37 non-Schengen countries Indians can visit on Schengen Visa

The Schengen Area is the largest visa-free zone, allowing travellers to visit 27 European countries with a single visa. Once granted, this visa facilitates borderless travel to popular destinations such as France, Spain, Italy, and Switzerland. The benefits, however, extend even further for Indians, encompassing visa-less travel to an additional 37 countries across Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

In total, an Indian passport holder with a multiple-entry Schengen visa can visit 64 countries! The Schengen Zone comprises the following 27 countries – Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Slovenia, Slovakia, Portugal, Poland, Norway, Netherlands, Malta, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Latvia, Italy, Iceland, Hungary, Greece, Germany, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark, Croatia, Czech Republic, Belgium and Austria.

37 countries Indians can visit on a Schengen visa

Vatican City

The smallest country in the world doesn’t have a visa policy, and travellers need to enter Italy to get to Vatican City. As the holy city-state is a tourist attraction that closes by evening, people can only spend a day here visa-free.

Serbia

Once a visa-free destination for Indians, Serbia now asks for passports with a valid Schengen, UK, US or any EU country’s visa to stay for 90 days in a 180-day period.

San Marino

This nation has no visa policy, but visitors need to pass through Italy to reach San Marino. Hence, with a Schengen visa, travellers can enter the nation and remain for 30 days.

Romania

Any passport with a valid multiple-entry Schengen visa, Bulgarian, Croatian or Cypriot visa can stay in Romania for 90 days in a 180-day period.

North Macedonia

All nationals can stay here visa-free for up to 15 days continuously as long as their total stay doesn’t exceed 90 days within any 180-day period of a Schengen visa (the visa should be valid for at least five days beyond the intended stay). A temporary rule exists for only 2023 that allows people with a US, UK or Canadian visa to visit North Macedonia visa-free for 15 days.

Montenegro

Travellers with a visa from Schengen member states, the US, UK, Australia, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Ireland, Canada, Japan or New Zealand can visit Montenegro visa-free for a maximum stay of 30 days.

Monaco

The second smallest country in the world doesn’t require a visa as well. The nearest commercial airport is in France. Travellers need to reach France in order to visit Monaco; hence you can gain access to Monaco with a Schengen visa and stay there for a maximum of 90 days in a 180-day period.

Kosovo

Holders of valid multiple-entry Schengen visas can visit Kosovo visa-free for up to 15 days.

Moldova

Indians and citizens of several other nations can enter Moldova visa-free as long as they have a valid stamped visa from the EU or Schengen member states.

Gibraltar

Indians, Chinese, Moroccans and Mongolians with a valid multiple-entry Schengen visa can visit Gibraltar visa-free for only 21 days. The visa should be valid for another seven days at the time of leaving this British Overseas Territory.

Georgia

Georgia’s policy allows individuals holding a valid Schengen, UK or US visa to stay in the country for a maximum of 90 days within a 180-day timeframe.

Cyprus

Visitors holding double or multiple-entry Schengen, Bulgarian, Croatian, or Romanian visas can stay in Cyprus for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Bulgaria

Travellers with visas from Schengen member states, Romania, Cyprus and Croatia can stay in Bulgaria visa-free for 90 days in a window of 180 days.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Nationalities with a multiple-entry visa from Schengen countries, EU member states or the US on their passport can travel to this southeastern European nation visa-free. Entry will be granted for 90 days, with continuous stay for only 30 days, in a 180-day period.

Belarus

India, Egypt, Vietnam and nine other countries enjoy visa-free access to Belarus with a used Schengen visa or a visa from a European Union member state for 30 days. Entry to Indians is allowed only through Minsk National Airport.

Andorra

Adorra is technically visa-free for everybody; however, the only way to enter it is through France or Spain, and hence a multiple-entry Schengen visa is required to enter the country.

Albania

All passport holders with a used multiple-entry Schengen, US or UK visa can visit this Balkan nation visa-free for 90 days in a period of 180 days.

Singapore

Travellers from India, Georgia, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, China, and the Commonwealth of Independent States who have a layover in Singapore and possess a visa from Switzerland, the UK, the US, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, or New Zealand are eligible for a Visa-Free Transit Facility (VFTF) granted by Singapore. The Singaporean immigration service has the discretion to grant the VFTF, allowing a maximum stay of 96 hours in the country.

The Philippines

Indians with a multiple-entry visa from a Schengen country, US, Japan, Australia, Canada, UK or Singapore are granted visa-free access to the Philippines for not more than 14 days as long as they have a departure ticket. This can be extended to 21 days but at the discretion of the Philippines Bureau of Immigration.

Peru

A visa exemption only exists for Indians and Chinese citizens with a Schengen, US, UK, Australian or Canadian visa, permitting them to stay visa-free for 180 days.

Colombia

Passport holders from India, Thailand and six other countries can travel here visa-free with a Schengen or US visa.

Dominican Republic

A valid Schengen, UK, US or Canadian visa gives any person visa-free access to the Dominican Republic for 30 days.

Bahamas

Only Indians can travel to the Bahamas visa-free with a Schengen visa, UK, US or Canadian visa and stay there for 90 days.

Caribbean part of Netherlands: Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St Eustatius & St Maarten

These six nations are considered constituent countries and special municipalities under the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The Netherlands is a part of the Schengen Area; however, people need separate Caribbean visas for these territories. But they do have a visa exemption for tourists with a multiple-entry Schengen visa, offering them visa-free access.

Entry granted in Aruba: up to 30 days at a time, not more than 180 days per year

Entry granted in Bonaire: up to 90 days at a time, not more than 180 days per year

Entry granted in Curaçao: up to 30 days at a time, not more than 180 days per year

Entry granted in Saba: up to 90 days at a time, not more than 180 days per year

Entry granted in Sint Eustatius: up to 90 days at a time, not more than 180 days per year

Entry granted in Sint Maarten: up to 30 days at a time, not more than 180 days per year

Panama

People with a used multiple-entry visa from European Union countries, Canada, the US, the UK, Australia, South Korea, Japan, or Singapore can tour around the country for a maximum of 30 days. This means Schengen visas granted by non-EU countries like Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein will not be eligible under this rule.

Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua

Indians have a special visa exemption for Guatemala if they have a visa from Schengen countries, the US, the UK or Canada.

Guatemala is part of the CA-4 zone that includes Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua. An agreement exists that grants free mobility to tourists among these four countries if they can enter any of them.

Belize

Visa is exempted for only 30 days for travellers with multiple-entry Schengen visas, US visas or Canadian visas.

Mexico

Passport holders with a multiple-entry Schengen, US, Canadian, Japanese or UK visa can travel to Mexico for a stay of less than 180 days.

Taiwan

Nationals of India, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos and Myanmar can visit Taiwan visa-free with a ROC Travel Authorisation Certificate if they have a valid visa from Australia, Canada, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, any of the EU and Schengen countries, the United Kingdom, or the United States. Travellers will be able to stay in Taiwan for 14 days, and the certificate is valid for 90 days. People can use an expired visa to apply for the ROC Travel Authorisation Certificate, but the visa should have expired in less than 10 years.

Hero and feature image: Courtesy Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.