Rediscover the world with Travel+Leisure India & SA’s India’s Best Awards 2022

After two years of a brief pandemic-infused hiatus Travel+Leisure India & South Asia is back on the ground to help you rediscover the world with the reader’s choice of India’s Best Awards 2022- This time the new categories were thrown into the mix as well.

After marching through the virtual space for almost two years now, courtesy of the global pandemic Travel+Leisure India & South Asia is back on the ground brewing excitement once again at the 11th edition of its annual flagship property- the reader’s choice India’s Best Awards 2022. And to top it all up one can witness several new categories to turn the scale even grander.

About India’s Best Awards 2022

Since recognition and appreciation work as bait for the betterment of any industry, India’s Best Awards 2022 will celebrate the best in the domain of travel, hospitality, and lifestyle categories. And who better than our dear readers to help us choose the winners, right? Just to make it further accessible and easy A system of online voting is in place for readers to choose the industry’s best across the domestic and global travel industry. The celebrations will culminate at an on-ground event where the deserving will be felicitated over a gala evening.

Discover what’s new this year

This year, readers can nominate and vote for their favourites across a range of categories. In terms of destinations, the categories come split into Domestic and International. A similar divide can also be found amongst the hotel’s section where hospitality leaders from around the globe and within India find a spot on the coveted nominations list. Airports, Airlines, and Cruises — another classic category at India’s Best Awards — roll over onto this year’s celebrations as well.

However, this year, Travel + Leisure India is also recognising lifestyle brands that have helped make travel easier and better. Be it the best car for road trips, the best portable speakers to groove on the go, or even the best luggage brands that pack a punch, this edition will award them all! India’s Best Awards 2022 also sees the introduction of T+L Champions — a new category that will celebrate people who are creating a noticeable and positive change in the fields of travel and lifestyle. This includes champions of sustainable fashion, gender empowerment, community service, wildlife conservation, and more.

