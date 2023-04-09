Catch all the flights on ANA’s Pokémon Pikachu Jet NH this summer

All Nippon Airways (ANA) will be bringing back their Pokemon Pikachu Jet NH flight to its 787 Dreamliners for nine international destinations this summer.
Beginning June 4 this year, the Pokemon Pikachu Flight NH ANA will fly from Haneda to destinations such as Bangkok, Singapore, Manila, Jakarta, Sydney, Vancouver and more.
Adorned with Pokémon characters such as Charizard, Latios, and Pikachu along with Poké balls, the 787 Dreamliners will be hard to miss both on the tarmac and in the skies. Besides the exterior of the plane, the interiors will also be decorated according to theme, and passengers can expect exclusive Pokémon-themed in-flight entertainment and souvenirs.
For those looking to fly with Pikachu this summer, look no further than the list below.
Pikachu Jet NH flight routes:
Bangkok – NH847/NH850/NH849/NH848
Singapore – NH841/NH844/NH843/NH842
Jakarta – NH855/NH856
Manila – NH869/NH870
Ho Chi Minh City – NH891/NH892
Delhi – NH837/NH838
Sydney – NH879/NH880/NH889/NH890
Vancouver – NH116/NH115
Honolulu – NH186/NH185