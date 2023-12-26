Nilgiri Mountain Railway: Whistle past storybook scenery on India’s slowest train ride

The charm of train journeys remains uncontested: a leisurely pace, snug coaches framing country views, and the creation of fun-filled memories. If you fancy the old-world magic of rail travel, look no further than the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, India’s slowest train journey, for your bucket list. Covering a mere 46 km in 5 hours, this iconic narrow-gauge railway prioritises a gentle meander through the breathtaking sights of Tamil Nadu over hurried expeditions, clocking in at almost 16 times slower than India’s fastest trains.

Fondly called the Ooty toy train, the Nilgiri Mountain Rail’s unhurried pace can be attributed to the steep gradient and rugged terrains it conquers during the journey. Yet, who frets about the time, when the train journey is laden with animated sights and serpentine manoeuvres? Ascending from Mettupalayam, at the foothills of the Nilgiris, and concluding its journey in the picturesque town of Ooty, this rail experience promises otherworldly views.

Meandering through tunnels, bridges, and hairpin curves

A train ride with a side of adventure, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway ventures through 16 tunnels, navigates 208 steep curves, and traverses 250 bridges. Truly a treasure trove of railway adventures, the journey also introduces you to the rich flora and fauna of the Western Ghats mountain range. This mesmerising voyage passes through several quaint towns like Coonoor, Wellington, Ketti, Lovedale, Hillgrove, and Aravankadu. It comes as no surprise that most passengers have their faces and phones glued to the windows during the journey!

Nilgiri Mountain Railway: Train schedule, composition and timings

With its core steeped in nostalgic charm, thanks to vintage steam locomotives, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway offers both First Class with 72 seats and Second Class with 100 seats. The former boasts cushioned arrangements and scantier crowds. The toy train carriages stand out in beautiful hues of blue and cream, crafted entirely out of wood. In 2016, a fourth carriage was introduced to meet the rapidly growing demand for the Ooty toy train. Operating daily, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway stands as South India‘s only mountain railway.

Supervised by IRCTC, the train departs from Mettupalayam at 7.10 am and reaches Ooty by noon. In Ooty, one of India’s oldest hill stations, passengers can explore the tea plantations, admire the colonial architecture in various buildings like boutique hotels, offices and churches, and savour the slow-paced life at higher elevations. On its return journey, the train cuts an hour of travel time, departing Ooty at 2 pm and arriving at Mettupalayam by 5.35 pm. During halts, passengers can retreat for a cup of piping hot chai, crackers, and masala vada.

How to book Nilgiri Mountain Railway tickets

Reservations for a joyous train journey onboard the Nilgiri Mountain Rail can be made via IRCTC‘s official website. Due to the surge in tourists over holidays and weekends, it’s advisable to book your tickets in advance and enjoy a leisurely ride through the Nilgiri Hills’ tunnels, bridges, and lush foliage and fauna.

In the spotlight: Ooty toy train takes centre stage in Bollywood films and documentaries

In addition to delighting discerning travellers, Nilgiri Mountain Rail has played a prominent role in famous Bollywood movies and television documentaries. The iconic song “Chhaiya Chhaiya“ from the film Dil Se (1998) not only climbed the charts for its catchy tunes but also for being entirely shot on the Nilgiri Mountain Rail! Starring Shahrukh Khan and Malaika Arora, the song featured white ribbons of steam escaping the train’s vintage engine, showcasing the scenic tea plantations and sweeping viaducts along the way.

Additionally, the toy train appeared in the Hindi song “Hoga Tumse Pyara Kaun” from the film Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai (1981). An X-class locomotive from the Nilgiri Mountain Railway served as the model for Ashima in the movie Thomas & Friends: The Great Race (2016) and appeared in the 22nd, 23rd, and 24th seasons of Thomas & Friends.

Furthermore, the train was prominently featured in the award-winning documentary series by BBC about Indian Hill Railways. The first programme focused on the Darjeeling-Himalayan Railway, the second on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, and the third on the Kalka-Shimla Railway. Lastly, the train was a highlight of the episode titled ‘Deccan’ on the Great Railway Journeys series by BBC Television.

