11 Asian destinations you can visit from India under INR 1 lakh

Short travel breaks are going to be one of the biggest themes this year as the pandemic in the past robbed us of two years’ worth of travel. Planning trips to luxe destinations such as the USA, Australia and New Zealand requires a lot of dough in the bank, especially when you are travelling from India where the currency is not that strong. However, there are some countries you can visit without making a big dent in your bank balance. We take you through 11 international destinations in Asia you can visit from India under a budget of INR 1 lakh and how.

You can consider going to the destinations mentioned in our list that offer pocket-friendly street food, affordable public and private transport, quirky hostels and modest hotels that make your trip memorable. Apart from this, there are plenty of experiences that you can take without spending a penny! You will also be able to plan your trip better with the information about the approximate cost of stay and the total number of nights you will be able to spend in each country – all under INR 1 lakh.

Destinations in Asia you can visit with a budget of INR 1 lakh

1. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is a paradise for travellers, but trekkers have a special love for the destination because it offers some of the best sites for hiking, like Horton Plains National Park, Yala National Park, Sigiriya and Hanthana Mountain Range. That’s not all. Known for their hospitality, Sri Lankans take pride in their scenic train journeys from Colombo to Nuwara Eliya on the Ella Odyssey train, Bentota and Mirissa beaches and the iconic Galle Fort which can be explored on a budget. Also a foodie’s paradise, don’t forget to try the egg hopper, kottu roti, spiced fruit chaat and fried snacks you get on the streets during your trip.

Best time to visit : In the pleasant months of December to April.

: In the pleasant months of December to April. Places to visit : Galle, Bentota, Nuwara Eliya, Ella, Kandy.

: Galle, Bentota, Nuwara Eliya, Ella, Kandy. Free things to do : Hike up to Little Adam’s Peak and Adam’s Peak, explore Pettah Market, take a stroll at the Viharamahadevi Park or spend an evening at the Independence Memorial Museum.

: Hike up to Little Adam’s Peak and Adam’s Peak, explore Pettah Market, take a stroll at the Viharamahadevi Park or spend an evening at the Independence Memorial Museum. Cost of stay : Between INR 2,200 to INR 4,000 for a one-night stay.

: Between INR 2,200 to INR 4,000 for a one-night stay. Flight tickets : Approximately INR 23,000 for a round trip. Chennaiites can further cut their travelling expense by taking a ferry from Puducherry to Kankesanthurai port in Jaffna district for just LKR 21,000 (INR 5,332).

: Approximately INR 23,000 for a round trip. Chennaiites can further cut their travelling expense by taking a ferry from Puducherry to Kankesanthurai port in Jaffna district for just LKR 21,000 (INR 5,332). Visa fee : USD 25 (INR 2,057).

: USD 25 (INR 2,057). Number of days you can spend here: You can easily spend 20 days on a budget, however, seven days are enough to explore major attractions in Sri Lanka.

Book your stay at Lake View Resort-Sea & Safari on Booking.com

Book your stay in Sri Lanka on Airbnb

2. Vietnam

Vietnam is popular amongst Indians as travelling here falls under the budget especially when opting for low-cost airlines such as VietJet Air, Indigo and Air Asia. With an array of experiences to offer, Vietnam is famous for its beaches like My Khe and Cua Dai, ruins like My Son Sanctuary and Royal Tombs, caves of Hang Son Doong and buzzing cities of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh and Da Nang. You must try different varieties of noodles, banana blossom salad, stuffed pancakes and the famous Banh Mi — a stuffed baguette sandwich — here. With affordable stay options and pocket-friendly street food, Vietnam can easily be explored for under INR 1 lakh.

Best time to visit : February to April and August to October. Vietnam celebrates Lunar New Year in the month of February and you can witness celebrations across the country around this time. It is also the busiest month with tourists flocking to the country to enjoy the festivities, so, plan your visit accordingly.

: February to April and August to October. Vietnam celebrates Lunar New Year in the month of February and you can witness celebrations across the country around this time. It is also the busiest month with tourists flocking to the country to enjoy the festivities, so, plan your visit accordingly. Places to visit : Cu Chi Tunnel, Temple of Literature, The Golden Bridge, The Marble Mountains, Vietnam Military History Museum, Cat Tien National Park.

: Cu Chi Tunnel, Temple of Literature, The Golden Bridge, The Marble Mountains, Vietnam Military History Museum, Cat Tien National Park. Free things to do : Marvel at the colonial architecture of the Central Post Office in Ho Chi Minh City, visit Saigon Notre Dame Cathedral, have a picnic at the Tao Dan Park, and visit the vibrant Dong Khoi Street which is a famous shopping street.

: Marvel at the colonial architecture of the Central Post Office in Ho Chi Minh City, visit Saigon Notre Dame Cathedral, have a picnic at the Tao Dan Park, and visit the vibrant Dong Khoi Street which is a famous shopping street. Cost of stay : Between INR 2,200 to INR 4,000 for a one-night stay.

: Between INR 2,200 to INR 4,000 for a one-night stay. Flight tickets : A round trip from India will cost you approximately INR 25,000.

: A round trip from India will cost you approximately INR 25,000. Visa fee : USD 25 (INR 2,054)

: USD 25 (INR 2,054) Number of days you can spend here: You can easily spend 20 days on this budget, however, a minimum of ten days is sufficient to explore major attractions in Vietnam.

Book your stay at Ngan Ha Hotel on Booking.com

Book your stay in Vietnam on Airbnb

3. Cambodia

Considering the proximity between Vietnam and Cambodia, travellers usually club these two destinations together for a long vacation. Cambodia is a haven for architectural enthusiasts, nature lovers and foodies. Famous for its sunny beaches and lush natural attractions such as Thom and Tatai Waterfall, Cambodia has a fascinating long history waiting to be explored. Make sure to visit the remote and pristine beaches of Koh Rong Samloem Island and Kep. Savour local dishes such as Khmer noodles (topped with fish-based green curry), Amok (coconut curry made with fish/chicken or even vegetables) and Kari Sach Moan (chicken red curry) that are easily available on the roadside stands. You can opt for affordable stays and rent bikes for travelling that will help you not exceed your budget.

Best time to visit : November to May is the best time to be in Cambodia.

: November to May is the best time to be in Cambodia. Places to visit : Kampot, Siem Reap, Angkor, Kep, Bamboo Island, Landmine Museum.

: Kampot, Siem Reap, Angkor, Kep, Bamboo Island, Landmine Museum. Free things to do : Visit the Independence Monument, take meditation classes at Wat Langka, admire the European and Khmer architecture at the Friendship Monument, and buy souvenirs at night and central market.

: Visit the Independence Monument, take meditation classes at Wat Langka, admire the European and Khmer architecture at the Friendship Monument, and buy souvenirs at night and central market. Cost of stay : Between INR 2,200 to INR 3,500 for a one-night stay.

: Between INR 2,200 to INR 3,500 for a one-night stay. Flight tickets : Approximately INR 46,000 for a round trip.

: Approximately INR 46,000 for a round trip. Visa fee : USD 20 (INR 1,645).

: USD 20 (INR 1,645). Number of days you can spend here: You will be able to stay in Cambodia for 14 days on a budget of INR 1 lakh, but one week is a good enough time for you to cover the main attractions here.

Book your stay at The Urban on Booking.com

Book your stay in Cambodia on Airbnb

4. Thailand

Thailand offers the best of both worlds — luxury as well as budget travel. Hop on a tuk-tuk to explore the vibrant city of Bangkok or take a ferry to go to the pristine beaches of Phuket, Krabi or Koh Sa Mui. You can begin your days exploring The Grand Palace, the temple of Wat Arun and The Big Buddha and once you get tired from all the walking, you can give your body a rest by taking massages that are easily available in all nooks and corners of the city. Another thing that is not to be missed in Thailand is the nightlife. Thailand has some of the best clubs and pubs such as Illuzion, XO Club and Onyx. With plenty of experiences available for each type of traveller, you can easily travel to Thailand on a tight budget.

Best time to visit : November to April is the best time to be in Thailand as the weather is pleasant.

: November to April is the best time to be in Thailand as the weather is pleasant. Places to visit : Chiang Rai, Khao Yai National Park, Phi Phi Islands, Grand Palace, Wat Arun Temple

: Chiang Rai, Khao Yai National Park, Phi Phi Islands, Grand Palace, Wat Arun Temple Free things to do : Visit the biggest wholesale market – Chatuchak Market on the weekend, visit Bangkok’s first public library and dance hall at the Lumphini Park, worship the golden statue of Phra Phrom which is a Thai representation of Lord Brahma – the God of creation at the Erawan Shrine, attend meditation classes at Wat Mahathat, pick your favourite flowers from the Flower Market.

: Visit the biggest wholesale market – Chatuchak Market on the weekend, visit Bangkok’s first public library and dance hall at the Lumphini Park, worship the golden statue of Phra Phrom which is a Thai representation of Lord Brahma – the God of creation at the Erawan Shrine, attend meditation classes at Wat Mahathat, pick your favourite flowers from the Flower Market. Cost of stay : Between INR 2,500 to INR 4,500 for a one-night stay.

: Between INR 2,500 to INR 4,500 for a one-night stay. Flight tickets : Booking well in advance can get you a round trip of around INR 25,000.

: Booking well in advance can get you a round trip of around INR 25,000. Visa fee: USD 32.58 (INR 2,680).

USD 32.58 (INR 2,680). Number of days you can spend here: This budget will allow you to be in Thailand for almost 15 days but, the main tourist attractions can be covered in seven to ten days.

Book your stay at Sourire at Rattanakosin Island Hotel on Booking.com

Book your stay in Thailand on Airbnb

5. Dubai

Dubai is the first destination that comes to mind when thinking about visiting the Middle East. Going to the wealthiest of the seven emirates, you are in for a gala time as you go to the world’s tallest building – Burj Khalifa, get an adrenaline rush quad biking in the Arabian desert and gorge on hot shawarmas – all in a budget! Dubai is known for luxury shopping, modern architecture, man-made islands and vibrant nightlife. You can easily spend one entire day making your inner child happy at the Wild Wadi Waterpark and take the Dubai Cruise at night where you get to watch the sensual belly dance and savour the local Emirati dishes like Robyan Mashwi, Saloona Deya ma Khudar and lots of hummus.

Best time to visit : It gets extremely hot in the UAE so plan your visit well in advance. November to March are the best months due to the low and cool temperatures.

: It gets extremely hot in the UAE so plan your visit well in advance. November to March are the best months due to the low and cool temperatures. Places to visit : Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Ferrari World, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Eye, Desert Safari.

: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Ferrari World, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Eye, Desert Safari. Free things to do : Visit the Dubai fountain, laze on the Kite Beach, spend time at Dubai Gold Souk, and spot migratory birds at Ras al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

: Visit the Dubai fountain, laze on the Kite Beach, spend time at Dubai Gold Souk, and spot migratory birds at Ras al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. Cost of stay : Between INR 3,500 to 5,000 for a one-night stay.

: Between INR 3,500 to 5,000 for a one-night stay. Flight tickets : Approximately INR 27,000 for a round trip.

: Approximately INR 27,000 for a round trip. Visa fee : USD 93 (INR 7,654). Indians can get a visa on arrival in Dubai if they have a valid US visa, green card, UK or European resident permit that will be valid for 14 days at a price of AED 100 (INR 2,233).

: USD 93 (INR 7,654). Indians can get a visa on arrival in Dubai if they have a valid US visa, green card, UK or European resident permit that will be valid for 14 days at a price of AED 100 (INR 2,233). Number of days you can spend here: This budget will let you be in Dubai for 10 days, however, in five to six nights you will be able to visit major attractions in the city.

Book your stay at The First Collection Business Bay on Booking.com

Book your stay in Dubai on Airbnb

6. Singapore

With ample interactive activities and tourist spots, Singapore is the best country to experience cultural amalgamation majorly from three countries – India, China and Malaysia. You will also get glimpses of the Arab culture passing through the Haji Lane which has colourful wall graffiti making it a perfect Instagrammable spot for travellers. Ditch the fabulous expensive restaurants at Clarke Quay and grab a bite at the hawker centres which are spread across Singapore and give a taste of how the locals eat. The country also has some of the best pod hotels and hostels that will help you stay under budget.

Best time to visit : Singapore can be visited throughout the year however, the best time to avoid rainfall would be in the months of February, March and April.

: Singapore can be visited throughout the year however, the best time to avoid rainfall would be in the months of February, March and April. Places to visit : Gardens by the Bay, SkyPark Observation Deck, Sentosa Island, Universal Studios.

: Gardens by the Bay, SkyPark Observation Deck, Sentosa Island, Universal Studios. Free things to do : Spend time at the landmark spot at Merlion Park which is also a fountain, Sultan Mosque, Sri Mariamman Temple, spend your day at ION Orchard, and visit the spice gallery at Fort Canning Park Hill.

: Spend time at the landmark spot at Merlion Park which is also a fountain, Sultan Mosque, Sri Mariamman Temple, spend your day at ION Orchard, and visit the spice gallery at Fort Canning Park Hill. Cost of stay : Between INR 4,500 to INR 7,000 for a one-night stay.

: Between INR 4,500 to INR 7,000 for a one-night stay. Flight tickets : Approximately INR 25,000 for a round trip.

: Approximately INR 25,000 for a round trip. Visa fee : USD 60 (4,938). Indians can avail of the visa-free transit facility (VFTF) in Singapore if they are travelling to the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan or New Zealand. They can spend almost 96 hours (4 days) in Singapore if they have an onward ticket but one thing to remember is that the VFTF is granted at the discretion of Singaporean immigration services.

: USD 60 (4,938). Indians can avail of the visa-free transit facility (VFTF) in Singapore if they are travelling to the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan or New Zealand. They can spend almost 96 hours (4 days) in Singapore if they have an onward ticket but one thing to remember is that the VFTF is granted at the discretion of Singaporean immigration services. Number of days you can spend here: You will be able to spend seven days on this budget, however, four to five nights are enough to explore Singapore.

Book your stay at Hotel 81 Joy on Booking.com

Book your stay in Singapore on Airbnb

7. Philippines

The Philippines offers affordable hostels, street food, and budget flights which makes it the perfect destination for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers. You can zip-line, go kayaking, mountain biking, and wakeboarding among other water sports or just laze around the stunning beaches of El Nido and Coron Island during your trip. If you are willing to visit something unique in the capital city of Manila then head to the Marikina Shoe Museum which is a one-of-its-kind museum that traces back to the history of shoemaking in the Philippines.

Best time to visit : November to February

: November to February Places to visit : Boracay, Cebu, Manilla, Coron Island, Palawan Island.

: Boracay, Cebu, Manilla, Coron Island, Palawan Island. Free things to do : Visit Rizal Park, admire the altars of high baroque style at San Agustin Church, and get souvenirs from Divisoria Market.

: Visit Rizal Park, admire the altars of high baroque style at San Agustin Church, and get souvenirs from Divisoria Market. Cost of stay : Between INR 2,500 to INR 4,000 for a one-night stay.

: Between INR 2,500 to INR 4,000 for a one-night stay. Flight tickets : Approximately INR 32,000 for a round trip.

: Approximately INR 32,000 for a round trip. Visa fee : USD 37 (INR 3,045). You can travel to the Philippines visa-free for 14 days if you have a valid UK, US, Schengen, Canadian or Singaporean visa.

: USD 37 (INR 3,045). You can travel to the Philippines visa-free for 14 days if you have a valid UK, US, Schengen, Canadian or Singaporean visa. Number of days you can spend here: 17 days can be spent in this budget, however, a week to ten days is a good enough time to spend in the Philippines.

Book your stay at Pandora's Nest on Booking.com

Book your stay in Philippines on Airbnb

8. Nepal

Trekkers and mountaineers have Nepal on top of their bucket lists, all thanks to the Everest Base Camp Trek, however, that’s not all that this country has to offer. Going to the capital city you can visit the UNESCO-listed Pashupatinath Temple, eat local Nepalese thali and even shake a leg at the Irish Pub which also happens to be the world’s highest pub in Nepal. If gambling interests you then you can even play a game or two at casino Pride and CMG Club casino. Do you know the best part about visiting Nepal? It is that the Indian currency is much stronger than the Nepalese Rupee so Nepal is a destination where Indians can most definitely splurge on a vacation.

Best time to visit : In the months of October, November and December

: In the months of October, November and December Places to visit : Pokhara, Chitwan National Park, Pokhara, Bhaktapur, Patan

: Pokhara, Chitwan National Park, Pokhara, Bhaktapur, Patan Free things to do : Explore the Thamel market, visit the Kapan Monastery, and visit the famous Buddhist pilgrim site at Namo Buddha Stupa.

: Explore the Thamel market, visit the Kapan Monastery, and visit the famous Buddhist pilgrim site at Namo Buddha Stupa. Cost of stay : Between INR 2,500 to INR 3,500 for a one-night stay.

: Between INR 2,500 to INR 3,500 for a one-night stay. Flight tickets : Approximately INR 14,000 for a round trip.

: Approximately INR 14,000 for a round trip. Visa fee : Indian nationals do not require a visa to enter Nepal.

: Indian nationals do not require a visa to enter Nepal. Number of days you can spend here: This budget will allow you to be in Nepal for a good 20 days, however, you can enjoy a full-filing trip to Nepal in a week; 15 days if you are planning to trek to the Annapurna or Everest Base camps.

Book your stay at Kathmandu Aagantuk Hotel on Booking.com

Book your stay in Nepal on Airbnb

9. Bhutan

Touted as one of the world’s happiest countries, Bhutan is famous for its monasteries such as the Paro Taktsang, Gangtey and Punakha Monastery, fortresses like Trongsa Dzong and Simtoka Dzong and stunning mountain views from Kula Kangri, Gangkhar Puensum and Jomolhari. You can expect to witness dramatic landscapes during your travel to Bhutan that will take you from plains to steep mountains and valleys. With Indian currency at par with Bhutanese ngultrum, you can spend money comfortably without having to calculate the conversion. Opting for budget airlines and homestays, you can make this dream vacation a reality!

Best time to visit : March to May is the best time to be in Bhutan.

: March to May is the best time to be in Bhutan. Places to visit : Paro Taktsang, Buddha Dordenma Statue, Bumthang Valley, Haa Valley.

: Paro Taktsang, Buddha Dordenma Statue, Bumthang Valley, Haa Valley. Free things to do : Visit the fortress of Punakha Dzong, spot 108 memorial stupas at the Dochula Pass, and enjoy an evening picnic at the banks of the Paro River.

: Visit the fortress of Punakha Dzong, spot 108 memorial stupas at the Dochula Pass, and enjoy an evening picnic at the banks of the Paro River. Cost of stay : Between INR 3,000 to INR 5,000 for a one-night stay.

: Between INR 3,000 to INR 5,000 for a one-night stay. Flight tickets : Direct flights to Bhutan be expensive. To save money, you should book a flight to Bagdogra (approximately INR 15,000 for a round trip) and from there rent a car or cab to Bhutan.

: Direct flights to Bhutan be expensive. To save money, you should book a flight to Bagdogra (approximately INR 15,000 for a round trip) and from there rent a car or cab to Bhutan. Visa fee : Indian nationals do not require a visa to enter Bhutan.

: Indian nationals do not require a visa to enter Bhutan. Number of days you can spend here: 15 days can be spent in Bhutan within this budget, but we would recommend spending at least ten days in the country.

Book your stay at Hotel Taktsang on Booking.com

Book your stay in Bhutan on Airbnb

10. Malaysia

Malaysia offers well-connected public transport, vibrant markets and scrumptious street food to travellers. This country in South East Asia is famous for its tropical landscapes, rich culinary scene and multicultural society. Malaysia’s cuisine has influences from China and India and is quite similar to Indonesian food. Regardless of what you do in Malaysia, a street food trail is a must where you can try Roti John, Laksa, Roti Jala, Satay and Nasi Goreng. One must visit the iconic Petronas Towers, Thean Hou Temple, Butterfly Park and Batu Caves in Kuala Lumpur. If you are in for an adventurous holiday, then you should head to Genting and experience SkyWorlds theme park and water sports. Langkawi is best for beach lovers. Take your pick and make the most of your vacation on a budget here!

Best time to visit : December to April is the best time to be in Malaysia.

: December to April is the best time to be in Malaysia. Places to visit : Islamic Arts Museum, Bako National Park, Bukit Bintang.

: Islamic Arts Museum, Bako National Park, Bukit Bintang. Free things to do : Visit the Kek Lok Si Temple, visit the hibiscus and orchid gardens at Perdana Botanical Garden, spend the day at Merdeka Square and spot the world’s tallest flagpole.

: Visit the Kek Lok Si Temple, visit the hibiscus and orchid gardens at Perdana Botanical Garden, spend the day at Merdeka Square and spot the world’s tallest flagpole. Cost of stay : Between INR 2,000 to INR 4,000 for a one-night stay.

: Between INR 2,000 to INR 4,000 for a one-night stay. Flight tickets : Approximately INR 25,000 for a round trip.

: Approximately INR 25,000 for a round trip. Visa fee : E-visa for Indians is USD 11 (INR 930). I f you have a layover in Malaysia, you can transit without a visa for up to 120 hours (five days).

: E-visa for Indians is USD 11 (INR 930). I Number of days you can spend here: This budget will allow you to be in Malaysia easily for 18 days, however, 10 days is a good time to explore the country.

Book your stay at Star Residence KLCC on Booking.com

Book your stay in Malaysia on Airbnb

11. Laos

Known as the land of a million elephants, Laos should be visited for its stunning scenery, ethnic villages and unexplored lands. Home to some of the most spectacular waterfalls such as Kuang Si and Khon Phapheng waterfalls, Laos is also famous for home décor, silk and weaving. With friendly locals, French colonial architecture and Buddhist monasteries, Laos has a vibe that takes you back in time. Buddha Park is a must-visit in the capital city of Vientiane as the park houses more than 200 statues including that of Buddha, many Hindu Gods as well as demons. Laotian Kip is weaker than INR and that should be reason enough for you to have the vacation of a lifetime without having to spend much.

Best time to visit : In the months of October to April you will find the weather to be the best in Laos.

: In the months of October to April you will find the weather to be the best in Laos. Places to visit : Kuang Si Waterfall, Patuxay, Wat Sisaket, Wat Xieng Thong Temple.

: Kuang Si Waterfall, Patuxay, Wat Sisaket, Wat Xieng Thong Temple. Free things to do : Visit Buddha Park, admire exquisite and ancient items such as pottery shards and Khmer sculptures at the National History Museum, go fishing or grab a cup of coffee at the Night Market, enjoy your evenings bicycling or going to the floating markets near the Mekong River.

: Visit Buddha Park, admire exquisite and ancient items such as pottery shards and Khmer sculptures at the National History Museum, go fishing or grab a cup of coffee at the Night Market, enjoy your evenings bicycling or going to the floating markets near the Mekong River. Cost of stay : Between INR 1,500 to INR 3,000 for a one-night stay.

: Between INR 1,500 to INR 3,000 for a one-night stay. Flight tickets : Approximately INR 47,000 for a round trip.

: Approximately INR 47,000 for a round trip. Visa fee : USD 52 (INR 4,262).

: USD 52 (INR 4,262). Number of days you can spend here: In 14 days you’ll be able to explore Laos given the budget of INR 1 lakh, however, in one week you will be able to make the most of your trip.

Book your stay at Chanthapanya Hotel on Booking.com

Book your stay in Laos on Airbnb

(All currency conversions are done at the time of writing.)

Hero and feature image credit: Poswiecie/Pixabay

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure Asia.