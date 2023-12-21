New city on the map: Maharashtra govt clears path for ‘Third Mumbai’

An upcoming city, known as Third Mumbai, is proposed around the Navi Mumbai International Airport and will be connected to Mumbai via the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). The decision to build a new city was based on the need to provide better infrastructure and durable transport facilities for the steadily rising population of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The government of Maharashtra has approved a broad skeletal framework for the new city on the block.

Exploring Third Mumbai: Details of the city beyond dreams

While the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will play an integral role in the reshaping of MMR’s distant regions, a dedicated body called the New Town Development Authority (NTDA) has been formed to supervise the transformation of the region. The NTDA will be in charge of up to 323 sq km of area, encompassing Ulwe, Pen, Panvel, Karjat, Uran, and the surrounding regions. Additionally, approximately 200 villages, including 20-30 that are currently under the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) are also likely to become a part of NTDA.

“We are calling it the Third Mumbai, which will have all the necessary infrastructure that a well-developed city should have,” said a report in The Hindustan Times, quoting a senior government official.

The rising metropolis will feature luxury and affordable housing, commercial complexes, data centres, MNC hubs, banks, and large knowledge parks. Scheduled to be completed by December 2025, the project also includes the development of robust public transport. In line with this, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation is launching the Panvel-Karjat suburban rail corridor, at INR 812 crore. The project will also include three tunnels, two rail flyovers, and five railway stations linking Navi Mumbai to MMR’s Raigad district.

In terms of economy, the MMRDA and NITI Aayog (the public policy think tank of the Indian government) are working together to uplift the city’s GDP from USD 140 billion to USD 300 billion by 2030. The MTHL and Navi Mumbai International Airport (slated to open by December 2024) are expected to fuel this endeavour and boost India’s national GDP by 1 percent. The upcoming airport will not only enhance regional connectivity but also reduce the pressure on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. During its first phase, it is anticipated to handle 20 million passengers annually.

(Feature Image: Courtesy @IndianTechGuide/X)

