Canada hits pause on Visa services across India, except Delhi

Canada has announced the temporary suspension of its visa and consular services in Mumbai, Chandigarh and Bengaluru. Only the Canadian High Commission in Delhi will remain operational for these services.

This decision follows India’s suspension of visa processing in Canada, which has arisen amid ongoing tensions between the two countries.

What we know about Canada’s visa and consular services in India

Canada’s updated travel advisory for India, released on October 19, warns of potential protests and negative sentiment towards Canada, particularly in Delhi and the National Capital Region, as reported by The Times of India. Travellers are advised to maintain a low profile, avoid sharing personal information with strangers, and exercise caution in public spaces and on public transportation.

A statement from the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi has confirmed the temporary suspension of in-person operations at the Consulates General of Canada in Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Mumbai. In addition to suspending visa services, Canada has also withdrawn 41 diplomats from India, further affecting its embassy operations, according to a Reuters report.

This suspension may lead to delays in visa processing and other embassy-related work due to the reduced workforce. Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) department has stated that it was reducing its number of employees in India to just five, down from the previous 27.

“Canada has a strong connection with Indian citizens, and will continue to welcome them, whether they wish to come here to visit, work, study, be reunited with loved ones, or live permanently in the country,” the IRCC added, as quoted by the Reuters report.

