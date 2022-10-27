Go shopping at the best and most famous destinations in Lucknow

It is no such eye-opening statement to reveal that Lucknow, the City of Nawabs and the capital city of Uttar Pradesh is popularly recognised for its budget-friendly fancy markets. When in Lucknow, you ought to be demanding your share of this cultural hub’s grandiosity. Do you know why? Well, for that you have to stop by some of these famous and best markets in Lucknow to shop till you drop!

Those who have had intrigue in history would be well aware that the Nawabs of Awadh were celebrated for gracing striking clothes and jewellery. Exclusive of their gourmet supremacy which includes mouth-watering biryani, lip-smacking kebabs and an endless list of so much more, they would time and again take utmost delight in their handicrafts and textiles.

This artistic centre is undeniably a renowned attraction for tourists in northern India with various antique monuments from the age when the Nawabs established their dynasty in the city. And, now, you must accustom yourselves to Lucknow’s most famous shopping markets and destinations every time you visit. Right from gorgeous clothes to intricate shoes and more, don’t get carried away by the swanky malls but drag yourselves to these traditional markets we’ve jotted down for you.

Hazratganj

Planted in the core of the city, Hazratganj is known to be the best place for shopping in Lucknow. Late evening bazaars, theatres, restaurants, or even shopping complexes, ask for anything and Hazratganj would be the answer. Although this market is not an entertainer for bargains yet everything you get here is worth every penny. If you’re someone who has a thing for khadi apparel, this is definitely the place for you. Also, you can very much expect to get your hands on some incredible Chikankari fabric, textiles, footwear and kurta that too at pretty budget-friendly prices.

Things to buy: Hand-woven sarees, chikankari kurtis, khadi, ornaments

Chowk Lucknow

Are you someone who gets mesmerised by perfumes and fragrances just like we do? Then allow us to introduce you to this one-stop destination that’ll keep you glued to its entire vibe and collections. Chowk promises to pursue you with its old-world charm as you make your way through the crisscrossed streets trading a massive range of ittars (perfumes). With handicraft decorative items, Zardosi embroidered dresses, Chikankari apparel, Nagra-styled footwear and creative lampshades, this place wouldn’t let you turn your back on it.

Things to buy: Zardosi fabric, ittars (perfumes), decorative items, chikankari garments

Aminabad Market

Established right from the heroic time of Nawabs, Aminabad is popularly said to be among the oldest and most famous markets in Lucknow. If you’re sure you’ve mastered the art of bargaining in today’s date, this is certainly the perfect hub for you. You can catch hold of multiple household items and ace quality clothing at pocket-friendly prices. If you’re also someone who’s attracted to buying loads of books at an affordable rate then this place will take you to that spot as well. Aminabad’s Gadbadjala is one of the many popular attractions where you can come across a plethora of colourful bangles of your choice.

Things To Buy: Hosiery, bedsheets, chikankari fabric, footwear

Janpath Bazaar

One more market for shopping in Lucknow, Janpath bazaar is the beat of this city and it greets the most customers all year long. This street is coated with contemporary clothing chains and vintage designer showrooms. You simply have to drop by the well-known Sugandhco Showroom there to have a look at their rare collection of perfumes. Spending on some of the most aromatic incense sticks and room fresheners will definitely be an experience worth remembering.

Things to buy: leather bags, belts, footwear

Alambagh Market

Treated as the Wall Street centre for shopping in Lucknow, Alambagh holds a dignified history of the Nawabs’ era. Beyond just a hundred jewellery stores, this market is famously known as the jewellery centre in the country. With plenty of affordable options for shoes, apparel, relishing snacks and local sweets, Alambagh is really your go-to shopping destination if you’re still figuring out how to shop with a hole in your pocket.

Things to buy: Precious stones, antique merchandise, jewellery, shoes, electronics

Kapoorthala

Positioned straight in the heart of Lucknow’s garment district, this magnificent market makes sure that consumers get hands-on fabric that delivers supreme quality. With craftsmen and tailors creating beautiful and detailed Zardosi as well as Chikankari work, admirers are left with no other choice but to get carried away. Interestingly, clients can even get their customisation done there for all the unique designs they eye on.

Things to buy: Readymade clothes, designer sarees, chikankari clothes

Bhootnath Market

For both tourists and localities, Bhootnath market is prominently known for its far-reaching range of clothes. Be it dry fruits, garments, antique jewellery, or souvenirs, this market has it all covered for you. Breathe in the best of Lucknow’s engaging culture at this market with sellers gladly participating in that bargaining game with you.

Things to buy: Exclusive aromatic spices, fabric, vessels, antique jewellery

Lal Bagh Market

Adding one more to the list of best destinations for shopping in Lucknow, Lal Bagh market is popularly signified as Lucknow’s electronics shelter. Here, people literally flock to the stores for some awesome deals at first-rate prices. Centrally located, it welcomes you with a gigantic island of the best of both new and second-hand electronic items. Whether it’s about mobile accessories, mobile phones, MP3 gadgets or anything in the field of electronics, you get everything under the sun.

Things to buy: Accessories, electronic goods, mobile phones, laptops

Halwasiya Market

Halwasiya is that energetic centre for shopping in Lucknow you get a glimpse of things regardless of which age group you belong to. Whether you’re eyeing some gorgeous maxi dresses, or antique jewellery, looking for a kids’ section or even searching for T-shirts and creative decor items, this market is your one-stop hub. Well also, if your bargaining skills are top-notch, then expect to buy in bulk from those smart vendors there.

Things to buy: Jewellery, footwear, kid’s toys, handicraft items, readymade clothing

Nakhas Market

Street shopping in Lucknow takes over your treasured travel diary when you step into the 200-year-old Nakhas market. With over 12,000 shops planted in this market, you are bound to get spoilt for choice here. Sundays are when the fun flea market is assembled in Nakhas and you would be amazed to see the crazy low prices of second-hand merchandise. The local Zardosi garments, along with the attractive wall paintings and miniature pieces, this market is potential enough to keep you glued.

Things to buy: Wooden crafts, handicrafts, zardosi garments

