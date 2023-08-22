Your train ride from Chennai to Bengaluru will soon be just 4 hours long

Good news for those looking to travel from Chennai to Bangalore, officially known as Bengaluru, and vice-versa. The commute time between these destinations is expected to reduce to just four hours.
The tracks and signals on the 144-km stretch between Arakkonam and Jolarpet have been upgraded. And so, the Indian Railways has allowed the speed of trains travelling on these tracks to be increased up to 130 kmph instead of the current 110 kmph.
More trains to benefit other than the Chennai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat
The time taken to cover the distance between Chennai and Bengaluru by the Vande Bharat train is about four hours and 25 minutes currently. With the recent upgrade, Chennai to Bangalore train route will be cut down from the total time of about 20 minutes.
The Chennai-Arakkonam stretch had been upgraded previously, and the new section will aid not just the Vande Bharat trains but also others such as the Shatabdi and Brindavan Express. These trains currently take about six hours to cover the distance, and the time is expected to reduce once the speed increases.
Additionally, the Railways has also issued a circular stating that 124 trains with LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches have been sanctioned to run at the new speed, while coaches designed by the ICF (Integral Coach Factory) will ply at a top speed of 110 kmph, according to a Times of India report. Along with Bangalore and Chennai, the upgraded train tracks will also aid those travelling to Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangalore and Mumbai among others, adds the report.
The upgrade not only offers better train services but is also expected to compete with the popular Omni buses that run on this route, states the report. According to an official, even though most of the work is completed, the speed-related upgrade will be a gradual process.
Hero and featured images: Courtesy Ministry of Railways/@RailMinIndia/Twitter
This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.