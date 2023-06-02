Now you can get the Vistadome experience on the Kalka-Shimla train too

The iconic Kalka-Shimla Railway is all set for a makeover! The train is to be equipped with Vistadome coaches and stunning new interiors to make a traveller’s journey in the mountains more special.

According to reports, the new narrow-gauge coaches to be used for this 120-year-old train have been developed and manufactured by the Railway Coach Factory (RCF). The coaches, which were unveiled recently, are set to undergo trials, writes Mint. If all goes well, these carriages may start running on the Kalka-Shimla Railway line in just one year.

All you need to know about the new coaches for Kalka-Shimla Railway

The railway line, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, will have compartments made indigenously and come with amenities such as a mini pantry, bio-toilets, power doors and windows, 180-degree swivel chairs, CCTV and fire alarms. Other than this, the characteristic features of a Vistadome train, such as huge windows and glass roofs on its ceiling, would be present in these narrow-gauge toy trains to let people soak in panoramic views of the mighty Himalayas.

Guess this train in making⁉️ Hint: Jack n Jill went up the hill pic.twitter.com/DRRTUoLhCF — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) May 31, 2023

Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, took to Twitter to share what these new Vistadome coaches look like, asking people to “guess this train in making”. The image features a coach with two chairs facing each other, a table in between and cup holders in the seats. Reports add that these coaches would be both AC and non-AC chair cars.

As per the Mint report, the four types of coaches that the RCF has designed for the Kalka-Shimla Railway include four AC executive chair cars (12-seater), eight AC chair cars (24-seater), 13 non-AC chair cars (30-seater) and five luggage cars, totalling 30 coaches. Further, these carriages are to be an addition to the current toy trains that run on this route and are sure to enhance the riders’ experience.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Ashwini Vaishnaw/@AshwiniVaishnaw/Twitter

This story first appeared on Travel + Leisure India.