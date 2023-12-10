Exploring the magnificence of Pataudi Palace, the home of the Nawabs

Pataudi Palace, a magnificent heritage property located in the heart of Haryana, holds a rich tapestry of history, culture, and regal charm. Nestled amidst lush greenery, this architectural marvel has been witness to the glorious legacy of the Pataudi family. More famously known as the Pataudi Palace of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, the palace has been a subject of interest for several years. Here’s a guide on the palace, with every possible detail you would like to know.

Delving into the history, architecture, interiors, and notable features of Pataudi Palace, it stands not just as a physical structure but as a living testament to the illustrious history and culture of the family. Its architectural splendor, blended with cricketing and cinematic legacies, makes it an important part of India’s cultural crown. Whether exploring the regal interiors, strolling through the manicured gardens, or simply immersing oneself in the rich history, a visit to Pataudi Palace is a journey back in time, offering a taste of the royal lifestyle that once flourished within it. Here’s everything you need to know about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s home.

All you need to know about Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace

History

Also known as Ibrahim Kothi, the roots of Pataudi Palace trace back to the early 20th century when the ruling Nawab of Pataudi, Iftikhar Ali Khan, the 8th Nawab of Pataudi, commissioned its construction. The palace was built after his wedding to the begum of Bhopal, as a grand gesture for his wife. In 1952 after his demise, he passed on the heritage to his son, Mansoor Ali Khan, who was the last recognized titular nawab. The palace currently belongs to actor Saif Ali Khan, who is the patriarch of the current generation.

Designed by the renowned British architect Robert Tor Russell with the help of the Austrian architect Karl Moltz von Heinz, the palace seamlessly blends Indian and colonial architectural styles, reflecting the cultural amalgamation of the time. The palace served as the residence of the Pataudi family for ages.

However, between 2005 to 2014, the magnificent property was leased out to Neemrana Hotels and it became the Pataudi Palace Hotel. When Mansoor Ali Khan passed away in 2011, the palace did not belong to the Pataudis anymore. In 2014, Saif Ali Khan was presented with the offer to buy his palace back for a hefty sum, which he promptly did.

Architecture

Pataudi Palace stands as an epitome of architectural finesse, boasting a harmonious blend of Mughal, Rajput, and British architectural elements. The imposing structure features grand archways, intricate carvings, and ornate domes, showcasing the opulence and grandeur associated with Indian palaces. Built and designed based on the colonial structures of Delhi, the palace is surrounded by expansive lawns and gardens, creating a serene and picturesque ambiance, complementing its regal architecture.

A walk inside Pataudi Palace

The interiors of Pataudi Palace are a testament to exquisite taste and refined aesthetics. Opulent chandeliers, intricately designed furniture, and ornamental ceilings still adorn the various rooms, reflecting the luxurious lifestyle of the erstwhile rulers. While the palace retains most of its vintage charm, Saif Ali Khan got the interiors redone and modified by interior designer Darshini Shah.

The palace features 150 rooms in all, which include seven bedrooms, seven dressing rooms, seven lounges, seven billiards rooms, multiple dining rooms, drawing rooms, and more. According to several reports doing rounds, the palace is currently valued at INR 800 crore. A fitting abode for a Nawab!

Movies and shows filmed at Pataudi Palace

Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace has long served as a shooting location for numerous Bollywood movies and TV shows and even Hollywood movies. The most recent appearance the palace made was in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. Without giving away any spoilers, we would like to just tell you that the palace served as Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s home in the movie.



Other movies and TV shows that were filmed here are Julia Roberts’ Eat Pray Love, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Veer Zaara, Mangal Pandey, and Saif’s 2020 series Tandav.

