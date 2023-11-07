9 postcard-worthy stops in Bangalore that bare the dreamy side of the metropolis

Beneath the corporate concrete, shopping arcades, and a steadily rising student population, Bangalore veils lush green parks, alfresco diners, majestic palaces, and sacred shrines. Whether you’re a local looking to unwind or a tourist, Bangalore is sprinkled with beautiful places that are sure to delight all.

A picnic at Cubbon Park, exploring Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace, and bicycling through Turahalli Forest are just some of the hearty experiences awaiting you in Garden City. Read on as we round up nine of the most delightful spots in Bangalore.

Most beautiful and scenic tourist places in Bangalore

Bangalore Palace

Built by Chamaraja Wodeyar, Bangalore Palace is a 19th-century marvel inspired by England’s Windsor Castle. The construction showcases Tudor-style architecture, replete with towers, arches, lush lawns, and ornate wood-carved interiors. The palace premises offer plenty of walkways and sit-outs, making it an ideal destination for a rendezvous with history as well as sunny explorations.

Location: Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru

How to reach: Cubbon Park Metro Station is approximately 2.8 km away.

Timings: Sunday to Monday from 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM

Entry Fee: INR 230 for Indians and INR 460 for foreigners.

Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace

This magnificent palace was the summer residence of the Mysorean ruler, Tipu Sultan. An epitome of Indo-Islamic architecture, the palace’s teak construction and floral motifs ornamenting the walls are worth admiring. Currently, the ground floor houses a humble museum showcasing Tipu Sultan’s achievements and administration. The palace also features a vibrant lawn maintained by The Horticulture Department, Government of Karnataka. If you’re seeking a cultural day filled with learning and leisure, this destination should be on your radar.

Location: Tippu Sultan Palace Rd, Chamrajpet, Bengaluru

How to reach: KR Market Metro Station is approximately 750 metres away.

Timings: 8.30 am to 5.30 pm

Entry Fee: INR 20 for Indians and INR 200 for foreigners.

Ulsoor Lake

One of the largest and oldest lakes of the city, Ulsoor Lake is spread over 123 hectares and delights with walking tracks and boating facilities. This destination is particularly exciting for avid birdwatchers and photographers, as the waters and its coast welcome birds like cranes, common herons, and Brahminy kites in large numbers. Fitness enthusiasts can also head to Ulsoor Lake Park’s open-air gym for an invigorating workout. Its convenient location is a bonus, ensuring that some of the city’s best art galleries, shrines, restaurants, and shopping malls are within a 5-km radius.

Location: Ulsoor, Near MG Road, Bengaluru

How to reach: Halasuru Metro Station is approximately 2.2 km away.

Timings: 6 am to 8 pm. The lake is closed on Wednesday.

Entry Fee: Entry is free; boating charges are INR 35.

Maha Bodhi Society Temple

Embrace serenity and spirituality at the Maha Bodhi Society Temple. This Buddhist Charitable Organisation endeavours to spread the teachings of Lord Buddha through selfless service, meditation, teaching, and helping those in need. Here, one can saunter through the tranquil alleys, meditate for as long as you’d like, visit the library (or bookshop) stocked with comprehensive texts on Buddhism, or even attend a spiritual retreat. This temple is located right opposite Freedom Park, so travellers may club the two.

Location: 14, Kavi Kalidasa Road, Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru

How to reach: Dr BR Ambedkar Metro Station is approximately 1.8 km away.

Timings: 9 am to 7 pm

Entry Fee: N/A

Lalbagh Botanical Garden

Spend a day among fragrant flowers and verdant lawns. Spread across 240 acres, Lalbagh Botanical Garden houses over 1,000 kinds of flora. Be sure to visit the Glass House, an architectural jewel inspired by the Crystal Palace in London. Other attractions include the Lalbagh Lake, Topiary Garden, Pigeon House, Kempegowda Tower, Lalbagh Rock, and the Bombax Tree. In addition to sauntering through the beautiful lanes of the garden and admiring horticultural gems, you can also purchase seeds, flowers, plants, gardening equipment as well as Vetiver handicrafts from the stalls in the garden premises.

Location: Lalbagh Road, Wilson Garden, Near BMTC Office, Bengaluru

How to reach: Lalbagh Botanical Garden Metro Station is approximately 240 metres away.

Timings: 6 am to 7 pm

Entry Fee: Entry is free between 6 am to 9 am and from 6 pm to 7 pm. The ticket costs INR 20 per visitor above 12 years of age.

Bannerghatta National Park

Spread over 25,000 acres, the Bannerghatta National Park houses tigers, elephants, lions, bison, deer, bears, and a verdant variety of bird and butterfly species. Among the main attractions of the park is the Grand Safari, also called the Tiger Safari. On this one-hour excursion, you may spot Bengal Tigers, leopards, White Tigers, lions, and other fascinating wildlife. The destination also features a Butterfly Park spread over 7.5 acres. Other highlights within the premises include a Crocodile Park, an aquarium, a zoo, a museum, a Snake Park, and a Safari Park. In a nutshell, the Bannerghatta National Park promises unmatched scenery, wildlife encounters, and cherished memories.

Location: Mitganahalli, Bellahalli, Bengaluru

How to reach: Jaya Prakash Nagara Metro Station is approximately 12 km away.

Timings: 9 am to 5 pm. The park is closed on Tuesdays.

Entry Fee: INR 80 for adults and INR 40 for children.

Bull Temple

Fondly known as ‘Dodda Basavana Gudi’, the Bull Temple is among the oldest temples in the city and the biggest temple dedicated to Nandi across the globe. Built by Kempe Gowda, the architectural style is predominantly Dravidian. The statue, measuring 6.5 metres in height and 4.5 metres in length, is sculpted using a single granite rock. Within the same complex, a temple is dedicated to the beloved son of Shiva, Lord Ganesha. It’s interesting to note that the Ganesha statue here is made entirely of butter, 110 kgs to be precise. The existing statue is replaced with a new one every four years.

Location: Bugle Hill, Bull Temple Rd, Basavangudi, Bengaluru

How to reach: Krishnarajendra Market Metro Station is approximately 3 km away.

Timings: 6 am to 8 pm

Entry Fee: N/A

Cubbon Park

Spread across 300 acres, Cubbon Park canopies sprawling lawns, gazebos, statues and a dancing fountain. Prominent statues in the park include those of Major General Sir Mark Cubbon, Queen Victoria, Rajya Dhurandhar, Chamarajendra Wodeyar, and Sir K. Sheshadri Iyer. In addition to well-manicured gardens and hedges, the park also offers early morning yoga sessions, the State Archaeological Museum, and a toy train ride. Sunday mornings at the park are sheer joy, as you can meet a lot of furry friends on their walks.

Location: Kasturba Rd, Behind High Court of Karnataka, Ambedkar Veedhi, Sampangi Rama Nagara, Bengaluru

How to reach: Cubbon Park Metro Station is approximately 100 metres away.

Timings: 6 am to 6 pm. The park is closed on Monday and every second Tuesday.

Entry Fee: N/A

Devanahalli Fort

Built by Malla Baire Gowda in 1501, the Devanalli Fort was a ground for various battles. While the fort was damaged as a result of these conflicts, the present-day fort reflects modifications made by Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan. Today, the fortress stands as a testament to the history and culture of the region. While the interiors are festooned with various temples (Siddheswar Swami temple, Chandramouleshwara temple, and Raghavendra Swamy temple), the walls narrate the story of the yesteryears via graffiti.

Location: 14, Kavi Kalidasa Road, Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru

How to reach: Kadugodi Metro Station is approximately 35.3 km away.

Timings: 7 am to 8.30 pm

Entry Fee: N/A

Best time to visit Bangalore

Bangalore is best explored between the cooler months from October to February. With a nip in the air, but never too chilly, the city promises ideal weather conditions to explore. However, one must note that Bangalore witnesses a moderate climate throughout the year. Neither summer nor winter experience degree-based extremities, making it a pleasant city to visit any time of the year.

Shop the best travel experiences here

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.

(Main and Feature Image Credit: SNEHIT PHOTO/Shutterstock)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the best places for photography in Bangalore?

The best places for photography in Bangalore are Cubbon Park, Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Abbey Falls, Ulsoor Lake, and Nandi Hills, among others.

– What are the best options to get around in Bangalore?

The best option to get around Bangalore is through the well-connected metro. The city also offers autorickshaws, taxis, and public buses for ease of commute.

– What are the best attractions in Bangalore to visit free of cost?

A wide range of attractions in Bangalore can be accessed free of cost. The list includes Devanahalli Fort, Cubbon Park, Bull Temple, Hennur Bamboo Forest, and Maha Bodhi Society Temple, among others.