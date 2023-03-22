8 Schengen countries you can easily obtain visa for

Walking on narrow cobbled streets, relishing the creamiest gelato while admiring the architectural beauty all around under a beautiful sky, is all that one dreams of on a trip to Europe. From admiring the Eiffel Tower sparkle at night in Paris, visiting ruin bars in Budapest and watching Flamenco in Spain to admiring magnificent cathedrals in Italy, every country in Europe tells a fascinating story from the past and offers experiences that attract travellers. But you can access all this only if you have a Schengen visa on your passport, which requires some planning before applying.

One must keep a buffer of four to eight weeks between the submission of documents and the application, and the day you intend to begin your journey. While the mandatory documents and the processing fee are the same for most nationalities, the only challenge can be that not all Schengen countries grant visas easily.

Embassies/consulates of countries like France, Spain and Germany can take months to issue visas due to the overwhelming number of applications they receive, and their rejection rates are also on the higher side. But there are some countries that most likely grant the visa and that too in a comparatively short duration due to fewer applicants.

So, if you are planning a European vacation and want your chances of getting a visa to be higher, we have listed the countries that may not disappoint you. But, first, here are the details on various aspects of the Schengen visa.

What is a Schengen visa and how much does it cost?

It is a visa for unrestricted movement between 27 European nations, which together make up the Schengen zone. It is granted to non-EU nationals and citizens of countries not having a visa-exempt agreement with Schengen members. The visa holders can stay in the zone for up to 90 days within a six-month period. The visa can be granted by any of the Schengen countries, depending on whose embassy or consulate or visa facilitation centre you approach. Some visa centres handle applications of multiple Schengen members.

The fee for a Schengen visa is EUR 80 (approximately INR 6,940) for adults and EUR 40 (approximately INR 3,470) for children between the ages of six and twelve. There is no fee for children below six.

Countries that are part of the Schengen zone

Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Which country to apply to in case you are visiting more than one Schengen country

The application must be sent to the country you are visiting for the maximum number of days. In case you are spending an equal number of days in multiple countries, then you need to apply to the one you are beginning your trip from.

Countries you can apply to get a Schengen visa easily

The following list has been prepared as per European Commission Data 2021. Below, eight countries are listed on the basis of low refusal rates. It is pertinent to note that these countries receive fewer visa applications compared to popular destinations such as France, Spain or Germany.

1. Luxembourg

Luxembourg, a hidden gem in northern Europe, had the lowest rejection rate in 2021. So, there is a high possibility you may get the visa if your documents are in order.

Applications received – 2,383

Applications rejected – 1.2%

2. Slovakia

Known for its unique castles and caves, Slovakia was also among the ones which turned down very few visa applicants, as per 2021 data.

Applications received – 3886

Applications rejected – 2.7%

3. Lithuania

The country of Devil’s Pit won’t send your application to pit if you fulfil its visa requirements. This Baltic state, too, had a pretty low rejection rate.

Applications received – 24,764

Applications rejected – 2.8%

4. Czech Republic

Czech Republic or Czechia had a slightly higher rejection rate compared to the ones mentioned above, but this Central European country also received a higher number of applications.

Applications received – 2,07,470

Applications rejected – 3.3%

5. Latvia

Latvia is known for its UNESCO World Heritage Sites and unique cuisine. This Baltic country is also a good option for procuring a Schengen visa. Over 15,972 short-stay (90-day) visas were issued in 2021.

Applications received – 16,764

Applications rejected – 3.5%

6. Finland

The Nordic country, famous for being the ‘happiest country in the world’ for five years running, will make you happy too if you submit all the necessary documents.

Applications received – 61,015

Applications rejected – 4.7%

7. Hungary

With a marginal difference in the rejection rate from Finland, Hungary is also a good option for entering Europe. But don’t treat this country as only a gateway to the continent; there is a lot to do and see here.

Applications received – 70,269

Applications rejected – 4.8%

8. Estonia

Though quite low on this list, Estonia is still a better choice if compared to Western European countries such as France or Spain. Also, if you are a history buff, don’t even think about giving its capital Tallinn a miss.

Applications received – 40,657

Applications rejected – 5.4%

When to apply for the visa?

The embassy/consulate can take around 15 working days to process the application. Also, do not submit the application earlier than six months.

Important documents to attach to your application

In India, you can apply for a Schengen visa through visa application centres such as VFS Global. You must book an appointment online to submit your documents at the centre, for biometrics (fingerprinting and facial scan) and pay the visa fee. A travel agent can also be hired to do most of the leg work. In both cases, you have to ensure that you have attached all the required documents.

The documents you need for the visa can be divided into two categories: standard documents and visa-specific documents.

Below is the list of generally-required documents:

Schengen visa application form.

Two photographs in the dimension 34X44 mm, taken within the last three months.

A valid passport that is not older than 10 years and has at least three to four months before it expires. Attach any other old passport that has visas on them.

Round trip flight tickets along with travel itinerary and cover letter that mentions your intent of stay and purpose clearly.

Travel insurance with a minimum coverage of 30,000 Euros (approximately INR 26,02,321).

Proof of accommodation — In case you are being hosted, then you need an invitation letter from the host.

Proof of financial means – Evidence to show that you can support yourself financially during your stay in the Schengen country by sharing your bank statement. In case you are being supported by someone else, then attach the sponsorship letter along with their bank details. Bank statements should not be older than three months.

Proof of visa fee paid.

Employment details – Employment proof, salary slips, business license and Income Tax Return

To verify that you have all the necessary documents at the time of submission, do go through the checklist available on the VFS Global website.

Visa-specific documents depend upon the purpose and the type of visa a candidate is applying for. So, it is advised to first identify the type of visa you need and check out its requirements.

Types of visas

There are four main visa categories that you can apply for – A, B, C and D. Type A is a transit visa where citizens of non-Schengen states are allowed to transit through or wait for their connecting flight at the airport located in the Schengen country. Type B visa is for short journey in the country that lasts for less than five days. Type C visa is a short-stay visa that allows you to stay in the Schengen area for less than 90 days over a period of 180 days. This category of visa is further divided into single entry visa, double entry visa and multiple entry visa.

A single-entry visa allows its holder to be in the Schengen country only once. That means once you complete your duration of stay and exit, you cannot enter again.

A double entry visa allows you to enter the Schengen country twice before the validity of the visa expires.

Multiple entry visa gives the permission for you to enter the Schengen country as many times as you want.

Type D visa is for a long stay in the country and is mandatory for people who are willing to work, study or live in the Schengen country for longer than 90 days.

Other visa types include three different types of visas for multiple entry that are – one-year multiple entry visa, three-year multiple entry visa and five-year multiple entry visa. A Limited Territorial Visa is another type of visa that is generally issued in emergency cases when it is difficult to get a Schengen visa and it only allows you to travel through one country.

(All currency conversions have been done at the time of writing)

Hero and feature image: Courtesy An Mazhor/Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure Asia.