Plan a luxurious holiday in these foreign countries with higher Indian currency value

There are barely any days left to welcome the new year which is bringing along exciting long weekends and additional celebrations. This calls for shaking up your bank balances but what if we told you that travelling to these gorgeous countries will cost you less than you think and let you enjoy a grand holiday instead? Yes, travelling to these attractive foreign countries will not put a lot of pressure on your pockets because these destinations have a higher Indian currency value. Keep reading to know more.
While there are innumerable posh destinations that do not take our currency into consideration and are truly high-priced for a vacation, there are also a good number of beautiful foreign countries that let us relish a regal holiday specifically because of our currency.
Which are the countries with a higher Indian currency value?
Travelling is itself therapeutic. The more you travel, the more you experience it. The more you explore, the more you learn. Getting to know new cultures and traditions, landing an opportunity to adapt to new lifestyles, discovering new ways of journeying, capturing countless memories, breathtaking landscapes and incidents, bumping into new contacts, treating the usual tastebuds with lip-smacking new cuisines, names of many we haven’t even heard of, beholding the mother nature in a new manner every single time, and a lot more altogether fascinates almost every one of us.
Given a golden chance, we all would have set on an expedition already. But factors like time, funds, and other responsibilities always get in between. Of the rest, having enough funds to execute a grand trip as many times as want is the most concerning. This is exactly why we have curated a perfect list of all the top foreign countries in the world that will offer you a prosperous vacation with their bonus quality of higher Indian currency value. From Iceland to Vietnam and Cambodia to Hungary, including what it takes to enter these countries and the best places to visit there, this article has got you totally covered!
One of the many foreign countries that promise to give you a prosperous holiday, is Mongolia. The view of this destination looks more like a land suspended in time with gigantic plains and dramatic mountains. Mongolia has been preserving its one-of-a-kind charm which is quite uncommon from the rest of the countries. You will surely know how, once you visit. You will come across the end of the rainbow deserted places, entirely unharmed by civilisation and flawless. Here, you do not have to think twice about spending too much because this country has a higher Indian currency value.
1 INR= 41.09 Mongolian Tugrik
Requirement: Single entry visa for a stay of up to 3 months.
Best Places To Visit In Mongolia: Genghis Khan Statue Complex, Gorkhi-Terelji National Park, Hustai National Park, Migjid Janraisig Sum, National History Museum, Gobi Desert, Galleria Ulaanbaatar, Altai Tavan Bogd National Park, Zaisan Memorial, Gandantegchenling Monastery
Image Credit: Peter Burdon/Unsplash
A magnificent haven filled with lovely islands, and pristine blue waters and encompassed by a tropical climate, Indonesia is one of the countries where the Indian currency is higher. The Indian currency value at this place will actually make you feel rich enough to enjoy a ravishing holiday here. The best part is, you do not even require a tourist visa to enter Indonesia. In fact, whenever someone thinks of a refreshing foreign trip with loads of attractions that too at an affordable package, Bali is the one-stop destination that comes to mind in the first place.
1 INR= 189.2 Indonesian Rupiah
Requirement: No Visa is required.
Best Places To Visit In Indonesia: Raja Ampat Islands, Tanjung, Puting National Park, Flores Island, Torajaland, Bukit Lawang, Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park, Lombok, Komoda National Park, Yogyakarta, Bali
Image Credit: Denissa Devi/Unsplash
Another captivating country is Iceland which offers you out-of-the-world experiences, unforgettable and great ambiences, and everything at a wonderful price. As magical as it sounds, Iceland is famous for waterfalls, glaciers, black sand beaches, and lagoons. Furthermore, have you witnessed the unbelievably stunning northern lights yet? If not, head straight to Iceland already because this is the peak time for experiencing some unreal moments the universe has to offer each year.
1 INR= 1.73 Icelandic Krona
Requirement: Visa required
Best Places To Visit In Iceland: Reykjavik, Akureyri, Mosfellsbaer, Hafnarfjordur, Akranes, Vestmannaeyjar, Isafjordur, Kopavogur, Husavik, Siglufjordur, Selfoss, The Western Islands, Jokulsarlon Glacier Lagoon
Image Credit: Robert Lukeman/Unsplash
This gorgeous foreign country Cambodia is richly stuffed with cultures, traditions and histories that you are barely aware of. The place is also known as an accurate fit for Indian currency earners. It has the most worldly debris, coated with dense green forests, originating from an ancient civilisation. If you head for discovering this place, you would be able to receive a lot more than you spend.
1 INR= 49.76 Cambodian Riel
Requirement: Visa on arrival at main ports of entry
Best Places To Visit In Cambodia: Angkor Archaeological Park, Koh Rong Samloem, Phnom Penh, Ratanakiri, Siem Reap, Battambang, Prasat Preah Vihear, Kampot, Tonle Sap Lake, Koh Kong Conservation Corridor, Kratie
Image Credit: Paul Szewczyk/Unsplash
Spending your Indian rupee in this foreign country is totally worth it given the number of thrilling attractions it offers, its dramatic landscapes, and a lot many exciting things to do. One of the many countries where the Indian currency is higher, there are so many places you can visit. The warm and lovely vibe of Paraguayan along with the friendliness of the people makes this place even more beautiful and welcoming as a tourist destination.
1 INR= 88.35 Paraguayan Guarani
Requirement: Visa required
Best Places To Visit In Paraguayan: Filadelfia, Estacion Puerto Olivares, Pro Cosara, Ciudad Del Este, Asuncion, Cerro Lagoon, Salto Suiza, Trinidad and Jesus Missions, Parque Nacional Ybycui, Villarrica, Itaipu Dam, Catedral Basilica Nuestra Senora De Los Milagros
Image Credit: Marlo Mazzo/Shutterstock
One of the most attractive foreign countries where Indian currency is higher is Costa Rica with its lush biodiversity. You will come across this island euphoria where you can come face to face with your Caribbean imaginations- savouring Pina Coladas and sunbathing at the beach. You can safely bookmark this destination if you are looking for a foreign trip at the time of this peak festive season. It will offer you great experiences without bothering your bank balance much.
1 INR= 7.039 Costa Rican Colon
Requirement: Visa Required
Best Places To Visit In Costa Rica: Manuel Antonio National Park, Arenal Volcano, Monteverde & The Cloud Forests, Tamarindo, Dominical, Mal Pais & Santa Teresa, Jaco, Diamante Eco Adventure Park, Osa Peninsula & Corcovado National Park, Tortuguero National Park, The National Theatre in San Jose, Irazu Volcano National Park
Image Credit: Alex Ip/Unsplash
Another eye-catching destination added to the list is Hungary which is just the perfect country to visit especially for people who earn in rupees. As stunning as it looks, you will certainly have many spacious and comfortable stays given a good number of resorts that will totally meet your budget. Gobble as many kinds of cuisines as you can because here, the taste overtakes the price of the dish. First-rate wine, relaxing spas, amazing backdrops and an old-world charm! What more would you look forward to about your holiday destination?
1 INR= 4.56 Hungarian Forint
Requirement: Visa Required
Best Places To Visit In Hungary: Sopron, Pecs, Eger, Budapest, Tapolca, Tokaj, Holloko, Siofok, Visegrad, Debrecen, Tihany, Szentendre, Aggtelek, Lake Balaton, Lillafured, Hortobagy
Image Credit: Ervin Lucaks/Unsplash
Another famous foreign country where the Indian currency has a higher value is Sri Lanka which has everything to offer you without having to calculate too much on spending. One of the most charming islands in the world, Sri Lanka proposes to its tourists and visitors a plethora of attractions, places to visit, as well as things to do. This place is always jam-packed with loads of astonishments for you to explore. Especially the magical backgrounds and spiritual caves will attract you to visit again and again.
1 INR= 4.41 Sri Lankan Rupee
Requirement: E-visa and Visa on arrival available for Indian nationals
Best Places To Visit In Sri Lanka: Sigiriya, Nuwara Eliya, Pinnewala Elephant Orphanage, Polonnaruwa Sacred City, Mirrisa, Yala National Park, Jaffna, Ulpotha, Trincomalee, Udawalawe National Park, Sinharaja Forest Reserve, Horton Plains National Park
Image Credit: Dylan Shaw/Unsplash
Vietnam is a heavenly destination where the Indian rupee feels reigning! Your heart and mind will be stunned by what they experience and perceive. This land appears as if being imprinted out of an unimaginable narration. Plus, the cuisines here are simply hard to let go of once your trip ends. Since the Indian currency is far stronger, the natives, the dramatic backdrops, the ethnicity, and everything else shape this place as one of the top-notch destinations to visit, especially for Indian travellers.
1 INR= 258.18 Vietnamese Dong
Requirement: Visa is Required
Best Places To Visit In Vietnam: Halong Bay, Ho Chi Minh City, Hue, Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, My Son, Hoi An, Sapa Countryside, Hanoi, Nha Trang, Cu Chi Tunnels, Ba Be National Park, Mekong Delta, Cat Ba Island, Ha Giang, Phu Quoc Island, Con Dao Islands
Image Credit: Jakob Owens/Unsplash
Home to the tallest peak in the world, Mount Everest, this destination is simply the perfect place if you have a zeal for hiking and trekking at high-rise altitudes and exploring some adventures in the rough sloppy wilderness. You will still be spending in rupees but at twice the value. You can free-spiritedly engage yourself in all things from white water rafting to some of the amazing jungle safaris at Chitwan.
1 INR= 1.60 Nepalese Rupee
Requirement: No Visa is required
Best Places To Visit In Nepal: Pashupatinath Temple, Sagarmatha National Park, Phewa Lake, Langtang National Park, Swayambhunath Stupa, Devi’s Fall, Nagarkot, Chandragiri, Janaki Temple, Mount Annapurna, Chitwan National Park, Swayambhunath, Bhaktapur Durbar Square
Image Credit: Meera Pankhania/Unsplash
Hero Image Credit: Daniel Olah/Unsplash; Feature Image Credit: Paul Szewczyk/Unsplash
This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.
