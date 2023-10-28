H1B Visa process changes: Here’s how it might affect your USA plans

If you are considering applying for an H1B visa to work in the USA, be prepared for potential modifications in the visa process, as the US government has proposed several changes.

These proposed changes could significantly impact India’s IT industry, given that a large number of Indians apply for H1B visas each year.

Proposed H1B visa process changes: What you need to know

The US Department of Homeland Security has suggested adjustments to the H1B visa process, aiming to clarify eligibility requirements, benefit both employers and workers, enhance integrity measures and improve programme efficiency, as reported by Forbes India.

These changes are primarily intended to reduce the misuse of the lottery system, which selects 65,000 people each year from a pool of thousands of applications seeking this non-immigrant work visa.

The H1B visa programme is of paramount importance to American employers, particularly leading firms in the country, as it enables them to hire international employees for specialised occupations. This role requires highly specialised knowledge in a specific field, typically, a bachelor’s or higher educational degree in that field.

Among the key changes proposed for the H1B visa process is a modification in the registration selection process to minimise the potential for fraud. Currently, an individual can submit multiple registrations on their behalf, increasing their chances of being selected in the lottery. Under the new system, each person will have just one entry in the selection process, regardless of how many registrations bear their name. This adjustment aims to provide every applicant with a fair opportunity for selection, according to the Forbes India report.

Additionally, the new rules will offer applicants more flexibility in choosing valid job offers and streamline the application and selection processes. These rules will also allow an expansion of the H1B cap for non-profit entities, governmental research organisations, and beneficiaries who are not directly employed by qualifying companies. Further, students in the US on an F1 visa seeking to switch to an H1B visa will have greater flexibility than before.

The revised visa process will also introduce new regulations and provisions for aspiring entrepreneurs, although more information is currently pending.

Hero and feature image: Courtesy WESTOCK PRODUCTIONS/Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.