Free Singapore tour is back for transit passengers at Changi airport

Three years after the pandemic wreaked havoc, Singapore is back with its much-loved tour for those transiting through the country. If you have some hours to spare, go on the Free Singapore Tour, which will take you to some of the best spots in the country in about three hours.

The Free Singapore Tour, which resumed this week, offers four different curated itineraries for passengers who have a layover in Singapore. However, the trips are available only for those passengers who have a minimum of five and a half hours to under 24 hours of a layover period, the Changi Airport website states.

All you need to know about the free guided Singapore tours

There are four free guided tours that passengers can choose from, based on the time of the day they are in the country and package availability. These are Changi Precinct Tour, City Sights Tour, Jewel Tour and Heritage Tour (this will be available starting June 2023).

Changi Precinct Tour, which is the newest addition to the portfolio, is a two-and-a-half-hour trip that will take passengers to Tampines New Town to see local housing, as well as the Tampines Central Park to witness uniquely designed playgrounds. Other stops on this tour will include a visit to Singapore’s first integrated community and lifestyle hub, Our Tampines Hub, Changi Chapel and Museum, Changi Village and Changi Beach Park.

The City Sights Tour will allow travellers to stop in the Civic District for a perfect view of modern skyscrapers. En route to Marina Bay Sands, you will also get to go to Gardens by the Bay and see Avatar-like supertrees.

On the Jewel Tour, the passengers will get to explore popular Changi Airport attractions such as Shiseido Forest Valley and HSBC Rain Vortex. What’s more, you’ll be able to sample snacks and learn more about the country’s food heritage through local brands like Bee Cheng Hiang and Tong Garden.

Finally, on the Heritage Tour, visitors will get to experience the country’s colonial past by visiting spots such as Chinatown, Civic District and Kampong Gelam.

The bus tours, aka Changi Precinct, City Sights and Heritage, can seat up to 40 passengers, while Jewel Tour, which is a walking tour, accepts only up to 25 persons per trip.

You can book the tours on Terminals 2 and 3, but make sure not to clear the Arrival immigration, since Free Singapore Tour service counters are located within the transit area. Scan the QR code at the counter, or you can also make a pre-booking. If seats are available, book them, and you’re good to go!

Hero and Featured Image credit: Zhu Hongzhi/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure Asia.