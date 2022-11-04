Need a social media detox? Travel to these places to enjoy a relaxing internet free vacation

The era of the internet is so surprisingly unbelievable. It’s almost equivalent to getting an entire world tour by sitting right there in your cosy comfort zone. But having to constantly live with the reality of the grass being greener on the other side, the magnetic fascination of internet-driven accessibility comes with its share of baggage. If the traveller in you is longing to keep a safe distance from all the hustle and bustle of your smart gadget for a good while and breathe into the magical beauty this planet has in its bag, then these no internet destinations in India should be in your bucket list for your upcoming vacation plans already!

Most of you might end up concluding that these destinations are simply good for nothing. Some of you might wonder if travelling to these absolutely no internet destinations is even worth your penny. So, here, allow us to make you believe it’ll be no harm to carry yourselves to these offbeat gems of India. Well, the addicted online socialiser in you might not agree with certain burdensome aspects of the internet in the first place but what’s undeniably true is the worthwhile experience you inhale in the lap of nature for those many days. To rejuvenate yourself from the energy that the internet drains from you all day long, to propose the ultimate break to yourself, visit these no internet destinations in India for an adventure that even your diaries will remember.

Swargarohini, Uttarakhand

Proclaimed to be the roadway the Pandavas and Draupadi stepped into, Swargarohini in Uttarakhand is popularly regarded as the trek to heaven. Existing as an eye-opening destination, it is an extensive peak amidst the group of Gangotri peaks. This staggering trek will greet you with views that would be captivating enough to make you forget about the network bars in your phone.

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

This picturesque address in Uttarakhand has legit no network coverage. No, don’t roll your eyes because we got you covered. The valley of flowers is a stunning place in Uttarakhand that promises to take you symbolically high! If you have a zeal for trekking, then the trek starts from Hemkund Sahib, again a famous destination in Uttarakhand. A hair-raising experience added with a breathtaking backdrop of mountains wholly covered with snow, covering a 10 km trek at a stretch, the valley of flowers might not offer you a network but will definitely offer you Instagram-worthy pictures which you can upload later.

Agumbe, Karnataka

Famously certified as the “Cherrapunji of the South”, Agumbe is a lovely village, planted on a mountain canyon that hooks up the plains of Karnataka and the coastal fields. This village is blanketed with leafy forests shimmering waterfalls and cute little fountains that make the region in the western territory seem like the Garden of Eden. The bewildering view of the sun sinking into the Arabian sea makes this place one of the extraordinary no internet destinations in India.

Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh

You see, when you think of Arunachal Pradesh, you cannot really picturise a vacation associated with this place’s name. But as you make your way to Changlang, its warmth, beauty, and vibe convince you to change your perspective for the better. Changlang district has a portion of Myanmar’s boundary and is famously known for its striking beauty and rich bio-diversity. Its exceptional culture is something that makes this place uncommon, compared to adjacent areas.

Lungthung – Dhupidhara in Sikkim

Sikkim, also known as Indrakil, that is, the garden of the war god Indra comprises this one-of-a-kind place called Lungthung-Dhupidhara that deserves the attention of all the tourists and travellers out there. One of the most panoramic places in Sikkim, Lunthung-Dhupidhara offers a breathtaking glimpse of the well-known Kanchenjunga range. Be assured that the network is the last thing you would think about while you’re taken aback by this place’s dramatic beauty.

Kheerganga in Himachal Pradesh

Where the mountains come together with the moon, where the ambience speaks the language of tranquillity, that is Kheergana in Himachal Pradesh, a priceless no network destination in India. Planted at the faraway end of Sylvan Hills’ Parvati Valley, this place’s gorgeous green mountains and dreamy skies are an anticipated pleasure to a trekker’s soul. This must-visit destination is an exemplary illustration of the perfect getaway from your daily dose of monotony.

Ice Kingdom in Zanskar, Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir also signified as the “Heaven on Earth”, includes this one address that could be beautifully referred to as one of the prettiest no internet destinations in India. Ice Kingdom, is this place where you don’t just capture some out-of-the-world moments but also get to raft in the fleet of foot. Have you watched the Ice Age movie yet? The scenic view at this destination will definitely make you relieve the entire backdrop of the film.

Chitkul, Himachal Pradesh

Considered the last and the only village on the Indo-Tibetan border, Chitkul is identified as one of the most peaceful places in India’s Himachal Pradesh. Calm your heart and mind and surrender yourself into the arms of this mind-boggling destination. Chitkul is an undeniably rememberable destination which keeps you at a secure distance from all the chaos your gadgets make you run through.

We gave thought to guide you this far because who wouldn’t look forward to a break far away from the digital world and instead think of connecting to the adore of such gifted nature around? Do challenge yourself by heading to one of these peace-driven destinations only to thank us later!

Hero Image: Courtesy Chandrasekar R/Unsplash; Feature Image: Courtesy Gaurav Bagdi/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.