Plan a long weekend getaway this August with these Independence Day staycation packages

Long weekends bring an opportunity to take a much-needed break from the daily hustle and a quick getaway for rejuvenation. While many want to stay home and relax, we say let’s take a quick vacation this Independence Day long weekend. The national holiday falls on a Tuesday and, if you take Monday (August 14) off, you have a long weekend. So, here are some Independence Day staycation packages and offers from hotels and hospitality groups that will make the planning easier.
Whether it is sipping on hot coffee while watching the rain from your hotel room’s floor-to-ceiling windows in the lap of mountains or relaxing at the spa after spending an entire day at the beach, options are plenty.
From ITC and The Leela to Hyatt, we bring all the luxe options with inclusions for you to plan the best long weekend getaway. Solo, couple or family, you deserve a tranquil staycation. And, if you are planning to travel with your little munchkins, these places have dedicated spaces for kids to engage in activities while you can continue with your rejuvenation.
Take your pick from these Independence Day staycation packages
Enjoy a breathtaking view of the Dhauladhar Range while being surrounded by Himalayan cedar trees at Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort during the Independence Day long weekend. Other than a complimentary high tea, this long weekend package includes a buffet breakfast and dinner at their upscale restaurant, Thym, which offers gourmet meals.
Along with a yoga and meditation session, you can go on a refreshing nature walk. What’s more? A 60-minute herbal treatment at their Shanti Spa for that ultimate relaxation.
Perfect for families, you can take your little ones along as the package includes Camp Hyatt, a play area for kids where they can indulge in activities and buffet meals, as well as a stay for kids below 12 years with parents without any extra cost. Other inclusions are the home cinema, indoor temperature-controlled pool and Stay Fit gym.
How to reach
By air: Kangra Airport is the nearest airport, about 15 km away
By train: The nearest railhead is in Pathankot, about 64 km away
By road: Dharamshala is about 237 km from Chandigarh
(Image credit: Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort)
Synonymous with opulence and grandeur, The Leela group is known for bespoke interiors and exquisite exteriors of their properties. Their Festive Delight package comes with attractive offers for various festivals in India, with The Leela Palace Chennai, The Leela Palace Jaipur and The Leela Palace New Delhi offering special discounts this Independence Day.
Other than a delectable buffet breakfast and dinner at all the properties, you will get INR 2000 spa credit per room at The Leela Palace Jaipur and The Leela Palace Udaipur during your stay. If you choose to book The Leela Palace Chennai or The Leela Palace New Delhi, you will get a 30-minute spa session for a minimum stay of two days (for a couple).
Additionally, those staying at The Leela Palace Chennai will get a discount of 20 percent on hotel facilities excluding liquor and tobacco.
Those choosing to stay at the The Leela Ambience Gurugram between August 13 and 15 can enjoy an elaborate complimentary buffet breakfast at Spectra along with a 15 percent discount on all hotel services for bookings made before August 12.
Dates: August 11 to 16, 2023
(Image credit: The Leela)
Spend the long weekend in August with your loved ones at the JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu at a reduced cost, admiring the gorgeous vistas of the sea from your room. Enjoy scrumptious delicacies at a lower rate owing to the 15 percent discount in F&B across the hotel as well as a buffet breakfast at Lotus Café. The Independence Day offer includes a 15 percent discount on spas too.
Another exciting inclusion is the Freedom Hour for cocktails from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
If your kids are accompanying you, don’t worry about keeping them busy as there are activities for them on all days — foodie fun, nature hunt and towel art making to name a few.
Dates: August 11 to 16, 2023
How to reach
By air: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is about 8 km away
By train: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminal is about 22 km away
By road: Mumbai is about 150 km from Pune
(Image credit: JW Marriott Juhu)
Top-notch amenities with ultimate luxury and comfort define ITC properties, and the Fortune Freedom offer promises to give you a much-needed break at lower rates this Independence Day. You will not only get the best prices available but also a 15 percent discount on it along with the buffet breakfast.
A total of 27 hotels under the ITC group are participating, including Fortune Park, Ahmedabad; Fortune Select Global, Gurugram; Fortune Park BBD, Lucknow; Fortune Park Panchwati, Kolkata; Fortune Sector 27, Noida; Fortune Avenue, Jalandhar; Fortune District Centre Ghaziabad; Fortune Park JP Cosmos, Bengaluru; Fortune Park Lake City, Thane; and Fortune Select Exotica, Navi Mumbai.
Dates: Till August 31, 2023
(Image credit: Fortune Park Panchwati, Kolkata)
The pink city, home to UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as the Amber Fort and Jantar Mantar, might be one of the best options to celebrate the Independence Day long weekend. And the Crown Plaza, Jaipur, is the perfect place to spend this short vacation with your family. With numerous dining options, including The Royal Root featuring delectable dishes from India’s royal kitchens, unwind with your loved ones at this bespoke property.
How to reach
By air: Jaipur International Airport is about 6 km away
By train: Jaipur Junction is about 20 km away
By road: Jaipur is 310 km from Delhi
(Image credit: Crowne Palace Jaipur)
Stay at this grandeur property overlooking the Arabian Sea and direct access to the Mobor beach during the long weekend in August.
And with an array of sumptuous meals offered at Zest Café and Kitchen, The Fig, The Olive and The Beach Grill, coupled with infinite views of the horizon, the options to spend your getaway are aplenty. Not to miss the private dining option with your special someone or the Spa Villa offering massage, steam bath and sauna sessions for that ultimate experience.
How to reach
By air: Goa International Airport is about 37 km away
By train: Madgaon Railway Station is about 17 km away
By road: The resort is about 48 km away from Panaji
(Image credit: Holiday Inn Resort Goa)
Travelling to Goa this long weekend? If yes, head straight to The Westin Goa for top-notch services and a lavish Independence Day Brunch at their upscale restaurant, The Market. Sample some of the best culinary delights created by the expert chefs using fresh local produce.
To make the most of your staycation in Goa, they are offering exclusive long weekend rates too, on specially curated packages. Additionally, a 15 percent discount on food and beverages at The Market, Thyme & Ash is another reason to take your family and friends for dining at this gorgeous property.
How to reach
By air: Goa International Airport is about 44 km away
By train: Madgaon Railway Station is about 54 km away
By road: The resort is about 23 km away from Panaji
(Image credit: The Westin Goa)
If you are travelling to Delhi to witness the Independence Day celebrations or otherwise, look no further than Hyatt Regency Delhi. Book your two-day stay before August 14 for anytime between August 11 and 16 and get a third night absolutely free without paying any extra charges.
Spend your weekend getaway amid ultimate comfort and luxury at this prime property located in the heart of Delhi. You can choose to rejuvenate at the Club Olympus Spa & Salon here and savour sumptuous dishes at their award-winning cuisine outlets.
How to reach
By air: The Indira Gandhi International Airport is just 9 km away
By train: New Delhi Railway Station is about 12 km away
By road: Delhi is around 42 km from Ghaziabad
(Image credit: Hyatt Regency Delhi)
If you are heading off to Goa during the Independence Day long weekend, The Lalit Golf & Spa Resort has some enticing offers. Book your stay here anytime before August 15 and enjoy a flat 25 percent discount which is valid till September 30, 2023. In addition to this, the package also includes a buffet breakfast and 15 percent off on all food items and beverages.
If you get tired from spending all day at the beaches of Goa, rejuvenate at their famous spa, the services of which can be availed at a 15 percent discount.
How to reach:
By air: Goa International Airport is the closest airport, 61 km away
By train: Madgaon Junction is the closest station, 32 km away
By road: The property is around 70 km away from the city centre
(Image Credit: The Lalit Golf & Spa Resort)
Looking for a nice staycation option in Delhi this Independence Day? Grand Hyatt Gurgaon is the place to be! The property is offering a package which is valid for a two-day stay between August 12 – 15. The package includes one meal in addition to the buffet breakfast. Guests also get a 20 percent discount on food, soft beverages and laundry. One round of minibar per stay is also on the house.
There is more good news for parents — one pet stay is included in the package. What are you waiting for?
Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport is offering a special package this Independence Day long weekend. A 24 percent discount is available for guests checking into the Superior rooms for a day between August 12 to 15. While you are checked in at the property, relish the flavours of Asia at Sōy x Neung Roi and if you are in the mood for some Indian cuisine, there is The Great Kabab Factory as well onsite which is known for serving some of the most delicious kebabs with a side of live music.
Guests can even indulge in a relaxing massage at R The Spa or unwind at The Deck while relishing their high tea or cocktails. Another onsite dining option is NYC The 24/7 which has a huge menu to choose from. Do not forget to take a refreshing dip during your stay at the property’s pool. The 24 percent discount is applicable on all of these services.
How to reach
By air: Indira Gandhi International Airport is the closest airport, less than a km away.
By train: New Delhi Railway Station is the closest railway station, 17 km away
(Image Credit: Radisson Hotels)
If your Independence Day long weekend plans include staying in the lap of nature while not compromising on luxury, this one is for you. Hyatt Regency Dehradun has specially launched a staycation package for two adults and two kids. It includes breakfast and one major meal at the range in addition to a 15 percent discount on other food items and beverages.
Not just that, there is a discount of 25 percent on the spa as well. The package also includes complimentary forest walk, high tea, pet accommodation and access to Camp Hyatt, the play area for kids, between 8:00 am to 10:30 pm.
How to reach:
By air: Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun is the closest airport, 40 km away
By train: Dehradun Railway Station is 35 km away
By road: The property is 250 km away from Delhi and 180 km away from Chandigarh
(Image Credit: Hyatt Regency, Dehradun)
Hero and featured image: Courtesy The Leela Palace Chennai
This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.