Beyond borders: Countries where you can cross international frontiers on foot!

Have you ever dreamed of the thrill of cross-country travel on foot? Or wondered what it is like to be in more than one country at once? If these questions pique your interest, keep scrolling as we have curated a list of countries with international borders that can be simply crossed by walking.

Unique destinations often attract the offbeat traveller in us, inspiring us to plan our next exciting vacation. And what’s more enticing than visiting countries with intriguing borders that you can cross just like you would cross a road, with the caveat that you might need proper permissions to enter some of them?

Step across international borders: Countries you can walk into

India-Pakistan, Wagah-Attari

Located between Amritsar in India (near Attari) and Lahore in Pakistan (near Wagah), the India-Pakistan border is much more than just a line that divides the two countries. The ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony, which has taken place every evening at dusk since 1959, is a must-attend for travellers.

The entire spectacle of soldiers lowering their respective flags before the gates close for the day, accompanied by well-synchronised beats and applause, is truly an enthralling sight to witness, considering the often tense relationship between the two countries. You can easily cross the border on foot, provided you have the required visa.

Best time to visit: October to March

How to reach: Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar is the nearest airport, approximately 34 km away

Belgium and Netherlands, The Baarle Nassau Frontière Café

Imagine sitting in a restaurant with one foot in Belgium and the other in the Netherlands. It may sound impossible, but it is not. The border between Belgium and the Netherlands is known for its unique location, particularly at the Baarle Nassau Frontière Café.

While exploring the Baarle Nassau town, you will notice the border running through it, dividing Baarle Hertog on the Belgian side from Baarle Nassau on the Dutch side. This international border is one of the friendliest in the world, allowing you to easily navigate the town of Baarle on foot or bicycle without worrying about which side you are on.

Best time to visit: April to June and September to October

How to reach: Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam is the nearest airport, approximately 126 km away

North Korea and South Korea, The DMZ

One of the most sensitive and critical international borders divides the Korean peninsula into North and South Korea, and it is known as the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). Stretching for about 240 km, it includes the ‘truce village’ of P’anmunjŏm, which is the Joint Security Area.

According to a May 2023 report by Al Jazeera, nature has flourished in the areas near the DMZ due to the absence of human presence, especially in Ganghwa County surrounding North Korea. As a result, the South Korean government has been encouraging tourists (only Koreans as of now for security reasons) to go on peace trails, offering a different experience from the intense situation that existed in the past.

While it is possible to cross the border on foot to be in the DMZ, it’s important to note that entering North Korea is not possible due to the technical state of war between the two countries. However, visitors can explore the Ganghwa War Museum and Ganghwa Peace Observatory.

Best time to visit: April to June and September to November

How to reach: Seoul Gimpo Airport in South Korea is the nearest airport, approximately 82 km away

Zimbabwe-Zambia, Victoria Falls

The border between Zimbabwe and Zambia at Victoria Falls is a unique and stunning one. Part of the falls lies within Zimbabwe’s protected area of the Victoria Falls National Park, while the other part falls under Zambia’s Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park. This border should be on every traveller’s bucket list.

Victoria Falls is one of the natural wonders of the world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Crossing the border here is an exciting experience, provided you have the proper visa and paperwork. If you are coming from Zambia, you will be dropped off near the national park, from where you can access the renowned bridge over the Zambezi River and proceed to the Zambian checkpoint. From there, you can easily walk towards Zimbabwe through the customs area.

Best time to visit: February to May

How to reach: The Victoria Falls International Airport in Zimbabwe is the nearest airport, approximately 20 km away

US-Canada, Haskell Free Library & Opera House

Here’s an intriguing one — a border that runs through a library! Located on the international border in Vermont, USA, and Quebec in Canada is the Haskell Free Library & Opera House, founded in 1901 to cater to both the American and Canadian communities. What makes this story exciting is that some readers and theatregoers technically find themselves in one country, whereas some are in the other, depending on the choice of seat. While most of the theatre seats are in the US, the stage is in Canada. It’s possible to cross borders inside the library, but be sure to exit through the correct door, or you might end up in another country without the required documents.

Best time to visit: September to November

How to reach: Montreal Airport in Canada is the nearest airport, approximately 172 km away

Austria-Slovakia-Hungary, Szoborpark

Would you like to have lunch in three different places simultaneously? You can do just that at the ‘tripoint’ in Szoborpark (sculpture park) in Bratislava, Slovakia’s capital. This point in the park, denoted by a triangular table, lies in Austria (Jahrndorf), Slovakia (Cunovo) and Hungary (Rajka), with each side represented by its initial — O, S and M, respectively.

The sculpture park was established after the fall of the Iron Curtain in 1991. You can easily visit this offbeat place while travelling to any of the three countries and cross their borders all at once, under the watchful eyes of the military, of course.

Best time to visit: March to April and September to October

How to reach: Vienna International Airport in Austria is the nearest airport, approximately 224 km away

Vatican City-Italy, St. Peter’s Square

One of the most iconic and architecturally rich borders is St. Peter’s Square, which separates Vatican City from Italy. This border was established in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty was signed to resolve the conflict between the two countries. This border houses the St. Peter’s Basilica which is a major tourist attraction. It is perhaps one of the most-visited borders in the world, as you can easily enter Vatican City, one of the world’s micro-countries, from Rome, Italy. While you’re there, don’t forget to climb the dome for a breathtaking view of St. Peter’s Square from the top.

Best time to visit: March to April

How to reach: Rome-Ciampino International Airport in Rome is the nearest airport, approximately 16 km away

Argentina-Chile, Cardenal Antonio Samoré International Border Crossing

A picturesque border that can be crossed on foot or by car connects San Carlos de Bariloche in Argentina with Osorno in Chile. This crossing takes you through Bariloche’s Nahuel Huapi National Park to Chile’s Puyehue National Park, offering an easy and enchanting journey through the lush green forests and tranquil lakes.

These two countries share three more borders, each known for their stunning beauty and thrilling journeys. These include the Paso Los Libertadores International Border Crossing (with Mount Aconcagua, the first land port, the Portillo ski resort and the city of Los Andes), Agua Negra International Border Crossing (spanning Elqui Valley, La Serena, and Coquimbo), and Sico International Border Crossing (connecting Salta-Cafayate to San Pedro de Atacama).

Best time to visit: October to March

How to reach: San Carlos de Bariloche Airport in Argentina is the nearest airport, approximately 125 km away

