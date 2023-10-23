facebook
Home > Travel > News > Canada hits pause on Visa services across India, except Delhi
Canada hits pause on Visa services across India, except Delhi
Travel
23 Oct 2023 03:00 PM

Canada hits pause on Visa services across India, except Delhi

Anushka Goel

Canada has announced the temporary suspension of its visa and consular services in Mumbai, Chandigarh and Bengaluru. Only the Canadian High Commission in Delhi will remain operational for these services.

This decision follows India’s suspension of visa processing in Canada, which has arisen amid ongoing tensions between the two countries.

What we know about Canada’s visa and consular services in India

Canada’s updated travel advisory for India, released on October 19, warns of potential protests and negative sentiment towards Canada, particularly in Delhi and the National Capital Region, as reported by The Times of India. Travellers are advised to maintain a low profile, avoid sharing personal information with strangers, and exercise caution in public spaces and on public transportation.

A statement from the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi has confirmed the temporary suspension of in-person operations at the Consulates General of Canada in Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Mumbai. In addition to suspending visa services, Canada has also withdrawn 41 diplomats from India, further affecting its embassy operations, according to a Reuters report.

This suspension may lead to delays in visa processing and other embassy-related work due to the reduced workforce. Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) department has stated that it was reducing its number of employees in India to just five, down from the previous 27.

“Canada has a strong connection with Indian citizens, and will continue to welcome them, whether they wish to come here to visit, work, study, be reunited with loved ones, or live permanently in the country,” the IRCC added, as quoted by the Reuters report.

Hero and feature image: Courtesy Eugene Aikimov/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.

Canada travel news canada visa visa update
Canada hits pause on Visa services across India, except Delhi

Anushka Goel

Anushka has worked with publications such as Times of India and Being Indian. A graduate from Xavier Institute of Communications, she specialises in entertainment, food and travel. She also likes to write about sustainability and beauty. When not working, you can catch her reading a book, tending to her plants, cooking or playing an instrument.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.