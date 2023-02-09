Maldives to Venice: Here’s how you can make your Valentine’s Day special

Verdant greens, pristine beaches, crystal waters and your partner by your side – what more could one ask for on Valentine’s Day?

To fall in love and be loved in return is the greatest gift an individual can ask for and to be able to experience different cultures and travel places with your loved one is the greatest luxury money can buy. With Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani in the Maldives and Soneva Kiri in Thailand, you’d be existing in an unparalleled paradise of barefoot luxury.

Soneva‘s philosophy of ‘no news, no shoes’ will help you and your partner disconnect from the stresses of daily life and root yourself in the Earth and all that it has to offer. It must be noted that sustainability has always been at the heart of the Soneva story and that the brand is 100 per cent carbon-neutral.

Besides the white sands, shimmering seas and swaying palms, here is what you can expect on your dream Valentine’s Day vacation at Soneva:

Floating champagne breakfast at a private sandbank

Loving Journey Around the World’s five-course set menu

Screening of La La Land at the open-air Cinema Paradiso

A restorative intuitive massage at Soneva Soul

Exploring the constellations during an exclusive dinner

A sunrise breakfast cruise

Card making and Valentine’s crafts at The Den for young guests

And if you are looking for something a little different, we suggest taking a look at the properties listed below.

Amanbagh, Rajasthan

Ancient forts, oral histories narrated over dinner, tiger-inhabited wilds – Rajasthan is the one place in India where magic exists in every nook and cranny. And nowhere is this delicious cocktail of fantasy and fiction more concentrated than in the Aravalli Hills in the garden oasis that is Amanbagh. The best bit? You and your partner can whisk yourselves away to an ancient stone chattri lit by hundreds of diyas and thousands of stars. There, you can enjoy a unique dinner setting overlooking the Ajabgarh valley amidst a centuries-old ruin and a starkly beautiful landscape. A carpet of flowers and a multi-course meal prepared by your private chef await you at this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Amanoi, Vietnam

We love lush green forests, can you tell? Claiming a spectacular stretch of Vietnam’s coastline within the verdant embrace of Nui Chua National Park and UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Amanoi is a natural paradise overlooking Vinh Hy Bay. From its remote location – a rich and diverse mosaic of ecosystems – the resort’s clifftop restaurants and pool, lakeside Aman Spa and private golden sand beach offer limitless opportunities for outdoor exploration, cultural immersion and a serene time out. As darkness falls and stars spill across the evening sky, the Cliff Pool dinner at Amanoi becomes an impossibly romantic setting for an unforgettable BBQ/Vietnamese private dining experience.

Amanjiwo, Indonesia

Named ‘Peaceful Soul’ for the serenity of its setting in Central Java’s cultural heartland, Amanjiwo overlooks the Unesco World Heritage Site of Borobudur. Perfectly placed for exploring the region’s historic and natural attractions, or for simply relaxing in blissful surroundings, the resort cascades from a lofty rotunda down the hillside to a magnificent pool. As dusk signals the day’s peaceful end, toast the setting sun surrounded by rose petals and verdant rice paddies with Borobudur ever present on the horizon. Just for two, this sunset martini experience at Amanjiwo includes cocktails and canapes and is perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Aman Venice

Has the second season of The White Lotus got you craving an Italian experience? Look no further than Aman Venice which is set in the Palazzo Papadopoli, one of the city’s eight monumental palazzos on the Grand Cana. The property embodies all that is sumptuous and sensuous about La Serenissima. Rococo works of art are offset by the contemporary restraint of Jean-Michel Gathy interiors, while private gardens – rare in this floating city – are overlooked by opulent dining venues and spacious suites. Just a short walk away from Piazza San Marco, Aman Venice offers the perfect place from which to explore this romantic city and its hidden gems while floating away on a traditional gondola.