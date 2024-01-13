Your ultimate guide to South India’s must-visit national parks

For those enchanted by birdwatching and the thrill of spotting animals in their natural habitat, South India’s national parks beckon you to pack your bags and set out on an adventure.

The southern part of the country owes its scenic beauty to glistening beaches, mountainous terrains and dense forests. Posing as a stunning backdrop to this picturesque landscape is the Western Ghats, stretching parallel to the western coast of the Indian peninsula across Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The Western Ghats merge with the discontinuous ranges of the Eastern Ghats in Tamil Nadu, adding to the region’s natural allure.

Home to many rivers and hills, the Ghats provide a haven for a diverse range of rare flora and fauna, making southern India a conducive region for national parks with thriving ecosystems. The Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, housing the Bandipur National Park and the Silent Valley National Park, stands as a UNESCO World Heritage Site sheltering endangered species. The Eravikulam National Park in Munnar, Kerala, is a sanctuary for the rare and exotic Nilgiri Tahr, or mountain goat. Additionally, the terrains of these national parks are suitable for trekking and sightseeing, captivating nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts alike.

When planning your next trip to South India, make sure you include these national parks in your itinerary. Whether you seek amazing guided safaris, treks through dense forests, or simply wish to bask in the soothing sounds of birds and rustling trees, these parks offer a perfect blend of adventure and tranquillity.

Explore the best national parks in South India

Bandipur National Park, Karnataka

Imagine walking in the foothills of the Nilgiris, mesmerised by the towering Western Ghats, encountering tigers and Asiatic wild elephants – such is the allure of Bandipur National Park. Spanning 874 sq km across the Chamarajanagar district, as well as H.D. Kote and Nanjangud taluks of the Mysuru district, this national park is an integral part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve. Alongside Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu, Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary in Kerala and Nagarhole National Park in northwestern Karnataka, it forms the country’s first and largest biosphere reserve, Home to the largest habitat of wild elephants in South Asia.

Originally serving as private hunting grounds for tigers, Bandipur was designated a tiger reserve in 1974, with the second-highest population of tigers in India. Its deciduous forests house several endangered species such as sloth bears, gaurs, jackals and four-horned antelopes, creating a perfect environment for birdwatching with over 200 species of birds. The park also hosts various timber trees such as teak, rosewood and sandalwood, attracting nature and wildlife lovers.

Best time to visit: October to March

Where to stay: Safari Land Villa Resort and The Windflower Jungle Resorts & Spa

Timings: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm on all days

Ticket price: INR 250/person

How to reach

By air: Mysore Airport is approximately 64 km away

By train: Mysore Junction is approximately 80 km away

Book your stay at The Windflower Jungle Resorts & Spa Bandipur via Agoda.com

Nagarhole National Park, Karnataka

Nestled between the Mysuru plateau in Karnataka and the Nilgiri Mountains of Tamil Nadu, Nagarhole National Park, also known as the Rajiv Gandhi National Park, translates to the ‘Serpent River’ in Kannada. Established in 1955 as a wildlife sanctuary, it earned national park status in 1983 and was declared an independent tiger reserve in 2007. Measuring 848 sq km with an additional 204 sq km buffer zone added in 2012, the park hosts a diverse range of flora and fauna, making it a vital hub of conservation under Project Tiger and Project Elephant.

Being a prominent tiger reserve, Nagarhole is home to the largest herd of Asiatic elephants in the world, alongside wild dogs, leopards, bears, chital and wild pigs. The lush green forests and meandering streams create an ideal habitat for various bird species, including migratory birds. The park’s scenic beauty is enhanced by teak and rosewood trees.

Best time to visit: October to February

Where to stay: Mayookham Resort and Getaway Villa Homestay

Timings: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on all days

Ticket price: INR 150/person for Indians; INR 1,500/person for foreigners

How to reach

By air: Mysore Airport is approximately 98 km away

By train: Mysore Junction is approximately 89 km away

Book your stay at Mayookham Resorts via Agoda.com

Eravikulam National Park, Kerala

Spread over an area of 97 sq km in the Idukki district of Munnar, Eravikulam National Park is one of South India’s most renowned destinations, boasting the region’s highest peak, Anamudi (2,695 metres).

Initially established as the Rajamalai Wildlife Sanctuary in 1975 to conserve the exotic yet endangered Nilgiri Tahr (mountain goat), the park gained national park status in 1978 due to its ecological, zoological and faunal importance.

The park harbours a wealth of rare flora and fauna. Its Shola grassland system supports orchids, wild balsams, leopards and the Indian bison. A unique feature is the presence of Neelakurinji (Strobilanthes kunthiana), a purplish-blue-hued flower that blooms once in twelve years. The park promotes ecotourism with trekking and jungle camp activities, offering visitors the chance to spot elephants, vultures, Bengal tigers, gaur, Indian leopards, and a variety of birds. With at least 266 species of birds, the Eravikulam National Park remains closed between February and March during the calving season of the mountain goats.

Best time to visit: September to February

Where to stay: Windsong Resort and The Munnar Queen Resort

Timings: Sunday to Friday: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, Saturday: 8:30 am to 4:00 pm

Ticket price: INR 125/person

How to reach

By air: Kochi Airport is approximately 135 km away

By train: Aluva Railway Station is approximately 120 km away

Book your stay at Wind Song Resort Munnar via Agoda.com

Mudumalai National Park, Tamil Nadu

Located on the northwestern side of the Nilgiri Hills, the Mudumalai National Park, established as a national park in 1940, later became a tiger reserve in 2007, housing 103 tigers within its 688.59 sq km area, with a core area of 321 sq km.

Home to 13 percent of India’s mammal species, Mudumalai offers sightings of tigers, elephants, and panthers, as well as birds such as parrots, eagles and vultures. Whether you are an animal lover or a wanderer, the national park invites you to witness its scenic beauty. The sight of sandalwood, mahogany and bamboo trees adds to the allure. Jungle safaris organised by the Forest Department provide an opportunity to explore the park, with morning safaris being ideal for tiger sightings.

Best time to visit: October to February

Where to stay: Wild Pastures by Nature Stays and Velu’s Resort

Timings: 6:00 am to 6:00 pm

Ticket price: INR 30/person

How to reach

By air: Calicut Airport is approximately 124 km away

By train: Mysore Junctions is approximately 100 km away

Book your stay at Wild Pastures by Nature Stays via Booking.com

Kasu Brahmananda Reddy Park, Telangana

The Kasu Brahmananda Reddy Park, also known as the KBR National Park, is a haven for nature lovers amid the hustle and bustle of Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. Established in 1994 and declared a national park in 1998, this 1,425 sq km park offers a respite from city life, named after the late Chief Minister Kasu Brahmananda Reddy.

Formerly belonging to the Nizam of Hyderabad, the park holds historical significance. Hosting around 600 types of tree and plant species, along with 20 species of reptiles, 20 species of mammals, and at least 15 butterfly species, it provides a treat for city travellers.

Best time to visit: December to June

Where to stay: ITC Kohenur and Tree Inn Jubilee

Timings: 5:00 am to 9:30 pm and 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm on all days

Ticket price: INR 20/adult and INR 10/child

How to reach

By air: Begumpet Airport is approximately 7 km away

By train: Hyderabad Airport is approximately 8 km away

Book your stay at ITC Kohenur via Booking.com

Silent Valley National Park, Kerala

Adding to the list of famous national parks in South India is the breathtaking Silent Valley National Park, representing the last remaining rainforest of Kerala. Sprawling across 237 sq km, it was declared a national park in 1984. In 1986, the Silent Valley National Park became part of the core area of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, which was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2012.

The park houses over 1,000 species of flowering plants, 110 species of orchids, 41 species of mammals, 211 types of birds, 49 kinds of reptiles, 47 types of amphibians, 12 species of fish, 164 kinds of butterflies and 400 species of moths. The most famous residents of the Silent Valley National Park are the lion-tailed macaques, with a sizable population. Promoting ecotourism through its camping initiatives, it also offers trekking facilities through the village of Bommiyampadi.

Best time to visit: December to April

Where to stay: Valluvanad Residency and Casa Lucio Resorts

Timings: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm on all days

Ticket price: INR 50/person

How to reach

By air: Coimbatore International Airport is approximately 55 km away

By train: Palakkad Railway Station is approximately 54 km away

Book your stay at Casa Lucio Resorts via Agoda.com

Bannerghatta National Park, Karnataka

Measuring 260 sq km, Bannerghatta National Park is popular for its proximity to Bengaluru and comprises a snake park, butterfly park, zoo and children’s park. Visitors can also partake in boating activities.

Established in 1974 and transformed into a unique biological park in 2004, the park is home to 19 lions, 33 tigers (including seven white tigers), 48 species of butterflies and various endangered animal species. Lion and tiger safaris within the Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park offer an immersive experience. Bird enthusiasts can spot macaws, cockatoos, parrots and lorikeets.

Best time to visit: November to June

Where to stay: Bannerghatta Nature Camp and Iris Suites

Timings: Wednesday to Monday – 9:30 am to 5:30 pm (Tuesday closed)

Ticket price: INR 100/adult and INR 50/child

How to reach

By air: Bengaluru International Airport is approximately 70 km away

By train: Bengaluru Railway Station is approximately 22 km away

Book your stay at Iris Suites via Agoda.com

Saddle Peak National Park, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Nestled along the eastern coast of North Andaman Island, Saddle Peak National Park, established in 1979, resembles a double-humped saddle, from which it derives its name.

Covering an area of 85 sq km, the park welcomes visitors year-round, but for the best climate, trekking and hiking experiences, a visit between November and March is recommended. The highest point on the island, Saddle Point, at 732 metres above sea level, offers picturesque views.

The national park in the Andamans has thick evergreen forests with canebrake and wet bamboo trees, housing the endemic Andaman horseshoe bat, Himalayan palm civet, saltwater crocodile, and Andaman water monitor lizard.

Best time to visit: November to March

Where to stay: Pristine Beach Resort and Turtle Resort

Timings: Tuesday to Saturday – 4:00 am to 5:00 pm; open 24 hours on Sunday-Monday

Ticket price: INR 25/adult and INR 10/child for Indian nationals; INR 50/adult for foreigners

How to reach

By air: Veer Savarkar International Airport is approximately 293 km away

Book your stay at Pristine Beach Resort via Agoda.com

Bhadra Tiger Reserve, Karnataka

Named after the Bhadra River flowing across it, the Bhadra Tiger Reserve covers an extensive area of 1072 sq km. Located alongside Karnataka’s Western Ghats, the reserve spills over onto the Shimoga and Chikmagalur districts, featuring an undulating terrain, with steep hills, low valleys, and elevated hillocks.

Set up in 1951 as the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary or the Muthodi Wildlife Sanctuary, it gained recognition as the 25th Project Tiger Reserve of India in 1998. Regarded as one of the best wildlife sanctuaries in South India, it is home to more than 40 species of mammals, some of which are endangered, including tigers, leopards, leopard cats, and Indian Civets. The avian population in the reserve exceeds 250 species, while the Bhadra River is home to more than 80 species of fish, along with a few reptiles, including crocodiles and monitor lizards.

Playing a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance and biodiversity, the Bhadra Tiger Reserve is a crucial conservation area.

Best time to visit: October to May

Where to stay: Jungle Lodges And Resorts – Sakrebyle Elephant Camp and Forest Edge Resort in Mandagadde

Timings: 6:30 am to 9:00 am and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on all days

Ticket price: INR 400/adult and INR 200/child below 10 years for Indians; INR 1,200/person for foreigners

How to reach

By air: Mangalore International Airport is approximately 175 km away

By train: Kadur Railway Station is approximately 75 km away

Shop the best travel experiences here

Book your stay at Jungle Lodges And Resorts- Sakrebyle Elephant Camp via Agoda.com

Kali Tiger Reserve, Karnataka

Established in 2015, Kali Tiger Reserve (earlier known as the Anshi Dandeli Tiger Reserve) is a protected area that, together with six more protected areas, forms almost 2,200 sq km of uninterrupted protected forest area, extending into other states.

Covering over 900 sq km, the reserve is home to diverse fauna, including black panthers, elephants, sloth bears, and Bengal tigers. The River Kali, coursing through the park, is the lifeline of the entire reserve and its wildlife population. Deciduous and semi-evergreen forests offer the perfect refuge for birds and smaller animals, making it an ideal spot for bird watchers to observe a diverse avian population, including rare birds such as hornbills.

Best time to visit: October to March

Where to stay: Dandeli Tiger Cottages and Dandeli Wild Jungle Resort

Timings: From 6:00 am to 8:00 am and 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on all days

Ticket price: INR 450/person

How to reach

By air: Hubli Domestic Airport is approximately 110 km away

By train: Hubli Railway Station is approximately 112 km away

Book your stay at Dandeli Tiger Cottages via Agoda.com

BR Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary, Karnataka

BR (Biligirirangana Hills) Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary serves as the wildlife corridor connecting the Western Ghats and the Eastern Ghats, linking the largest population of tigers and elephants in South India. Covering more than 574 sq km of lush forests, the sanctuary is home to over 25 species of animals, including gaur, barking deer, wild dogs, leopards, sloth bears, and the giant flying squirrel.

Declared a Tiger Reserve in 2011, it provides the perfect habitat for more than 215 species of birds. Visitors can also witness mahouts bathing elephants near the JLR K Gudi campus.

Best time to visit: October to March

Where to stay: iROOMZ Nijaguna Resorts and Hotel Grand Serene

Timings: 6:00 am to 8:00 am and 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm on all days

Ticket price: INR 450/adult and INR 250/child below 12 years

How to reach

By air: Bangalore Airport is approximately 220 km away

By train: Chamarajanagar Railway Station is 40 km away

Book your stay at iROOMZ Nijaguna Resort via Agoda.com

Periyar Tiger Reserve, Kerala

Located in Kerala’s Thekkady, the Periyar Tiger Reserve, established in 1978, encompasses around 777 sq km of forests, hills and valleys. Named after the Periyar River flowing through it, this reserve is one of the most popular ones in the state.

Home to over 300 bird species, 62 species of mammals, and more than 100 species of fish, amphibians, and reptiles, the reserve offers sightings of elephants, gaurs, otters, and barking deer. Occasionally, visitors may spot tigers, leopards, panthers, and wild boars. Beyond wildlife observation, the reserve provides opportunities for bamboo rafting, nature walks, tribal dance performances, night trekking, jungle camps, border hiking, and more.

Best time to visit: October to May

Where to stay: Abad Green Forest and Avadale Thekkady

Timings: 6:00 am to 8:00 am and 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm on all days

Ticket price: INR 45/adult and INR 15/child for Indians; INR 500/adult and INR 180/child for foreigners

How to reach

By air: Cochin International Airport is approximately 190 km away

By train: Kottayam Railway Station is approximately 110 km away

Book your stay at Abad Green Forest Resort via Agoda.com

Parambikulam Tiger Reserve, Kerala

Located in Kerala’s Palakkad district, the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve, one of the most popular wildlife sanctuaries in South India, covers an area of over 644 sq km. Encompassing the erstwhile Parambikulam Wildlife Sanctuary (with an area of more than 285 sq km), this reserve boasts rich biodiversity, hosting a variety of animals and birds, including tigers, leopards, elephants, sloth bears, wild boars, Sambar deer, owls, storks, eagles, and hornbills. The park is also home to a wide variety of reptiles, including vipers, pythons, cobras, tortoises, and turtles.

The Parambikulam Tiger Reserve is famed for being home to the world’s first scientifically managed teak plantations and one of the world’s oldest and tallest teak trees.

Best time to visit: October to March

Where to stay: Cotsvilla Resort and Misty Valley Hill Resorts

Timings: Wednesday to Sunday – 7:00 am to 4:00 pm; Monday to Tuesday – 7:00 am to 5:00 pm

Ticket price: INR 85/person for Indians; INR 300/person for foreigners

How to reach

By air: Coimbatore Airport is approximately 110 km away

By train: Coimbatore Railway Station is approximately 96 km away

Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu

Formerly known as the Indira Gandhi Wildlife Sanctuary, the Anamalai Tiger Reserve is the largest and one of the most popular sanctuaries in south India. Encompassing over 1,480 sq km in the Anamalai Hills of Tamil Nadu, this reserve is a haven for a large variety of flora and fauna.

Home to threatened species like the Bengal tiger, Indian leopard, Indian elephant, smooth-coated otter, Sambar deer, and Indian pangolin, the reserve is also a paradise for bird-watchers, with over 250 avian species, including nightjars, falcons, warblers, kingfishers, and Indian peafowl.

Best time to visit: December to May

Where to stay: The Mudhouse Marayoor and Wish Leisure Luxury Boutique Hotel & Resorts

Timings: 7:00 am to 4:30 pm on all days

Ticket price: INR 30/adult and INR 20/child between 5 to 12 years for Indians; INR 300/adult and INR 200/child between 5 to 12 years for foreigners

How to reach

By air: Coimbatore International Airport is approximately 75 km away

By train: Pollachi Railway Station is approximately 35 km away

Book your stay at The Mudhouse Marayoor via Agoda.com

Papikonda National Park, Andhra Pradesh

Located in the Eluru and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts of Andhra Pradesh, the Papikonda National Park covers more than 1,012 sq km of area. As an Important Bird and Biodiversity Area (IBA), it is home to several endangered species of flora and fauna.

Established in 1978 as a wildlife sanctuary and declared a national park in 2008, Papikonda National Park is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts. The park houses a variety of wildlife, including tigers, leopards, wild boars, badgers, Sloth bears, civets, spotted deer, antelope, and Sambar deer. Bird watchers can have a hoot here, with the chance to spot over 90 species, including terns, harriers, hornbills, and parakeets.

Best time to visit: November to March

Where to stay: Wild Hilltop Resort and Ananya Eco Resorts

Timings: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on all days

Ticket price: INR 45/adult and INR 15/child for Indians; INR 500/adult and INR 180/child for foreigners

How to reach

By air: Visakhapatnam Airport is approximately 100 km away

By train: Rajahmundry Railway Station is approximately 4.5 km away

Book your stay at Ananya Eco Resort & Spa via Agoda.com

(Featured image: Courtesy Jimmy Kamballur/Shutterstock)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What is the best time to visit national parks in South India?

The best time to visit the national parks in South India is from October to March, encompassing the winter and early spring seasons.

-Are safaris available in South Indian national parks?

Yes, almost all national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in South India offer safaris, via jeeps, buses, canters, and even personal vehicles.

-What kind of wildlife can be spotted in these national parks?

Visitors can encounter a diverse range of wildlife, including hundreds of bird species, as well as iconic animals such as tigers, elephants, bears, and leopards in these national parks.

-Can I book safari tickets online for South Indian national parks?

Yes, some national parks in South India provide the option for online booking of safari tickets. It is advisable to carry your online receipt with you.

-Are there specific rules and guidelines for visitors in national parks?

Yes, visitors are required to adhere to certain rules while in national parks, such as staying inside the vehicle, avoiding littering, refraining from harming animals, etc.

-Are accommodations available within or near the national parks?

Some national parks offer on-site accommodation, while others have lodges and hotels nearby to cater to visitors.

-What is unique about Periyar National Park in Kerala?

One of the most unique things about Periyar National Park is the opportunity to enjoy a safari on a bamboo raft floating along the Periyar River.

-Can I find guided tours for exploring national parks in South India?

Yes, guided tours and registered guides are available at all national parks in South India to enhance the visitor experience and provide valuable insights.

-Are there any cultural attractions near the national parks in South India?

Some national parks are situated close to major cities, offering a variety of cultural attractions for visitors to explore.