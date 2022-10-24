Top places to visit in Lonavala to truly discover the jewel of Sahyadri

Between delicious chikkis and breathtaking waterfalls – Maharashtra’s go-to hill town sure does know how to build an appetite for travel and adventure. If you’re headed to Lonavala sometime soon, we’ve curated a list of must-visit places to add to your itinerary.

Every local in Mumbai and Pune can attest to have at least considered heading to Lonavala at some point in the year. The charming town boasts of the most stunning valleys, cascading waterfalls, pristine lakes, and mysterious caves. In fact, if you enjoy being in the lap of nature – especially when the hustle and pollution of the concrete jungle gets too overwhelming – there’s no better spot to head to. While there, you could savour local food, go on numerous treks, and discover a piece of the past that often doesn’t make it to the history books. Not to mention, there’s plenty of sunset points to indulge your romantic aspirations. Here’s our pick of where to head to on your next visit.

Visit these places in Lonavala to make the most of your vacation

Tiger’s Leap

Resembling a tiger about to leap across the valley – hence the name – this picturesque destination sits at about 650 metres above sea level. Trekkers and curious weekenders often head here. Come monsoons, they’re rewarded with the stunning sight of a cascading waterfall. While here, you’ll discover plenty of picnic-perfect spots, verdant green cover, an echo point, and a stream. There’s also street vendors close by offering comfort foods like Maggi, corn, ginger tea, and biscuits.

Entry fee: Free

Timings: Open 24 hours

Bhaja Caves

Perhaps one of the most popular additions to any Lonavala itinerary – this is a group of 22 rock-cut Buddhist caves that date back to the 2nd century BC. Historically, this spot served as an important ancient trade route between regions by the Arabian Sea and the Deccan Plateau. While here you’ll spot 14 stupas, a stunning waterfall, verdant green cover, and the most intricate inscriptions. You could spend hours discovering the unique art that is wooden architecture – a hallmark of this protected national monument. You could trek to the spot or hail a cab.

Entry fee: Rs 15 approx.

Timings: 8:00 am – 6:00 pm (Monday-Sunday)

Karla Caves

Right next door to Bhaja Caves is this complex of ancient rock-cut caves that also dates back to the 2nd or 5th century BC. It’s best known to house one of the largest chaityas (prayer halls with a stupa) in the country. This hall features breathtaking sculptures of men, women, and animals like lions and elephants. There’s also plenty of intricate inscriptions to take note of. Not to mention, the Ekvira Temple located within is quite popular with history buffs and spiritual travellers alike. While here, spot the large windows that were cut into the rock to let light in. History has it that yesteryear monks built their shrine here since it was naturally ideal for excavation. Getting here involves a 200-350 step walk up from the base of the hill.

Entry fee: Rs 25 approx.

Timings: 9:00 am – 7:00 pm (Monday-Sunday)

Bhushi Dam

This masonry dam – made of stone, brick, and mortar – is located on the Indrayani river. Built in the 19th century to fulfil the need of water for steam engines, it supplies water to Lonavala and is a training ground for the Indian navy. Steps lead the way to the spot, where you can lay out a picnic spread or sit down to soak in the sun. The verdant green cover is a hallmark of the spot. As are stunning birds. Swimming is prohibited due to the inconsistency of the water flow and although the best time to visit is during the monsoon – when the flow is abundant – it can get dangerous and tricky to navigate the region so be sure to wear the right shoes and keep your eyes peeled.

Entry fee: Free

Timings: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm (Monday-Sunday)

Della Adventure Park

A go-to for adventurers heading to Lonavala – this is an amusement and waterpark that houses over 50 exciting activities, including paintball, bungee jumping, rappelling, land zorbing, sky cycling, archery, and dirt bike riding. Reportedly the largest of its kind in India – it has the country’s only swoop swing, highest rocket ejector, and longest flying fox. That’s not all, it also plays hosts to a range of restaurants and has a bustling nightlife. Chart out an entire day to truly experience this spot. And if you can’t get enough of the adrenaline rush, stay over at the in-house resort.

Entry fee: Rs 2,000 approx. (Rs 1,500 approx for kids) GST excluded

Timings: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Sunil’s Celebrity Wax Museum

Perhaps the only place in Lonavala that gives you the opportunity to rub shoulders with the creme-de-la-creme of the world – this spot is helmed by renowned wax sculptor Mr Sunil Kandalloor. Featured here are sculptures of Rajiv Gandhi, Michael Jackson, Adolf Hitler, Kapil Dev, Ar Rahman, Benazir Bhutto, Dalai Lama, APJ Abdul Kalam, and more. The idea was to give locals access to the same experience as Madame Tussauds in London. And it delivers! Take pictures with the sculptors, fool around and have conversations, or just explore all the little details you may have missed while watching them on television screens.

Entry fee: Rs 200 approx.

Timings: 9:30 am – 9:30 pm (Monday-Sunday)

Lohagad Fort

A part of the Iron Fort trek – the Lohagad Fort is situated 1,033 metres above sea level and is set against the backdrop of a small hill range. Verdant green cover adds to the beauty of the space, which is underlined by the presence of lakes, temples, waterfalls, and yesteryear architecture. The structure served as an important residence and fortress for the Chalukyas, Marathas, Nizams, Mughals, and more and has seen its fair share of battles. The UNESCO World Heritage Site features about 450 steps, a temple, and four large gates that are intricately designed. Head here for the picturesque views, stay for the history lesson.

Entry fee: Rs 50 approx.

Timings: 9:00 am – 5:30 pm (Monday-Sunday)

Raywood Garden

If you’re out shopping in Lonavala market, pop by this former botanical garden turned public park that boasts a picturesque green cover. Come weekends, you’ll spot plenty of picnic baskets at this 25-acre mini forest-like space. You could spend a long time taking a stroll while admiring the old trees and well laid-out flower beds. Young ones, meanwhile, will enjoy exploring the well-equipped children’s park. Those spiritually inclined can pop by the Shiva temple on the premises. Although maintenance hasn’t quite been the spot’s strongest suit over the recent past, locals maintain that it does have a certain charm to it.

Entry fee: Free

Timings: 8:00 am – 7:00 pm

Lion’s Point

Perhaps one of the most popular sunset spots in the city – this is located between the Bhushi dam and Amby valley. Here, you get a front-row seat to the region’s most stunning waterfalls, verdant valleys, pristine lakes, and towering mountains – all via a cliff that comes with a sheer drop of 650 metres. It goes without saying that the pictures you take here are quite Instagrammable. The echo point is quite popular as well. Most people head here at the end of a long evening trek, when the weather’s breezy and a picturesque fog takes over. Needless to say, this one’s a must-visit place when you’re in Lonavala.

Entry fee: Free

Timings: 6:00 am – 6:00 pm

Rajmachi Fort

Another wildly popular place to visit in Lonavala, this historical monument was built by the beloved Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji. Featured here are two fortresses – Shrivardhan and Manaranjan – built on a hill in the Sahyadris to keep watch from about 915 m above. Reportedly, the fort played a strategic role in the first Anglo-Maratha war and is now a protected monument. There’s plenty to discover, between the range of ancient caves and temples as well as the most stunning viewpoints the region has. Several treks lead up to this point as well, beginning from Udhewadi village. Don’t miss out.

Entry fee: Free

Timings: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Imagica Adlabs

Theme parks are always a good bet when it comes to a vacation, especially when you’ve got kids for travel companions. Naturally, we’d be remiss not to recommend this 139-acre bustling spot in Lonavala that comes with snow and water parks. On offer are some of the country’s most unique experiences, including a hair-raising rollercoaster, an indoor high –speed dark roller coaster, simulator rides with Bollywood movies integrated, flume ride, and more! You could also stay at the property if you wish to explore everything it has to offer. We can’t think of a more fun way to spend a weekend.

Entry fee: Rs 1,699 approx.

Timings: 10:30 am – 7:30 pm

Lonavala Lake

Also known as the Monsoon Lake, Lonavala Lake is a picturesque spot that’s perfect for a picnic. The lake is best visited – as its alternative name suggests – when it rains and offers activities like bird watching, angling, and swimming. Fed by the Indrayani river, the green cover here will take your breath away and is possibly one of the best places to visit in Lonavala. You could also pop by the street food stalls peppered across the region to get a bite of vada pav or other treats. Locals note that the Jalvayu road might be more popular but the Tata Power approach road is a lot cleaner if you’re heading here via Pune.

Entry fee: Free, parking charges Rs 400 approx.

Timings: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Kune Falls

This three-tiered waterfall is believed to be the 14th highest in the country and a must-visit place in Lonavala. Located at an altitude of about 620 m it is set amidst the backdrop of the Sahyadris. Naturally, it’s a sight to behold – particularly during the monsoons, when it cascades down rocks in all its glory. At the moment, the approach road to the falls is a private property, with reports pointing to holiday home St. Mary’s Villa as the owner. Visitors are hence not allowed close by. That said, the drive to and around the spot makes it worth a visit.

Entry fee: Free

Timings: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Amrutanjan Point

Another popular viewpoint that features on most Lonavala itineraries – Amrutanjan Point boasts of the most picturesque views of the city of Khopoli. Set amidst rolling hills and verdant valleys, it’s an ideal spot for a picnic most any time of the year. Be wary if you’re heading here over monsoons since the path to and around the top can be slippery. Most people drive up to the spot and hang around for a few before heading back. You might even spot a few street stalls around to grab a bite from. If you enjoy long drives, add this spot to your destination.

Entry fee: Free

Timings: Open 24 hours

Tungarli Lake

Right alongside one of the oldest dams in India – dating back to the 1930s British India – Tungarli is often packed with tourists. Set against, like many others on this list, the Sahyadri Ranges – this spot is the ideal destination for a long drive. Verdant green cover and pristine waters make for an ideal picnic experience as well. There’s a 600 m uphill road to reach this location – leading to the most stunning waterfall. The flora here will take your breath away as well. Eateries around the area are reportedly open only on the weekends and the best time to head here continues to be around early in the day – around sunrise.

Entry fee: Free

Timings: Open 24 hours

Duke’s Nose

Named after the erstwhile Duke of Wellington – owing to its uncanny resemblance to his nose when in a reclining position – this is a popular viewpoint in Lonavala. It boasts of the most stunning views of the Sahyadri peaks. That aside, it also plays host to adventure sports like trekking, rock climbing, and hiking – with the path to the top being steep, rocky, and complex to navigate. There’s also a small temple nearby to pay your respects at.

Entry fee: Free

Timings: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Tikona Fort

Adding to the line up of stunning historical forts around Lonavala is this spot that gets its name from its triangular shape. Perched at a height of 1066 metres above sea level, it has seen many battles. This meant that its ownership switched between Shivaji Maharaj to the Mughals several times over. Primarily, however, it was the prime fortress of the Marathas, who called it vitandgad. Featured here are a cluster of small caves, guard tower, broken temple, stone wheel, and water tanks. Right at the top, you’ll discover a Buddhist cave as well. Needless to say, you could spend hours exploring this spot.

Entry fee: Free

Timings: Open 24 hours

Kataldhaar

This stunning waterfall – located at a height of about 110 m – is perhaps one of the most underrated places in Lonavala. You’d need a bit of experience trekking to get to this spot – best visited during the monsoon. The journey – which spans about five hours – involves mango trees, caves, thorny bushes, and rocky terrain. You’ll also discover several stunning birds along the way. The descent to the natural pool at the bottom is tricky to say the least. However, the pristine waters are worth the attempt. Sit down for a leisurely picnic while you’re here.

Entry fee: Free; trekking tours begin at Rs 600 approx.

Timings: 7:00 am – 4:00 pm

Scorpion’s Sting

This hill resembles the curved sting of a scorpion – hence the name – and covers about 38 sq.km. Despite being picturesque, it’s not the most popular place to visit in Lonavala. Located about 630 m above sea level, you’ll discover a dense forest and a pristine pond around this spot. Be wary, the path to the top is rocky and steep. Add slippery to this mix if you’re headed here during the monsoons. A few eateries close by allow for a laidback, picnic-like experience as well.

Entry fee: Free

Timings: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sausage Hills

Rounding out this list is another popular trekking destination that boasts of the most stunning views of valleys, lakes, and rolling hills. Heading here involves making your way through verdant vegetation and meeting several rare species of birds. That aside, there are a few temples close by that you can pay your respects at as well. If you’ve explored most other spots in this list, this one’s worth a visit.

Entry fee: Free

Timings: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

How to get to Lonavala from Mumbai and Pune

Most trains plying between Mumbai and Pune cross Lonavala. This includes Deccan Express and Indrayani Express – both of which stop at the Lonavala Railway Station. It takes three hours from Mumbai and about an hour from Pune to get there. If you’d like to take your car along for all the long drives we’ve listed above, hop on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. From Pune, get on NH4 and the Mumbai Express Highway. There’s a few air-conditioned and non-air conditioned buses that ply on this route as well.

Things to eat in Lonavala

While in Lonavala, don’t forget to visit street vendors and local places for a bite of chole bhature, chikki, and chocolate fudge. The Maharashtrian usal with peas, lentils, spices, and curry leaves as well as the traditional local thali comes highly recommended. Buvachi Misal is a good spot to head for these. Another place to visit when in Lonavala is the Anglo-Indian Cafe for the chikki cheesecake, nourishing bowls, and breezy ambiance.

Best time to visit Lonavala

Typically, the best time to visit Lonavala is between the months of July and September. This is when waterfalls are at their roaring best and the valleys take on a verdant quality. If you’d rather go around with clear skies to keep you company, October to February might be a better time.

Hero and feature image: Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.