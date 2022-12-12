Disney+ Hotstar movies and shows that will set some major travel goals

One of the best sources of inspiration for travellers is movies and TV shows. If you’re someone who is an avid content consumer via OTT channels, check out these top Disney+ Hotstar movies and shows that will set you up for some major travel goals.

Consuming content through videos is almost an ongoing process for most of us. Be it catching up on your favourite shows while you commute to work, or watching something as a relaxer to beat the stress of a tough day at work, watching shows and movies is quite comforting as an activity.

Watching content online also inspires us in ways more than one. Be it setting fashion goals, learning about love and longing, or simply ways of being, there are enough emotions they spark in us. One of them is wanderlust. Movies and series, whether or not they’re based on travel, inspire us to pack our bags and visit the scenic backdrops we see our favourite characters roam.

In India, among the most popular OTT platforms is Disney+ Hotstar. And in case you have its subscription, you’ll know that the movies and shows on the channel, shot in some stunning destinations across India and the world, are great sources of travel inspiration for wanderers and even those looking for a relaxing stay with family.

So, which of these movies and shows are you adding to your bucket list?

Disney + Hotstar movies and shows to watch for travel inspiration

Aarya, Rajasthan

The thriller stars Sushmita Sen as the lead and titular character, Aarya. She is slowly getting dragged into a world of crime that she worked hard to stay out of. The series, which takes us across places in Jaipur, Udaipur and Maharashtra, brings to the screen stunning locales such as stepwells in Jaipur and the beautiful lakes in Udaipur, among others.

Book your stay at The Lalit Laxmi Vilas Palace Udaipur here

Dil Bechara, Jamshedpur

India’s official remake of The Fault In Our Stars, based on the book of the same name by John Green, Dil Bechara stars Sanjana Sanghi and the late Sushant Singh Rajput in what was his last movie. The film was shot in Jamshedpur, among other places, and takes the viewer through Tata Steel Plants, Hudco Park of Tata Motors, St. George’s Church, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sacred Heart Convent School, and many other destinations.

Shaadisthan, road trip in India

A Disney+ Hotstar movie, Shaadisthan follows the journey of a family who misses their flight from Mumbai to Ajmer and embarks on a road trip to the wedding they had to attend with the band performing there. The movie stars Kirti Kulhari, and takes us through some beautiful roads between Mumbai and Delhi, in a fancy, decorated bus. The movie, which is about self-love, confidence and empowerment, will make you want to pick up your car and head for a road trip right away. And when in Ajmer, be sure to visit the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Pushkar (which is close by), and the many forts and ruins there.

Book your stay at Citi Pride Garden and Hotel here

Bhuj: The Pride of India, Gujarat

The historical drama revolves around the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War and the destruction of the Bhuj Airstrip. The movie has been shot at locations across the country, including places in Gujarat, namely Kutch, along with other places in India such as Bhopal, Mumbai, Indore and others. Kutch is exceptionally beautiful in the winters, when the Rannotsav is held there. The white sands are decked up in many colours, with camps and shops set up for visitors. Be sure to visit this winter after watching the movie, and the trip will be all the more special!

Bhoot Police, Dharamshala

The Disney+ Hotstar movie, a horror comedy, has been shot in Dharamshala. The beautiful hill station is complete with monasteries, churches and the most stunning mountain views, which makes for a must-visit destination. The hill station is also filled with activities for adventure lovers, which will make it an added bonus for travellers.

A Thursday, South Mumbai (Colaba)

A Thursday is the story of a few hours. The movie stars Yami Gautam as Naina Jaiswal, a preschool teacher who takes students of her school hostage. As the story unfolds, the settings get intense. And while the movie is largely shot in a single house which is also the school, it does take us across some destinations in South Mumbai. What’s more, the monsoon rains add an undulated charm to the setting, describing in a gory, noir way how the rains hold mystery and stories. If you are travelling to Mumbai, be sure to check out its forts (yes, the city has them!), sea fronts (Bandstand and Marine Drive, for sure), Colaba Causeway and Haji Ali Dargah.

Book your stay at Trident Nariman Point here

Out Of Love, the Nilgiris

Out Of Love, based on the series Doctor Foster, stars Purab Kohli and Rasika Dugal as the leads. The series, shot in the stunning Nilgiri Hills, takes us across misty mountains, scenic hills and a comfortable temperature. The hills are beautiful, and will make for a fun, relaxing vacation. Spend time at the waterfalls, or explore the tea, coffee and spice plantations there.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy A still from Dil Bechara

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.