Plan your August long weekends with these best places to visit in India

August is the time when the monsoon season is in full swing in many cities across India. And this year, we have two long weekends — Independence Day (Tuesday) and Raksha Bandhan (Wednesday) — in the month as well. With rainfall and a chance to take at least one short vacation, this is the best opportunity to explore a new or revisit a beautiful Indian destination. From lush Western or Eastern Ghats to the mighty Himalayas or the tranquil and laid-back beaches, we have listed the best places in India you can visit in August.

The best places to visit in August this year

Munnar, Kerala

If there’s one mandatory trip you must make in August, it is to Munnar. Endless jungles, winding roads, lush plantations, enchanting waterfalls, foggy hills — what’s not to look forward to? On your way, visit Kodanad, one of Kerala’s largest elephant training centres, or Thattekad, best for bird lovers. Some of the waterfalls that shouldn’t be missed include Aathirappally, Vallara and Cheeyapara, and if time permits, include the Karadippara viewpoint in your list.

How to reach

By air: Cochin International Airport is the nearest airport, about 110 km away

By train: The nearest railhead is in Kochi, about 128 km away

By road: Munnar is 155 km from Coimbatore

Mount Abu, Rajasthan

Considered the ‘Oasis of the desert’, Mount Abu is situated in the Aravalli Hills. Unlike other cities in Rajasthan, the hill station is away from the heat and sand dunes that cover almost 67 percent of Rajasthan. Other than its natural charm, Mount Abu is also known for its lakes, and Jain and Hindu temples built between the 11th to 13th centuries. Major attractions include Nakki Lake, Dilwara Jain Temples and Guru Shikhar Point.

How to reach

By air: Udaipur Airport is the nearest airport, about 177 km away

By train: Abu Road Railway Station is the nearest railhead, about 28 km away

By road: Mount Abu is 494 km away from Jaipur

Divar Island, Goa

Not many ditch the Anjuna-Baga-Calangute route to look for other options in Goa. But, if a quiet Goan vacation is what you are looking for, Divar, a picturesque island on the Mandovi River, is a quick ferry ride away from Panjim. Divar is replete with beautiful fields, empty roads and vintage Goan houses. The island mainly includes Piedade, Malar, Goltim and Naroa villages, and is home to many historic churches and heritage sites.

How to reach

By air: Goa Airport is about 28 km away from Panjim, from where you need to take a ferry for Divar.

Igatpuri, Maharashtra

If you want to ditch the crowds in Maharashtra, drive straight to Igatpuri to bask in the green glory of its valleys. Perched at about 600 metres above sea level, the monsoons cast quite a spell here. The breeze is cold, the sun pleasant and the rains aplenty. If the traveller in you has been craving a good hike, head to Igatpuri in the month of August. The short escape is surrounded by the Sahyadris and dotted with ancient fort ruins, pretty resorts and small spas. With so much to offer, it is indeed hard to believe that Igatpuri is still very much left off the map.

How to reach

By air: Nashik Airport is the nearest airport, about 58 km away

By train: Igatpuri has its own railway station

By road: Igatpuri is 121 km from Mumbai

Diu, Daman and Diu

Whether it is visiting one of the most gorgeous Portuguese Churches in India, St. Paul Church, or a mesmerising stone structure in the middle of the sea, Fortress of Panikotha, the things to do in Diu are endless. Although the winter and spring season, October to March, is ideal to visit this Island, monsoons add a special magic to it. Head straight to Nagoa Beach or Ghoghla Beach for some fun activities amid the sun and sand and try the water sports or visit the Diu Museum for a dose of history if it’s raining. For a spectacular view of the seashore, hit Jallandhar Beach. You can also choose to delve deep into spirituality at the numerous ancient temples such as the Gangeshwar Temple.

How to reach

By air: Diu Airport is the nearest airport, about 6 km away

By train: The nearest railhead is in Veraval, about 90 km away

By road: Diu is 399 km from Vadodara

Yercaud, Tamil Nadu

One of the best places to visit in August, the days are pleasant in Yercaud and the nights get chilly at times owing to the rains in this month. Perfect for vacationing with family and friends, visit the Kottachedu Teak Forest for a refreshing hike. Or best, try camping. Visit the serene Vanier River too. If you wish to add some thrill to your vacay, try the Burma Bucket experience based on the concept of crossing a rope bridge used for emergencies during the World War. Other must-visit attractions include Yercaud Lake, Rose Garden and Silk Farm. Dessert lovers should definitely visit Sweet Rascal Cafe for some sinful delights but remember to book a seat in advance.

How to reach

By air: Salem Airport is the nearest airport, about 36 km away

By train: The nearest railhead is in Salem, about 38 km away

By road: Yercaud is 343 km from Chennai

Havelock Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

With its tropical climate, turquoise waters, white sand beaches and dense green forests, Havelock Island is an amazing place to be in August. If you are a morning person then experiencing the sunrise at Vijayanagar Beach or Radhanagar Beach is a must. You can try snorkelling, sea walking, kayaking, scuba diving or parasailing at Elephant Beach.

This island is heaven for people who love seafood which is cooked using fresh produce.

How to reach

By air: The nearest airport is in Port Blair, about 57 km away but the only way to reach Havelock Island from here is by ferry.

Panna, Madhya Pradesh

Panna is one of the most beautiful places to visit in August if you love rivers and waterfalls, and monsoons are the best time to experience these natural wonders at their mightiest best. It is home to some of the highest waterfalls in India, including the Pandav Falls (100 feet) and Raneh Falls (98 feet) — also called the Grand Canyon of India — and the Pandav Caves. Other tourist spots are Ajaygarh Fort, Baldeoji Temple, Mastani Mahal and Ken Gharial Sanctuary. While the Panna Tiger Reserve is closed during this time, boating on the Ken River, where you can spot different species of birds, can compensate for this.

How to reach

By air: Khajuraho Airport is the nearest airport, about 40 km away

By train: The nearest railhead is in Khajuraho

By road: Panna is about 384 km from Bhopal

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Vijumano2021/ Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.

Travellers should be aware that owing to the risk of landslides and floods, monsoons are not the best time to visit some destinations in the mountains. Hence, before planning a trip, it is advisable to consider these kinds of climate-related disruptions.