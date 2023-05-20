Zurimanz, the Bangladesh of India, is up and coming tourist hotspot in Kashmir

Tucked away in the majestic snow-laden Himalayas, Kashmir is proof of paradise on earth. With verdant valleys and serene lakes, there is no dearth of scenic tourist destinations in the region. However, soon there will be one more attraction which could boost tourism further in Kashmir.

Zurimanz is a place that is gaining recognition for its unparalleled natural beauty. Located in the Bandipore district in North Kashmir, it is a quaint village on the banks of Wular Lake.

All you need to know about Zurimanz, the Bangladesh of Kashmir

Also known as Bangladesh, this village is a great place to get lost in the untamed beauty of Kashmir while appreciating the charm of the largest freshwater lake in India.

It started receiving attention when netizens noticed the efforts of two brothers from the village who have been trying to develop it as a tourist hotspot, reported ANI.

Firdous Ahmad Bhat and Ghulam Hassan have built the first shikara, a traditional Kashmiri boat, for the lake to attract visitors to come to Zurimanz in the hopes of enjoying a scenic boat ride on the Wular while embracing its beauty and picturesque surroundings.

Many local fishermen depend on the lake for sustenance, and this new activity is being seen as a step towards promoting sustainable tourism in Zurimanz.

The local government is also taking a series of steps to improve Zurimanz and make it a popular destination in Kashmir. With the focus on helping tourists immerse themselves in the local culture, homestays and other facilities will be developed in the village. That’s not all, the government also has plans to organise several festivals to showcase the culture and traditions. “Our goal is to create a sustainable tourism mode that benefits both the local community and the visitors,” shared Deputy Commissioner of Bandipora district, Dr Owais Ahmad, with ANI.

Furthermore, earlier in the year, a South Indian film crew shot some scenes around Wular Lake. This was the first movie shot here after Jammu and Kashmir government implemented a film policy in 2021 to revive the connection with the film industry.

How to reach

By air: Srinagar International Airport is about 68 km away.

By rail: Sopore railway station is around 18 km away; however, all commercial trains don’t reach here. The next best is Udhampur railway station, 255 km away.

By road: Jammu is 307 km away.

Hero and feature image: Courtesy Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure Asia India.