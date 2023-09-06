Travelling during G20 Summit? Get one-time waiver on Air India and Vistara flight tickets

There’s good news for those who were travelling during the G20 Summit 2023 via Air India or Vistara flights. Both airlines have announced a one-time waiver on applicable charges on flight tickets for passengers travelling to and from Delhi during the summit.

Preparations for the G20 Summit 2023 are in full swing with numerous changes and announcements being made to control the air traffic as well as the road traffic. The summit will take place on September 9 and 10 in Delhi.

Here’s what Air India and Vistara are offering for those flying during G20 Summit 2023

Important Announcement: There will be traffic restrictions in Delhi between 7th and 11th September 2023. As a measure of goodwill, passengers holding confirmed ticket to fly to or from Delhi on these dates are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to… — Air India (@airindia) September 5, 2023

On September 5, 2023, Air India announced on X (formerly Twitter) that those who have confirmed flight tickets between September 7 and 11 can reschedule their date of travel or flight. They added that only the difference amount will be charged and the applicable fees will be waived.

Similarly, Vistara also shared a post on X requesting passengers travelling between September 7 and 11 to check the status of their flights on Vistara’s official website.

A part of the post read, “Due to the elaborate regulations on vehicular movement planned by the Delhi Traffic Police, in view of the G20 Summit that is expected to impact approach routes to the IGI Airport, New Delhi, we have made some adjustments to our flight operations to and from Delhi. We have cancelled selected flights while some others have been rescheduled.”

It added, “We are also assisting the impacted customers with rescheduling or refunds, as applicable.”

SpiceJet has also requested their passengers travelling during these dates to reach the airport well in time to avoid chaos. They said, “The G20 Summit in Delhi may cause road closures and diversions, leading to longer travel times than usual. All passengers are requested to ensure a timely arrival at the airport for their SpiceJet flight. Check-in counters close 60 minutes prior to departure.”

More details about G20 Summit 2023

The G-20 Summit is scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The delegates will be visiting Rajghat, NGMA (National Gallery of Modern Art) and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa during the summit, according to a report by News18.

The report also states that the summit will see the presence of top leaders, including US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Bin Salman and Japan’s Fumio Kishida.

It adds, “Delhi Airport has issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit. As per the notice, no landing or take-off for non-scheduled flights of scheduled airline operators, and general aviation flights (non-scheduled charter flights) will be allowed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport while the summit is underway.”

