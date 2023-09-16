Best places to visit in October in India for the festive season

With the festive buzz and more than one long weekend, this October looks like a perfect month to take that long pending vacation. We can also hope for a little dip in the temperature making the weather ideal for travelling. So, here’s our handy guide to the best places to visit in India in October for a memorable autumn trip.

With Gandhi Jayanti falling on a Monday, you can enjoy an extended weekend from Sept 30 to Oct 2. But there’s more — Navratri (Oct 15 – 23) and Dussehra (Oct 24) are also falling in October. And, since Dussehra is on a Tuesday, you can take off on the Monday of that week and enjoy a four-day holiday from Oct 21 to Oct 24.

Best places to visit in October in India

Kashmir

Kashmir is undoubtedly among the most beautiful places in India, which is why it is often dubbed the ‘Paradise on Earth’. As the temperature drops and the valley prepares for the winter, the cool and pleasant weather of October makes sipping on kehwa and noon chai and indulging in yakhni and rogan josh even more flavourful. What’s more, you will be able to witness Kashmir in autumn, with the chinar leaves wilting off and nature in hues of amber and crimson. Visit Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Pahalgam, Yusmarg and Betaab Valley to experience the best of Kashmir in autumn.

How to reach

By air: Srinagar International Airport is the only airport in Kashmir, 12 km from the city centre.

By rail: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Station is the closest to the valley, 222 km away.

By road: Jammu is 249 km from Srinagar.

Bir Billing

Bir Billing has emerged as one of the best destinations for paragliding in India over the years. The best time for paragliding in Bir starts in October and lasts till June, making it an ideal destination for those seeking an aerial adventure. The village, nestled in Himachal’s Kangra valley, is a travellers’ paradise, with snow-capped peaks, verdant mountains, delicious pahadi food and many thrilling adventures.

How to reach

By air: Kangra Airport is the main airport in the area, roughly 80 km away.

By rail: Pathankot Junction Station is the closest, about 156 km away.

By road: Chandigarh is 245 km away, Delhi is 494 km away.

Spiti Valley

Set out on an adventure to explore the wonders of Spiti Valley in October. During this month, you can enjoy warm, sunny days and chilly nights, making it the perfect time to experience the transitioning weather in autumn. The long weekends of October can be clubbed together, giving you enough time to see everything Spiti Valley has to offer, like the Key Monastery, Chandra Taal, Hikkim (where you can see the world’s highest post office), Komic (the world’s highest village), Kaza Monastery, Kibber and Langza.

How to reach

By air: Kullu-Manali ( Bhuntar ) Airport is the closest airport to Spiti Valley, about 232 km away.

By rail: Joginder Nagar Station is the nearest railhead, 334 km from the valley.

By road: Delhi is 693 km away.

Agra

The Taj Mahal is what draws people to Agra, and the city’s other captivating wonders are what make visitors want to stay. Brimming with history and culture, monuments like Agra Fort, Mehtab Bagh, Sikandra Fort (Akbar’s Tomb), Tomb of Itmad-ud-Daulah and Fatehpuri Sikri can be best explored in the pleasant weather of October. This is also the ideal time to see the Taj Mahal because visibility is good due to the absence of fog.

How to reach

By air: Indira Gandhi International Airport, 228 km away, is the closest airport to Agra.

By rail: Agra Cantt Station and Agra Fort Station are the main railway stations in the city.

By road: Delhi is 219 km away.

Rishikesh

If adventure is on your mind, then October is the perfect time to head to Rishikesh. With the monsoon behind us, Rishikesh comes to its own with activities like camping, trekking, river rafting and bungee jumping, welcoming travellers for an exciting and fun-filled vacation. For those looking for a more relaxing trip, the world’s yoga capital has several schools and meditation centres where you can unwind and rejuvenate.

Check out our guide on the best yoga retreats in Rishikesh.

How to reach

By air: Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, situated 21 km away, is the nearest airport to Rishikesh.

By rail: Rishikesh Station is the main railway station in the city.

By road: Delhi is 252 km away.

Puri

Home to one of the Dhams of the famous Char Dham Yatra, Puri is a revered destination among devotees. Dussehra celebrations in the holy city are unlike any you may have ever seen, with the entire city celebrating the joyous occasion and the Shree Jagannatha Temple at its epicentre. In addition to the festival, the coastal city enjoys pleasant weather in October, making your trip to Golden Beach, Konark Sun Temple, Lingaraj Temple, Udayagiri and Khandagiri Caves even more blissful.

How to reach

By air: The closest airport to Puri is Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport, located 58 km away.

By rail: Puri Station is the main railway station of the city.

By road: Bhubaneswar is 61 km away.

Kolkata

There’s no better time to visit Kolkata than during Durga Puja. With pandals set up at every corner of the city, you can go pandal-hopping, eat to your heart’s content, dress up in your traditional best and explore the city. After you have experienced the city’s vibrant culture, take some time to see monuments like the Victoria Memorial, Howrah Bridge, James Princep Ghat, St. Paul’s Cathedral, Belur Math and the Indian Museum to embrace Kolkata’s beautiful architecture.

How to reach

By air: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport is 14 km from the city.

By rail: Kolkata Station is the main one in the city.

Hampi

Visiting Hampi is like taking a journey back in time. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is a treasure trove of ancient history and architectural wonders. Explore the remnants of the Vijayanagara Empire, including iconic sites like the Virupaksha Temple, Elephant Stables, Hemakuta Hill Temple, Matanga Hill, Hazara Raama Temple, and Shree Vijaya Vitthala Temple. October is considered the best time to see the city, offering cool and pleasant weather for sightseeing.

How to reach

By air: Hampi is located 170 km from Hubballi Airport.

By rail: The nearest station is Hospet Junction, which is just 14 km away.

By road: Bengaluru is 341 km away.

Lonavala

The hill station of Lonavala makes for a great place to visit near Pune or for a road trip from Mumbai. It offers stunning views of the Western Ghats, nature treks and forts to explore. If you are looking to unwind, the place is perfect for enjoying a spa or simply relaxing with a cup of tea while reading a book. Places like Kune Falls, Lonavala Lake, Karla Caves and Bhaja Caves will bring you closer to the natural beauty of Lonavala.

How to reach

By air: The nearest airport, Pune International Airport, is approximately 74 km away.

By rail: Lonavala Station is the main railway station in the city.

By road: Pune is about 64 km, and Mumbai is 88 km away.

Panchgani

Panchgani, another popular place to visit near Pune, is a tranquil haven for those seeking a peaceful time. What makes this hill station among the best places to visit in October in India is its proximity to the metropolitan cities, roads with beautiful views, stunning surroundings and lots of nature, like the huge volcanic plateau Table Land, Dhom Dham and Kas Plateau Reserved Forest. Take a break from the fast-paced city life at Panchgani for the much-needed R & R.

How to reach

By air: Pune International Airport is the nearest airport, situated 112 km away.

By rail: Pune Junction, located 105 km away, is the main railway station nearest to Panchgani.

By road: Pune is 101 km away, Mumbai is 241 km away.

Darjeeling

Located in the Himalayan foothills of Sikkim, this hill station was once the summer resort for the British and has evolved into a beautiful destination where the local culture seamlessly blends with the diverse history. Darjeeling stands out from other hill stations because its lush tea gardens and breathtaking landscape are framed by the majestic backdrop of Mt Kanchenjunga, the tallest mountain in India. Autumn is truly magical, with pleasant weather and clear skies offering views of the surrounding rolling hills. Spend time exploring the Happy Valley Tea Estate, Rock Garden Dali Monastery, Tiger Hill, Peace Pagoda and the Himalayan Mountaineer Estate.

How to reach

By air: The closest airport is Bagdogra International Airport, situated at a distance of 70 km.

By rail: New Jalpaiguri Station is the closest railway station, about 73 km away.

By road: Kolkata is 621 km away.

Jim Corbett

Visiting Jim Corbett National Park in October is an exciting experience, with chances of spotting more animals relaxing in the wild. The Jhirna zone of the park, where tigers, sloth bears, deer, nilgai and elephants are spotted, is open to visitors this month. The Birjani zone reopens from mid-October onwards, where tigers and leopards are known to frequent. Furthermore, this month also brings the start of the migratory season, with some of the beautiful and unique birds coming to Jim Corbett for the winter.

How to reach

By air: The closest airport to Jim Corbett National Park is Pantnagar Airport, which is 84 km away.

By rail: Ramnagar Station is the main station in the area.

By road: Delhi is 219 km away.

Varanasi

The spiritual capital of India, Varanasi, is one of the best places to celebrate festivals like Navratri and Dussehra. They are celebrated with great fervour, with grand processions taking place along the river Ganga. The weather is also quite pleasant during this time, with the onset of autumn lowering the average temperature. When in Varanasi, one must see the Ramnagar Fort, the Dashashwamedh Ghat, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and several beautiful stupas of Sarnath.

How to reach

By air: Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport is 24 km from Varanasi.

By rail: Varanasi Junction Station is the main railway station in the city.

By road: Lucknow is 313 km away.

Alappuzha

If the backwaters of Kerala have been on your travel bucket list, then make your way to Alappuzha and immerse yourself in the beauty of the pristine lagoons and canals. Spend your time in one of the traditional Kerala houseboats navigating the backwater, relax on Alappuzha Beach, and explore the Mullakkal Rajarajeswari Temple and Sree Krishna Swamy Temple. The weather is beautiful in Alappuzha from October onwards, making it the best time to visit the city.

How to reach

By air: Cochin International Airport is 83 km away from the city.

By rail: Alappuzha Station is the main railway station.

By road: Cochin is 53 km away.

Ahmedabad

Navratri is the perfect time to visit Ahmedabad! The city truly comes alive during this period, with people awash in colourful traditional attire, streets adorned with artistic decorations and nights spent performing garba and dandiya. And, if you are a foodie, spending those nine days here is a gastronomic delight, as the city serves an array of delicacies.

How to reach

By air: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport is about 10 km from the city centre.

By rail: Ahmedabad Junction Station is the main railway station of the city.

Lakshadweep

If you are longing for crystal blue waters and pristine beaches, then Lakshadweep is the ideal destination to explore in October. With May to September being the rainy months, October marks the beginning of the travel season in the tropical paradise. Lakshadweep stands out as one of India’s top scuba diving locations, with its beautiful coral reefs and unique marine life.

How to reach

By air: Agatti Airport is the only one in the archipelago.

By sea: Ships operate from Kochi to Lakshadweep.

Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram is a tourist magnet with its cultural richness, diverse attractions and natural beauty. The city has the Alpashi Utsavam from Oct 14 to 24 this year, and grand processions take place from Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple to the Shanghumugham Beach for the “holy bath in the sea for the deities”. This vibrant and joyous festival offers the opportunity to see a different side of Kerala’s capital.

How to reach

By air: Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is the main airport in the city, located just 3.7 km from the city centre.

By rail: Thiruvananthapuram Central Station is the main railway station in the city.

Nainital

To enjoy a wintery escape in October, you can also head to Nainital. Boating in the mango-shaped Naini lake during autumn is a different experience altogether. Enjoy the views of the valley from the Snow View, Tiffin Top and Naina Peak West, where you will be able to witness a myriad of earthy and rustic colours. Don’t forget to indulge in the delicious food the cafes of Nainital offer.

How to reach

By air: Pantnagar Airport is the nearest airport, 257 km away.

By rail: Kathgodam Station is the closest railway station, 36 km away.

By road: Delhi is 292 km away.

Munnar

Touted as a beautiful honeymoon destination in India, one of the best seasons to visit Munnar is autumn. The hill station rests on the Western Ghats, with tea plantations sprawled across the rolling hills. The charms of the resort town are the misty hills and dense forests, like the Eravikulam National Park, where you may end up spotting the Neelakurinji flower if you are lucky enough.

How to reach

By air: Cochin International Airport is the closest airport, 100 km away.

By rail: Ernakulam Junction Station is the nearest railway station, 125 km away.

By road: Cochin is 127 km away.

