City of Lakes, Udaipur, races to make history as India’s first wetland city

Udaipur, often referred to as the ‘City of Lakes’, is on the cusp of gaining a prestigious recognition as India’s first wetland city. The Rajasthan government is working diligently to earn this title for the city.

The Environment and the Forest Department has chosen Udaipur based on the criteria set by the Ramsar Convention of International Importance. The city is already a part of the restoration project of the National Lake Conservation Plan (NLCP), an initiative of the central government.

Udaipur’s wetland city candidacy: A natural fit

The wetlands and lakes in the Udaipur have traditionally been managed by the tourism and local self-government departments, as reported by The Times of India. The Environment and Forest Department is now pursuing international recognition for Udaipur by nominating it to the Ramsar Convention. This move is aimed at bringing the city up to international standards in terms of wetland conservation.

Udaipur is surrounded by five major lakes, namely Pichola, Fateh Sagar, Rang Sagar, Swaroop Nagar and Doodh Talai, justifying its claim to fame as the ‘City of Lakes’.

Talking about the update, Monali Sen, Joint Secretary of Environment and Climate Change Ministry, stated, “The department will organise a one-day workshop on October 13 for district officials and representatives of local bodies to finalise the draft. The inter-departmental meeting will consider suggestions from all stakeholders,” the report states.

Earning the Ramsar recognition: Criteria for wetland city status

The Ramsar Convention, named after the city of Ramsar in Iran where it was originally signed in 1971, is an international treaty dedicated to the preservation and sustainable use of designated wetland sites. To attain international importance, a wetland must contain “a rare, representative, or unique example of a natural or near-natural wetland type found within the appropriate biogeographic region” and “support vulnerable, endangered, or critically endangered species or threatened ecological communities”.

Udaipur, spanning an area of 37 sq km, successfully fulfills these essential criteria, according to state authorities. However, Udaipur is not the only Indian city seeking this prestigious title; Bhopal is also eyeing similar recognition.

Global impact of Ramsar Convention

Formerly known as the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance Especially as Waterfowl Habitat, Ramsar Convention is an international treaty that aims to preserve and sustainably use designated sites. Presently, there are 42 wetland cities across the world, with China having the highest number of them (at 13 cities).

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.