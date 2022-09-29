Karan Tacker shares his travel diaries, his favourite travel destination and more

Karan Tacker, Tinsel Town’s handsome heartthrob, was back yet again with an exciting and transformative show, Luxe Pins by Zee Zest as a host. The new luxury lifestyle show that invigorates the mind and spirit of every luxury experience seeker, turned out to be a great success, exploring and intriguing the wanderlust with the touch luxury, like never before.

Karan’s unlimited zest for life, his flair for couture, and his curiosity to experiment, all have made him an ideal choice as host for the show. Speaking about his love for travel and what makes him the best face for Luxe Pins, Karan shared some insightful details from his travel diaries. Take a look to find out about your dost and the places he loves to visit.

What intrigued you most about this show?

Discovering luxury travel experiences in India intrigued me to do Zee Zest’s Luxe Pins. I believe travel invigorates and liberates; it allows one to live the philosophy of unlimited life, and India has so many diverse experiences, that it was compelling for me to do this show.

What’s the one thing you learnt about yourself when shooting for the show?

My ability to unlearn and relearn, to blend and yet be the cynosure.

So, Karan how has travel influenced your life?

Experiences make and break you; travel experiences enrich you. It has influenced my life in many ways, be it luxury experiences, budget travel, road trips. I always come back richer as a person.

Tell us Your favourite places to travel to, in India and abroad-

I go back to 2 places specifically. One is London and the other is Goa. I feel like both are really warm and welcoming. Both the places do a good job at making you feel like you’re on a holiday and taking care of you everywhere possible. Especially London! I really like walking on the streets of this city, just stopping by, going to a café, most importantly enjoying the architecture- that’s my most favourite thing to do.

Karan, what’s on your bucket list next?

Actually, I want to do a Safari next. Just be in the middle of nature and see animals in their natural habitat. I really want to see the lion and tiger in person, I have never seen them!

A City you’d visit for its shopping…

NYC has the best shopping!

A City you’ll never want to go back to.

I don’t really have any extreme dislike to any city, I feel every city or country has a charm of its own.

3 travel tips for boys who want to vacation solo…

Plan it early, experience a hostel, don’t drink too much when by yourself.

Additionally, I would also suggest doing a road-trip to palaces in India- it showcase the lap of luxury we have been born into.

What’s the most cathartic trip you’ve ever taken?

Kedarnath , it was just a beautiful experience!