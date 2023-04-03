Beautiful ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ shooting locations in India and abroad

Bollywood has been serving travel inspiration for Indians worldwide, with the films romanticising destinations and making us aspire to visit all the dreamy locations we see in a movie. The latest offering, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (TJMM), has captured places in the most picturesque way possible, making one wonder where it was shot. If the song “Tere Pyaar Mein” has been playing in your mind on repeat, then browse through the shooting locations of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and you may even end up recognising one or two places!

Released on 8 March, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles as Mickey and Tinni, respectively. The duo are seen in different places throughout the film, giving us glimpses of some beautiful locations that we would like to add to our travel list. If you feel the same, we have done the work and listed the destinations, along with suggestions on must-see places and things to do.

Shooting locations of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar:

Spain

While this country is synonymous with the famous Bollywood movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Indian cinema’s love for Spain is only growing, with a big chunk of TJMM shot at many spots in the country. The movie’s plot takes Mickey and Tinni to Spain where the two cross paths and fall for each other. The song “Tere Pyaar Mein” has the lead couple romancing each other in Besalu and Mallorca. You can even spot Cala Deia, Valledemosa and Cala s’Almunia in Mallorca.

Things to do in Spain:

Learn about Spanish art culture at Prado Museum, Retiro Park and the Royal Palace in Madrid. Relax or party at the beautiful beaches of Mallorca and Ibiza. Explore the La Sagrada Familia, Park Güell, Gothic Quarters, Camp Nou Stadium and Mercat de la Boqueria in Barcelona. Eat authentic paella at its birthplace, Valencia. Witness the beauty of Granada at Alhambra and Baños Árabes Al Andalus. Indulge in the best of Basque cuisine in San Sebastion, home to many Michelin-starred restaurants. Also, try flamenco dancing in Seville.

How to reach Spain:

By air: Adolfo Suarez Madrid–Barajas Airport is in the capital city of Madrid.

By rail: Madrid Atocha railway station is also in the city.

By road: You can drive to Spain from France or Portugal.

Best time to visit Spain: March to May (spring) and September to November (autumn).

Book Your Stay At Hyatt Centric Gran via Agoda

Book Your Stay At Hyatt Centric Gran via Booking.com

Book Your Stay At Eurostars Suites Mirasierra via Agoda

Book Your Stay At Eurostars Suites Mirasierra via Booking.com

Mauritius

Known as the ‘star and key of the Indian Ocean’, Mauritius is famous for being a tropical getaway for people looking for a relaxing beach vacation. While the exact locations haven’t been disclosed, reports suggest that the cast and crew of TJMM shot across the beautiful beaches and the rustic streets of Mauritius.

Things to do in Mauritius:

Explore the seven-coloured earth geopark Chamarel, hike the Black River Gorges National Park, snorkel or scuba dive in the Indian Ocean, experience the vibrant culture of the capital city Port Louis, enjoy a catamaran cruise to Ile aux Cerfs and see giant turtles at La Vanille Nature Park.

How to reach Mauritius:

By air: Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport is the main airport of Mauritius, around 50 km away from Port Louis.

By water: You can sail to the island. There are many international cruises to Mauritius.

Best time to visit Mauritius: May to December

Book Your Stay At Constance Belle Mare Plage via Agoda

Book Your Stay At Constance Belle Mare Plage via Booking.com

Book Your Stay At Le Méridien Ile Maurice via Agoda

Book Your Stay At Le Méridien Ile Maurice via Booking.com

Delhi-NCR

Micky and Tinny are from Delhi, hence a significant leg of the filming took place in the National Capital Region. The crew created a set-up of a bungalow in Ghaziabad, where the shooting of the film began. Studios at Noida’s Film City were used to create sets for the movie as well. Even Gurugram is featured in the film, with the actors shot in front of Farzi Cafe at the Cyberhub.

Things to do in Delhi-NCR:

The capital city has a lot of exciting places to see and explore. Learn about the city’s historical significance at India Gate, Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb and Rashtrapati Bhavan. Experience the culture of the city in Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place, Jama Masjid and Bangla Sahib. This article will help you with the best places to see in Delhi.

How to reach Delhi-NCR:

By air: Indira Gandhi International Airport is the main airport in the city.

By rail: The city has three major railway stations – New Delhi railway station, Old Delhi railway station and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station.

By road: Five national highways converge in Delhi – NH-1, NH-2, NH-38, NH-310 and NH-324 – making it well connected by road.

Best time to visit Delhi: October to March.

Book Your Stay The Lalit New Delhi via Agoda

Book Your Stay The Lalit New Delhi via Booking.com

Book Your Stay At Roseate House New Delhi via Agoda

Book Your Stay At Roseate House New Delhi via Booking.com

Mumbai

Romanticised as the ‘city of dreams’, Mumbai is where many Bollywood movies have been filmed, including TJMM. The city has several filming studios, and Chitrakoot Studios in Andheri West is the one that was used to create different sets of the film.

Things to do in Mumbai:

Go behind the scenes at Mumbai Film City, take a stroll across Marine Drive at night, experience the city’s culture in Colaba, and witness the history of Mumbai through Gateway of India, Elephanta Caves, The Taj Palace Hotel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. If you are a big fan of Bollywood, then you can see the houses of great actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

How to reach Mumbai:

By air: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is in the city.

By rail: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus is the main train station of Mumbai.

By road: Mumbai is 147 km away from Pune.

Best time to visit Mumbai: March to May (spring) and November to February (winter).

Book Your Stay At The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai via Agoda

Book Your Stay At The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai via Booking.com

Book Your Stay At Trident Bandra Kurla Hotel via Agoda

Book Your Stay At Trident Bandra Kurla Hotel via Booking.com

Hero and feature image credit: IMDB

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure Asia.