5 stunning islands to visit in Lalisa Manobal’s favourite vacation spot Hawaii

As one of the most popular K-pop artists, BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been touring places from California and New York to red carpets from Paris to Milan. Clearly, the mega-star is accumulating her fair share of frequent flier miles. And, it turns out, she picked her favourite travel destination along the way. Lisa is in love with Hawaii. In an interview with Complex, Lisa was asked, “What is the GOAT vacation spot?” She instantly exclaimed, “Oh, Hawaii!” Lisa further hinted that she couldn’t wait to explore the beautiful beaches of Hawaii again. Has Hawaii been on your bucket list too? There’s an island for everyone in Hawaii, and we curated a list of the most sublime ones.

At the end of their sold-out In Your Area world tour, the BLACKPINK members were soaking up the Hawaiian sun, and they looked happy and rejuvenated, frolicking by the sea. In Hawaii, Lisa posed in a sunflower field, wearing a bucket hat and soaked up the sun at the beach. Sweet!

Hawaii’s islands are home to some pristine beaches and gorgeous vistas. Here’s how to build the most Instagram-worthy trip to Hawaii just like BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

Breath-taking islands to visit in Hawaii, Lisa’s favourite travel destination

Lānaʻi

Did you know Bill and Melinda Gates tied the knot on the Hawaii Island of Lānaʻi? And the Gates aren’t the only celebrities who’ve enjoyed the spectacular setting of the island: Will Smith, Jessica Alba, and Cindy Crawford have all vacationed here. Despite not being as well-known as Oahu or Maui, Lānaʻi is the perfect escape. The sunbathe-naked-empty Polihua Beach, the interior’s Garden of the Gods, and the otherworldly red-rock formations make the island unquestionably enticing.

It’s also borderline impossible to talk about Lānaʻi without mentioning the celeb-favourite Four Seasons Resort Lanai, owned by Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison. The property has all the tropical trip essentials: It’s right on the beach, a pool featuring a waterfall, three delicious, locally-sourced restaurants, and a spa and open-air hangout zones.

Molokai

Molokai might not be the most popular spot in Hawaii, but the island’s unspoiled nature is wondrous. The island feels like a place that time has forgotten. The island sits just 15 miles off the coast of Maui with no horizon-piercing resorts or Michelin-starred restaurants.

The pace of life is slow, and this majestic island is perfect for those who want to escape it all. However, the island boasts some of the most postcard-worthy beaches. The sunset at Kapalua Bay is spectacular, as are the breathtaking cliffs of Molokai. Also, visit the beautiful (and immensely Instagram-worthy) Moaula Falls to get a greater sense of paradise. The nature reserves – Moomomi on the coast and Kamakou in the mountains promise to make you feel like a pioneer.

Image credit: Forest Starr and Kim Starr/Flickr

North Shore, Oahu

Are you looking to unwind and sink at a slower pace? Less than an hour from Honolulu, the blissfully crowd-free North Shore feels like an island apart.

Professional surfers worldwide congregate here, but you need not be a surfer to appreciate this spot. The gorgeous shore boasts four miles of beautiful white-sand beaches. Visit Sunset Beach for unparalleled sunset views, or Waimea Falls to take a dip in the freshwater pool.

The North Shore also has a secret beach between Kalihiwai Bay and Kilauea Point. The hidden beach is accessible only by a rocky trail. Lava rocks surround the beach, and cascading waterfalls form a dramatic backdrop.

Image credit: Al Case/Flickr

Big Island

With active volcanoes, pristine beaches and tropical rainforests, Hawaii’s Big Island is one of Earth’s most breathtaking, diverse places. And the best part, you ask? (Yes, it gets even better!) This pocket of paradise is still a hidden gem. And while the island conjures cliches of hotel chains and tourist tchotchkes, there are plenty of treasures to explore!

The Big Island, known as the Island of Hawaii, is home to countless majestic sights. Although this is Hawaii’s largest island, driving around the entire perimeter is surprisingly easy. Spend time exploring Kailua Kona on the west or uncover the magic of Hilo on the east. Kona is acclaimed for its outdoor adventure. So, whether it is snorkelling or sunbathing, you can find it all on this lively stretch. Pretty awesome.

Image credit: Hawaii Big Island/Flickr

Kauai

Kauai, known as the ‘Garden Island’, is a perfect selection for nature lovers. With its embarrassment of nature and cinematic coastlines, visiting Kauai might convince you to forget about returning to the mainland. Known for its postcard-worthy emerald valleys, tropical rainforests, and waterfall, Kauai promises to awaken your mind and ignite new curiosities.

And while the island’s northern part is eternally popular, the southern coast of Kauai is just as magnificent. We recommend catching the sunrise at Poipu Beach and visiting the stunning Tunnel of Trees and the dirt roads of Waimea Canyon as you cruise around the lush southern coastline.

The surf pounds down upon the island’s endless shores with countless pockets and nooks of adventure. Further, Hanalei in North Shore is home to Hanalei Bay, a vast surfing spot for experienced surfers.

Image credit: Pickpik

So, book your flight to catch the wind of this magical destination.

Happy Hawaiian hula-day!

Hero and feature image: Courtesy lalalalisa_m/Instagram