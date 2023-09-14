14 of the most family-friendly golf resorts around the world

There are two ways of looking at family vacations at a golf resort. The sport is addictive but could concern only those bitten by the golf bug. It isn’t necessary that the rest of the family, especially the children, share the enthusiasm of an early morning tee-off and spending half a day negotiating the challenges of the golf course.

It is here that the 360-degree approach of a resort comes to the relief. While the parents negotiate their way around a pristine course, the children can channel their energies in the kids’ zone by engaging in multifarious activities. It is here that golf resorts score with their offerings to all age groups.

The other dimension of a vacation nestled in a serene expanse of green is about breaking the routine by seeking a spot far from the madding crowd. Needless to say, urban life is stressful and a few days away from the hustle and bustle to pause, introspect and recharge is what the body and mind cry out for in these times. Reaching out for a golf club could be just an option for the uninitiated, but the time away is what matters most.

From scenic spots like Rosewood Bermuda and Beaches Ocho Rios to Malaysia‘s very own Tanjong Puteri Golf Resort, The Mines Resort & Golf Club, Tropicana Golf and Country Resort and more, read on for our picks of the best golf resorts for your next family vacation.

The world’s top golf resorts ideal for family getaways

1. Terranea Resort

Location: 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes, California, USA

A unique oceanfront luxury destination resort on the Southern California coast, Terranea Resort offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. The acclaimed oceanfront course offers nine holes of championship-calibre golf in a spectacular links setting. The resort organises golf events for players of all ages, and kids have the opportunity to enrol in lessons with on-site PGA professionals at the Links’ Golf Academy. The resort also has a kids club, which offers young visitors a variety of fun activities like outdoor sports and games, arts and crafts, science-based education, and a lot more.

terranea.com

2. Rosewood Bermuda

Location: Tucker’s Point Drive 60, Tuckers Point Drive, Bermuda

Rosewood is located on the island of Bermuda, on a sizeable private beach. It’s a true resort-style getaway with spectacular views and gorgeous island weather. The resort offers golfing options that are family-friendly, including a driving range, lessons, and an exclusive family-sized golf cart. The resort’s amenities go far beyond its golf course and include water sports, a pristine beach, pro shop, top-notch dining choices, and much more. The Rosewood Explorers Program for kids keeps them occupied during summer with enjoyable and informative activities.

rosewoodhotels.com

3. Penang Golf Resort

Location: 1687, Jalan Tun Hamdan Sheikh Tahir, 13200 Kepala Batas, Seberang Perai Utara, Penang

Popularly dubbed the Jewel of the North, the Penang Golf Resort is conveniently located in the developing township of Bertam. This breathtakingly gorgeous championship course is open to members as well as non-members and is ideal for golfers of all skill levels. Beyond golf, the Penang Golf Resort is a great destination for the entire family. The opulent clubhouse provides a range of upscale amenities, including gourmet dining options, a pro shop, pool, tennis courts, a gymnasium, and a playground for kids.

penanggolfresort.com.my

4. Beaches Ocho Rios

Location: Old Main Rd, Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Beaches Ocho Rios is a luxurious all-inclusive resort in Jamaica that offers a variety of family-friendly activities. This resort guarantees a stress-free holiday for the whole family with the only all-inclusive golf program for kids, an intimate private beach, large accommodations, seven gourmet restaurants, five excellent swimming pools, a dedicated scuba practice pool, snorkeling, and tennis. The fascinating experience is further enhanced by a Kids Camp with a water park and more.

beaches.com/resorts/ocho-rios

5. The Mines Resort & Golf Club

Location: Jalan Kelikir, Mines Wellness City, 43300 Seri Kembangan, Selangor, Malaysia

The Mines Course is regarded one of the finest layouts in the world and has been chosen as the location for numerous golf tournaments on major golf tours. It was built on the largest open-cast tin mine in the world. The golf resort boasts an abundance of amenities to complement any event, including a golf course, practice range, clubhouse, 5-star accommodations, a variety of outdoor activities, exquisite dining options, and a swimming pool the kids will love.

6. Angsana Laguna Phuket

Location: 274W+8CH, 10 Moo 4, Srisoonthorn road Cherngtalay, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand

The stunning Angsana Laguna Phuket resort is known for its 18-hole Laguna Golf Phuket course, immaculate white-sand beaches, unpretentious extravagance, and abundance of activities. For children aged four to 15, the Angsana Kids’ Club offers more than 60 educational sessions, games, and activities. Additionally, there is a swimming program, cooking classes for kids, beach volleyball, yoga, wellness services, boxing classes, sailing, stand-up paddle boarding, and kid-friendly art and culture events.

angsana.com

7. Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Wellness Resort

Location: B9 Coastal Road, Bel Ombre, Mauritius

The Heritage Le Telfair is set in tropical grounds on Mauritius’ south coast and was influenced by 19th-century architecture. Heritage Le Telfair has five restaurants, letting visitors embark on a true gourmet adventure. The best thing for golfing families and newbies is that there is also a nine-hole chip and putt course tucked away in the breathtaking surroundings, which offers an excellent foundation for kids to find their fairway feet. A PGA-certified golf professional offers private lessons as well.

heritageresorts.mu

8. Ojai Valley Inn & Spa

Location: 905 Country Club Rd, Ojai, California 93023

The famous Ojai Valley Inn offers an extensive selection of active and engaging activities with a top-notch golf club on a rare coastal valley’s 220 oak-studded grounds. The storied Ojai course, widely recognised as a masterpiece of golfing architecture, is of the highest calibre, has hosted players like American actor Bing Crosby and golfing superstar Arnold Palmer. Family-friendly services and entertainment options at the resort include a starlit movie theatre, picnic and pedal rides, lawn games, beekeeping, and honey tasting, among many other things.

ojaivalleyinn.com

9. Bangi Golf Resort

Location: 1, Persiaran Bandar, Seksyen 1, 43650 Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor, Malaysia

A charming 5-star conference resort that is strategically located halfway between the Kuala Lumpur International Airport and city centre, the Bangi Golf Resort makes for a wonderful family vacation. The course features lush ferns, trees, and shrubs surrounding carpets of luxurious hybrid Bermuda grass, making it the perfect place for friendly golf competition. With a sweeping view of the magnificent 27-hole course, the resort is home to three restaurants serving an amazing variety of regional and international cuisine. A kids’ pool, corner shop, a cafe, an on-site spa, garden, and more are just a few of the additional activities available for children and parents.

bangigolfresort.com

10. Tropicana Golf and Country Resort

Location: Jalan Kelab Tropicana, 47410 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia

The 27-hole championship golf course at the Tropicana Golf & Country Resort, which is situated in the upscale neighborhood of Petaling Jaya, is renowned as one of the greatest courses in Malaysia. Many golfers frequently include this as a key point of interest on their travel itinerary. Two difficult courses, replete with sweeping valleys and undulating slopes, provide a superb golfing experience for both skilled and amateur players. Membership at the Tropicana Golf & Country Club is open to those who value the finer things in life and recreation. The resort welcomes non-residents and provides a variety of membership options that give members access to the clubhouse and golf course.

tropicanagolf.com

11. Tanjong Puteri Golf Resort

Location: Jalan Tanjong Puteri 1, Taman Tanjung Puteri Resort, 81700 Pasir Gudang, Johor, Malaysia

The Tanjong Puteri Golf Resort is an ideal family vacation spot owing to its plethora of family-friendly amenities and activities. Three separate 18-hole championship golf courses — the Plantation Course, Straits Course, and Village Course — as well as five food and beverage outlets, a wide range of wellness and recreation options are all conveniently located within the resort. Tanjong Puteri has a variety of amenities, including a swimming pool, gym, spa, and sauna, where parents may indulge in soothing massage treatments while their kids enjoy tennis, horseback riding, team-building activities, and so on.

tpgr.com

12. Penina Hotel & Golf Resort

Location: EN 125, 8501-952, Portimao, Portugal

The Penina Resort is an excellent choice for families who want to go golfing on their next vacation. This resort boasts an amazing golf course that is known for its class and style. Kids can take part in a variety of fun activities at the kids’ club while parents play a few challenging rounds of golf. This resort hotel is ideal for the little ones who need to be entertained during the day while still being close to their parents. Tennis lessons, billiards, massage treatments, and bicycle rentals are some of the family-friendly amenities provided here.

penina.com

13. Marbella Club Hotel Golf Resort

Location: Av. Bulevar Príncipe Alfonso de Hohenlohe, s/n, 29602 Marbella, Málaga, Spain

The 18-hole golf course at the Marbella Club Hotel Golf Resort goes beyond expectations for visitors looking to enjoy a golf vacation. The golf course, which is situated in a Mediterranean wood, has unending views of the African coast, Gibraltar, and the Mediterranean Sea. The kids’ club is a vibrant haven where little ones can find inspiration and unleash their creativity. Gardening, fun culinary experiments, canoeing, music and dance, and perfume-making are just a few of the kid-friendly activities available.

marbellaclub.com

14. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort

Location: 57744 Round Lake Dr. Bandon, Oregon 97411, US

Located on the Oregon Coast, this resort is a one-of-a kind experience for golf lovers. The chance to play on six distinct links courses, notorious for being challenging but absolutely magnificent, is certain to thrill golfers. The magnificent rolling fairways and the wind-lashed coastline are sure to amaze even non-golfers. The resort has a ton of attractions in addition to golf and breathtaking vistas. Horseback riding, spa and sauna, fishing, tennis, hiking trails, and meandering through the on-site labyrinth are some of the family-friendly pursuits.

bandondunesgolf.com

