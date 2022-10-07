All your queries about T+L India and SA’s India’s Best Awards 2022 are solved here!

India’s Best Awards 2022 (IBA) is back with its 11th edition, this time, Travel+Leisure India & South Asia has added fresh categories to choose from.

The readers’ choice India’s Best Awards 2022 the annual flagship property of Travel+Leisure India & South Asia, is back with its 11th edition. This time, the publication is celebrating the best in the travel, hospitality, and lifestyle industries, as chosen by YOU, dear readers.

New categories at India’s Best Awards 2022

A wider prospect for domestic categories

Being an avid traveler calls for a constant search for luxurious hotels, intimate stays, or unconventional destinations, and keeping note of the same, India’s Best Awards 2022 is back and with new categories this time. For instance, since food plays a huge role in the selection of the destination we have introduced the Best Regional Cuisine in the domestic destinations category. With this, we not only tend to end the search for the best regional foods but also celebrate the taste of India’s diverse cuisines. India’s Best Awards 2022, also calls out the impulsive trip planners with the category of the Best Road Trip Destination in India, after all, who doesn’t love a spontaneous road trip with friends and family, right?

More to choose from international categories

Similar to the domestic categories, the International categories of India’s Best Awards 2022 have also widened their horizons. While the best culinary destination aims to celebrate global cuisines, the best cultural destination does the same for a country’s arts, designs, music, and the like. Furthermore, his year will also allow readers to pick their favourite beach destinations.

Celebrating the best of Lifestyle

The publication is also introducing the Lifestyle category. Catering to the ever-adapting need for travel essentials like Best Camera Phone, Best Beauty Travel Kit, Best Portable Speaker, and more, this category tends to recognise the brands that have made travel much easier and better.

T+L Champions

Well, that’s not all, there’s more coming your way! India’s Best Awards 2022, will also be honouring individuals from the domain of travel and hospitality, the ones who have made a positive change in their respective fields. Titled T+L Champions this category expands over fields like sustainable fashion, community service, gender empowerment, wildlife conservation, and more. Find out who the Champion for Women Empowerment, or Champion for Community Empowerment is. The Champion for LGBTQIA+ Rights, Champion for Responsible Travel, Champion for Community Tourism, Champion for Women’s Healthcare, Champion for Body Positivity, Champion of Wildlife Conservation, Champion of Sustainable Fashion, Champion Entrepreneur of the Year, Champion of Travel Photography, Champion of Conscious Beauty, Champion of Indian Couture, and Champion of Brand India – Design will also be revealed on the awards night.

