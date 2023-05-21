Find your home away with homes villa by Marriott Bonvoy luxury vacation rentals in India

With an inventory of over 1,00,000 rental homes across 700 destinations across the world, Marriott International is now bringing its curated vacation rental inventory of Homes and Villas by Marriott Bonvoy to India.

After a successful stint with over 1,00,000 home rental across 700 destinations in the world, Marriott International has launched the Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy in India. This will mark the luxury hotel chain’s maiden foray into the Indian vacation home rental market. For this, Homes and Villas by Marriott Bonvoy is currently in talks with professional home management companies.

Introducing Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy

Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy are professionally managed and fully furnished holiday homes that range from apartments to multi-bedroom luxury villas with private pools. Jennifer Hsieh, Vice President, Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, explains, “These spaces are not only for people to spend quality time with their loved ones, but also to facilitate remote working for professionals. Marriott International works meticulously with selected professional property management groups to craft the ultimate experience.”

To assure utmost quality across its upcoming homes and villas in India, the luxury hotel chain has teamed up with home management companies for standardisation. Keeping in sync with Homes and Villas by Marriott Bonvoy’s attention to luxurious vacationing, each rental that forms a part of the curation has undergone extensive auditing and reviewing for regulation, design, and amenities to ensure the homes are meeting Marriott’s strict quality and service standards.

The Indian Connect

With a presence in over 700 destinations worldwide, stepping onto Indian soil was a natural next step. Hsieh elaborates, “We have been looking at the Indian market for a long time, thanks to the potential it offers in the travel and housing sectors. Luxury private home rentals are the topmost choice for affluent travellers in India given the ease, bespoke experiences and facilities they offer.”

In the first phase, Marriott will be bringing its luxury stay to all key destinations in India ranging from Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, all the way down south to Wayanad, Kerela. Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy homes are already ready to welcome guests in Goa, Alibaug, Lonavla, Mahabaleshwar, Kasauli, Chail, Khandala, Karjat, Nashik, Pawna, Pune, Ooty, Coorg, Conoor, Mahabaleshwar, Dehradun, Mussoorie, Nainital, Bhimtal, Shimla, Manali, Srinagar, Rishikesh, Udaipur, Jaipur, Wayanad, Gulf of Mannar, Ernakulam and Kodaikanal. This, however, is only the tip of the iceberg. In its upcoming phases, the inventory is slated to rise up to 500 homes.

With Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, get ready to find your home away from home with ease in India.