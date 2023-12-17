Udaipur unplugged: Make the most of 48 hours in the city of lakes

If you’re planning a trip to Udaipur and wondering how to make the most of your time in this enchanting city, explore our guide for an optimal 48-hour experience. Additionally, we have included a few extra tours for those who wish to extend their stay in the City of Lakes!

Udaipur is a wonderful destination for solo travellers, as well as those planning a vacation with friends and family. Renowned for its appearances in various films, including Dhadak, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Guide and the James Bond thriller, Octopussy, this destination is a must-visit for history and architecture enthusiasts.

Whether you are on a short vacation or planning to stay a bit longer, our Udaipur guide will provide you with the best activities to make the most of your 48 hours in the City of Lakes. Moreover, if you decide to extend your trip, there are some beautiful spots just a short drive away that deserve a place on your bucket list!

Udaipur trip guide: Your 48-hour itinerary

Day 1

If you arrived the previous night or early in the morning, kickstart your day by exploring the old city.

City Palace, Udaipur

Built by Maharana Udai Singh II and subsequently updated and expanded by the Maharanas, the City Palace comprises three sections – the residential areas for the current king, a tourist-accessible museum, and a luxury hotel for guests and destination weddings. The museum narrates the history of past rulers and offers scenic views of the city.

Plan for about two-and-a-half to three hours to thoroughly explore the palace. Consider hiring a guide to provide insights into the history and details of each section, including the colourful glass tiles, imported marble, and the many jharokhas of this palace in Udaipur.

Boating at Lake Pichola

The City Palace, situated on the banks of Lake Pichola, offers a boat ride to tour the palaces and forts. In the middle of the lake stands the Taj Lake Palace Hotel, formerly known as the Jag Mandir Palace, serving as a summer resort for the royal family.

The boat ride lasts about half an hour, and the boatman will point out various tourist spots and places with significant historical importance as you ride past. The boat ride is not only an excellent way to explore, but also a refreshing escape from the heat, with the shaded ferry and cool breeze providing a serene experience.

Watch the sunset at Karni Mata Temple

For one of the best sunset views, visit the Karni Mata Temple, accessible via ropeway. The ropeway ascends the hill where the temple is located. The large viewing gallery offers beautiful views of the lake below, creating a breathtaking spectacle during sunset.

Visit the Jagdish Temple

The Jagdish Temple, a short walk away from Gangaur Ghat, is a beautiful structure boasting ancient architecture. It radiates a sense of peace and tranquillity, and witnessing the evening aarti here is a truly enriching experience.

Evening at Bagore Ki Haveli

From Jagdish Temple, walk to Bagore Ki Haveli, right next to Gangaur Ghat. This quaint place transforms into a cultural show venue in the evening and serves as a beautiful museum during the day. After an eventful itinerary, head to the haveli to enjoy the folk dance show presented by Dharohar Folk Dance. Ensure you buy your tickets in advance, online or from the haveli. The show features traditional dances and performances from across Rajasthan — from Ghoomar to Kalbelia and Katputli, providing a delightful cultural experience.

Udaipur trip: Day 2

After the excitement of exploring the old city on Day 1, Day 2 may seem slightly underwhelming, but the beauty of the city will continue to captivate your heart. Make the most of your second day in Udaipur with this guide.

Start the day with a visit to Fateh Sagar Lake

Go on a boat ride at the Fateh Sagar Lake before the sun shines too bright, and marvel at the panoramic views it offers. The artificial lake is named after Maharana Fateh Singh of Udaipur and Mewar and houses three small islands, including Nehru Park, a popular tourist attraction.

Visit Saheliyon Ki Bari

Your next stop on the Udaipur journey is Saheliyon Ki Bari, a fountain park commissioned by the Maharaja for his queen. The park served as a private retreat for the queen and her 48 maidens, providing a space for leisure activities like song and dance. Some guides even suggest that the Bari was built by the king for his young daughter.

Plan around an hour to explore thoroughly. The various fountains exhibit distinctive features, such as the sound of the rain, surrounded by beautiful gardens adorned with seasonal flowers – perfect for some really pretty pictures.

Explore the Vintage And Classic Car Museum

A must-visit for car lovers, Udaipur hosts a vintage car museum, showcasing remarkable vehicles once used by the rulers of the Mewar dynasty. Inaugurated in 2000, the museum houses functioning cars, some dating back 70 years.

Marvel at the city views from Maharana Pratap Memorial

Situated atop Pearl Hill (Moti Margi), the Maharana Pratap Memorial overlooks Fateh Sagar Lake. Dedicated to Maharana Pratap and his loyal horse Chetak, the memorial is a great spot for photographers and those who love city views.

Visit Sajjangarh Fort for sunset views

Overlooking the Fateh Sagar Lake, Sajjangarh Fort, named after Maharana Sajjan Singh, is a monsoon palace built on a hilltop. The fort offers breathtaking views of Udaipur and serves as an excellent sunset spot (weather permitting).

Note that only cars and heavier vehicles can ply the roads leading to the palace, so consider booking a taxi or driving your vehicle to reach the Fort.

Spend time at the ghats

Once you’re back from Sajjangarh Fort, indulge in a wholesome dinner with a lakeside view at the numerous restaurants along Lake Pichola. After your meal, unwind by spending time at the ghats, and watching the twinkling lights reflect on the water ripples.

Udaipur trip: Your guide to nearby places

Kumbhalgarh Fort

Situated approximately 84 kilometres from Udaipur, Kumbhalgarh Fort features the world’s second-longest man-made wall, extending several kilometres and is known for its resilience against enemies. Constructed by Rana Kumbha, the fort serves as a historic divider between the regions of Marwar and Mewar in Rajasthan.

Exploring the fort takes about three hours, and it is advisable to engage a guide to fully grasp its vast history and intricate features. Comfortable shoes, snacks, and water are recommended, as the tour can get tiring, and amenities for food and water are limited, except for one near the entrance.

During this trip, consider visiting Haldighati, where the legendary battle between Maharana Pratap and Man Singh I of Amber took place. Another noteworthy stop is the Ranakpur temple, a nearby Jain temple featuring symmetrical marble structures and intricate carvings. The tranquil atmosphere of the temple offers a serene retreat, leaving you with a sense of peace and relaxation.

Chittorgarh

Embark on a day trip to Chittorgarh, located around 110 kilometres from Udaipur, renowned for the imposing Chittorgarh Fort. Popularised by the film Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, the fort was the residence of King Ratan Singh and witnessed historical battles against Alauddin Khilji, Bahadur Shah of Gujarat, and Akbar’s forces.

Exploring the fort takes about two hours, providing beautiful views of the city. Chittorgarh Fort stands as a testament to the region’s rich history and makes for an enriching day trip from Udaipur.

Udaipur trip: Best time to visit

The best time to visit Udaipur is from September to March, when the weather is pleasant, with temperatures ranging between 10°C and 25°C. Winter, spanning from December to February, marks the high season, attracting visitors from all over the country who come to admire the city’s beautiful lakes, palaces, markets, and temples.

Shopping in Udaipur

Some of the best places for shopping in Udaipur include Bapu Bazaar for crockery, gadgets, and khadi products, Hathi Pol Bazaar for handicrafts and artwork, Chetak Circle for brassware and handicrafts, Lake Palace Road for traditional fabrics and apparels, as well as Bada Bazaar, for jewellery, footwear, and camel leather bags.

How to reach Udaipur

By Air: The Maharana Pratap Airport, approximately 24 km from the city centre.

By Train: Udaipur has two railway stations, namely Udaipur City railway station and Rana Pratap Nagar railway station.

Udaipur guide: Where to eat?

Some of the finest dining establishments in Udaipur offer delectable cuisines, serene ambience and breathtaking views of the City of Lakes. Some must-try choices include Ambrai Restaurant inside Amet Haveli, 1559 AD, Jheel’s Rooftop Restaurant, Charcoal by Carlsson, Sunset Terrace at Fateh Prakash Palace, and more. Add flavour to your Udaipur trip by exploring our guide to the best rooftop restaurants.

(Feature image: Courtesy Anujak Jaimook/Shutterstock)

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-How hot is Udaipur in April?

Temperatures in Udaipur range from 40°C to 45°C during April, making it one of the hottest months of the year.

-How to reach Udaipur by road from Delhi?

The best route for reaching Udaipur from Delhi by road, covering nearly 690 km, is to take the NH 48 and NH 52.

-What are the best hotels to stay in during the Udaipur trip?

Radisson Udaipur, The Oberoi Udaivilas, and Howard Johnson by Wyndham are some of the best hotels to stay in Udaipur.

-How many days are required to explore Udaipur?

3 to 4 days are ideal for exploring Udaipur and covering all attractions.

-How to reach Udaipur by flight?

Maharana Pratap Airport, located nearly 22 km away from the city centre, is the main airport in Udaipur. All major domestic airlines offer flights to the city.

-Are there any options to explore hot air balloon rides in Udaipur?

You can enjoy hot air ballooning in Udaipur. Various private agencies offer 60-minute rides for approximately INR 3,000.

-What are the best places to enjoy authentic Rajasthani food in Udaipur?

Chandni at the Oberoi Udaivilas, Upre by 1559, A.D., and Ambrai in Amet Haveli are some of the best places to enjoy authentic Rajasthani food in Udaipur.

-What are the best local markets to explore in Udaipur?

The best local markets to explore on your Udaipur trip include Bapu Bazaar, Hathipole, City Palace street, Bada Bazaar, and Chetak Circle.