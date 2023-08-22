Your train ride from Chennai to Bengaluru will soon be just 4 hours long

Good news for those looking to travel from Chennai to Bangalore, officially known as Bengaluru, and vice-versa. The commute time between these destinations is expected to reduce to just four hours.

The tracks and signals on the 144-km stretch between Arakkonam and Jolarpet have been upgraded. And so, the Indian Railways has allowed the speed of trains travelling on these tracks to be increased up to 130 kmph instead of the current 110 kmph.

More trains to benefit other than the Chennai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat

The time taken to cover the distance between Chennai and Bengaluru by the Vande Bharat train is about four hours and 25 minutes currently. With the recent upgrade, Chennai to Bangalore train route will be cut down from the total time of about 20 minutes.