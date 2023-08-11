Plan a long weekend getaway this August with these Independence Day staycation packages

Long weekends bring an opportunity to take a much-needed break from the daily hustle and a quick getaway for rejuvenation. While many want to stay home and relax, we say let’s take a quick vacation this Independence Day long weekend. The national holiday falls on a Tuesday and, if you take Monday (August 14) off, you have a long weekend. So, here are some Independence Day staycation packages and offers from hotels and hospitality groups that will make the planning easier.

Whether it is sipping on hot coffee while watching the rain from your hotel room’s floor-to-ceiling windows in the lap of mountains or relaxing at the spa after spending an entire day at the beach, options are plenty.

From ITC and The Leela to Hyatt, we bring all the luxe options with inclusions for you to plan the best long weekend getaway. Solo, couple or family, you deserve a tranquil staycation. And, if you are planning to travel with your little munchkins, these places have dedicated spaces for kids to engage in activities while you can continue with your rejuvenation.

Take your pick from these Independence Day staycation packages