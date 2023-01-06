Plan a luxurious holiday in these foreign countries with higher Indian currency value

There are barely any days left to welcome the new year which is bringing along exciting long weekends and additional celebrations. This calls for shaking up your bank balances but what if we told you that travelling to these gorgeous countries will cost you less than you think and let you enjoy a grand holiday instead? Yes, travelling to these attractive foreign countries will not put a lot of pressure on your pockets because these destinations have a higher Indian currency value. Keep reading to know more.

While there are innumerable posh destinations that do not take our currency into consideration and are truly high-priced for a vacation, there are also a good number of beautiful foreign countries that let us relish a regal holiday specifically because of our currency.

Which are the countries with a higher Indian currency value?

Travelling is itself therapeutic. The more you travel, the more you experience it. The more you explore, the more you learn. Getting to know new cultures and traditions, landing an opportunity to adapt to new lifestyles, discovering new ways of journeying, capturing countless memories, breathtaking landscapes and incidents, bumping into new contacts, treating the usual tastebuds with lip-smacking new cuisines, names of many we haven’t even heard of, beholding the mother nature in a new manner every single time, and a lot more altogether fascinates almost every one of us.

Given a golden chance, we all would have set on an expedition already. But factors like time, funds, and other responsibilities always get in between. Of the rest, having enough funds to execute a grand trip as many times as want is the most concerning. This is exactly why we have curated a perfect list of all the top foreign countries in the world that will offer you a prosperous vacation with their bonus quality of higher Indian currency value. From Iceland to Vietnam and Cambodia to Hungary, including what it takes to enter these countries and the best places to visit there, this article has got you totally covered!