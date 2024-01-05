Agra Taj Mahotsav 2024: Know all about dates, tickets, venue & more

Celebrating the timeless love story of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and Mumtaz, the annual cultural festival, Taj Mahotsav 2024, is set to kick off from February 18 to 27 in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Orchestrated by the Department of Tourism since 1992, the cultural extravaganza spanning 10 days not only celebrates the eternal romance of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz but also showcases various dimensions of India’s rich heritage at Shilpgram near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal.

Taj Mahotsav 2024: A tapestry of India’s cultural heritage

From tribal art and craft to enthralling musical performances and an array of delectable dishes from all across the country, witness the best of everything at this cultural fest set against the backdrop of the iconic monument, Taj Mahal.

Experience the richness of India’s diverse arts and crafts at the 32nd edition of this vibrant Mela, where 400 artists will showcase their masterpieces. Marvel at wood and stone carvings from Tamil Nadu, bamboo and cane work from Northeast India, papier-mâché art from South India and Kashmir, exquisite marble and zardozi work from Agra, intricate wood carving from Saharanpur, hand-woven carpets from Bhadohi, brassware from Moradabad, pottery from Khurja, the elegance of chikankari work from Lucknow, and the opulence of silk and zari work from Varanasi, among other fascinating creations.

Beyond crafts and delectable food offerings, the festival provides travellers with an immersive experience of India’s rich folk traditions. Delight in a series of folk music and dance performances from diverse regions across the country, showcasing the cultural tapestry of the Taj Mahotsav. Adding to the festivities is the Fun Fair, featuring a merry-go-round, train rides, and a Ferris wheel—a perfect family-friendly attraction.

Dates: February 18 to 27, 2024

Location: Shilpgram, Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Entry fee: INR 50 for adults (Free for foreign tourists and children below the age of 5)

Find out more about the cultural fest here.

(Feature image: Courtesy Utsav/ Ministry of Tourism)

This story first appeared on here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who organises Taj Mahotsav?

Taj Mahotsav is organised by the Taj Mahotsav Committee and presented by the Commissioner, Agra Division.

How much does the ticket for Taj Mahotsav cost?

The Taj Mahotsav ticket costs INR 50 per person, and for children up to five years, entry is free. Tickets are not required for foreign tourists. For a group of 100 school children in school uniform, the cost is INR 500, and entry for two teachers with the school children is free.