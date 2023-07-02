Is there any truth to Dumas beach being one of the most haunted places in India?

Perched along the western coast of Gujarat, Dumas Beach has long been regarded as a serene and picturesque destination. However, beneath its seemingly idyllic facade lies a chilling secret that has earned it a reputation as one of the most haunted places in India.

The beach carries with it a dark past of the netherworld’s forgotten souls. According to local lore, it served as a cremation ground for centuries, making it the final resting place of many Hindus. This connection to death and mourning creates an eerie ambience that is felt by a lot of people who step on its sandy shores.

Legends and spirits: Paranormal activities at Dumas Beach

Whispers of the lost: Voices beckon from the shadows

One of the most harrowing reasons why Dumas Beach is believed to be haunted is the ethereal whispers that fill the air. Brave visitors have recounted hearing conversations that sound as if they arise from the shadows, hushed murmurs that seep into the depths of their souls, and agonising cries for help that pierce through the silence. These spectral voices linger and echo through the desolate night, their origin obscured, and instilling a bone-chilling dread in all who dare to listen.

Mysterious figures roam Dumas Beach’s moon-kissed shores

Moreover, Dumas Beach is notorious for its eerie shadows. It is said that as the sun sets, figures and ghostly silhouettes begin to emerge, lurking in the moonlight. Witnesses have described encountering apparitions that appear and disappear with unsettling ease. Thus, leaving behind a haunting enigma that lingers long after the moon wanes.

The curious case of disappearing people on Dumas Beach

Another unnerving phenomenon at Dumas Beach is the mysterious disappearance of people. According to stories, many locals and tourists have gone missing in the dead of night while taking a stroll. These unexplained incidents have left no trace of the missing people. There are also reports of dogs howling trying to stop tourists from going near the shores.

Trapped in the sands of time: The beach of eternal torment

Adding to the mystique of Dumas Beach is the unique colouration of its sand. Unlike the typical golden hues found on most beaches, Dumas Beach is known for its black sand. It is because of the cremation that the ashes got mixed with the sand leading to its black colour. According to folklore, this black sand holds a connection to the spooky activities that plague the area, intensifying the paranormal encounters experienced by those who tread upon it.

Things to do at and around Dumas Beach

From enjoying tranquil shores and stunning sunsets to visiting nearby attractions, the areas around Dumas Beach offer a range of activities that cater to every traveller’s interests. Here are some of the best things to do around this popular tourist attraction in Gujarat.

Visit Sarthana Nature Park, Surat: A great picnic spot and a place to explore wildlife and nature. It is home to some exotic species of birds, animals and plants. It is located 28 km away from the beach.

Explore Surat: Surat has a rich historical and cultural heritage. You can explore the Surat castle, Chintamani Jain temple, and Sardar Patel Museum or visit the textile markets to buy exquisite fabrics and handicrafts.

Visit the Dutch cemetery: The colonial-era cemetery is an intriguing place. One must visit the mausoleum of Baron Adrian Van Reede here. The cemetery is located at a distance of 20 km from the beach.

Science Centre, Surat: An interactive science museum which offers exhibits, planetarium shows and 3D screenings for all age groups. The distance between the two destinations is a little over 14 km.

How to reach

By Air: Surat International Airport is the closest airport, almost 7 km away.

By Train: Surat railway station is the closest station, 23.4 km away

By Road: Surat city centre is 18.2 km away

Hero and feature image: Courtesy commons.wikimedia.org

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.