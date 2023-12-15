Breaking barriers on rails: All about Namo Bharat trains and their all-women team

Earlier this year, in October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), Namo Bharat. In addition to greenlighting the 17 km RapidX train from Uttar Pradesh’s Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, he also inaugurated the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.

Other than significantly improving the nation’s connectivity, these high-speed trains will be exclusively operated by women, thereby championing women’s empowerment through employment opportunities, spanning from the driver to the crew.

How Namo Bharat trains redefine rail travel

A significant enhancement to India’s transportation infrastructure! The Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor will bring a substantial transformation to regional connectivity. https://t.co/WxdtLzrAxE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2023

The semi-high-speed and high-frequency RRTS trains run at an average speed of 100 kmph, notably faster than the metros and regular Indian railway trains. They are capable of reaching a maximum speed of 180 kmph. These inter-city trains play every 15 minutes.

“The Namo Bharat Train is defining the new journey of new India and its new resolutions. The Delhi-Meerut stretch is just the beginning, as the first phase will see many areas of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan being connected. In the coming days, a similar system will be created in other parts of the country to improve connectivity and create new avenues of employment,” said Prime Minister Modi at a gathering after the inaugural event.

On the completion of the 17-km stretch from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, Prime Minister Modi bought a ticket and took a rail ride with school students. The complete 82 km route, spanning Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, is scheduled to be operational by 2025.

PM @narendramodi is on board the Regional Rapid Train Namo Bharat with co-passengers who are sharing their experiences, including on how this train service will have a positive impact. pic.twitter.com/pIsZ5vnXcM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 20, 2023

Namo Bharat trains: Key features

The Regional Rapid Transit System has been developed at a cost of over INR 30,000 crore and will enhance the nation’s connectivity by leaps and bounds. On the one hand, it’ll enable commuters to traverse from New Delhi to Meerut in under one hour, and on the other, it is pioneering women’s empowerment by creating employment; from the driver to the crew, the train is entirely run by women.

In terms of features and amenities, the Namo Bharat trains feature six coaches, each accommodating two rows with two seats. The normal coach is the largest, boasting 72 seats. Alternatively, the premium coach with surplus space and coat hangers can accommodate 62 seats. Each coach is equipped with Wi-Fi, CCTV cameras, information screens, charging points with every seat, luggage storage sections, and emergency talkback buttons. The Namo Bharat trains also offer three types of guides: a general guide, a special guide, and lastly, a guide for women.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.