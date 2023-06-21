Reduce jet lag with these simple foods based on a study by Qantas

Long-haul flights can often leave us fatigued. However, according to the latest study by Qantas Airways, eating the right food onboard a plane can help you reduce your jet lag.

Research conducted by Qantas and The University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre reveals that the impact of jet lag can be reduced in several ways, including the right balance of food. And, the two ingredients that can help with it are chillies and chocolate.

Other than different cabin lighting and sleep schedules, mealtimes, as well as these two foods, reportedly aid the passenger’s well-being during long-haul flights. Other key elements include movement and exercise.

Ways to reduce jet lag based on research by Qantas

The research was conducted on Project Sunrise’s test flights, which will connect Sydney directly to New York and London by late 2025. In partnership with Australian researchers, three of these research flights were operated from New York City and London to Sydney in 2019 to collect real-time passenger data.

Researchers onboard this aircraft monitored 23 volunteers fitted with wearable device technology during the 20-hour flights. They followed a specially designed menu, lighting, sleep and movement sequences, states the research. Cabin lighting schedules were modified to facilitate adaption to the destination time zone, and meal timings were rearranged as well.

The food menu also included items like fish and chicken paired with fast-acting carbohydrates, along with comfort foods such as soup and milk-based desserts. All these items were aimed at increasing the production of the amino acid tryptophan (‘Tryp’) in the brain to help passengers fall asleep more easily. Further, simple stretch and movement exercises were integrated into the patient’s inflight routine.

The initial findings, which are yet unpublished, reveal that when compared to a traditional inflight sequence of eating and sleeping, those who were monitored with the specially tailored schedule experienced less severe jet lag (self-reported by passengers), a better quality of sleep in flight and better cognitive performance during the two days after the flight.

Talking about the research, Peter Cistulli, Professor of Sleep Medicine at The University of Sydney said that even while the research was ongoing, the interventions implemented showed signs that the impact of jet lag on travellers was reduced. He said, “The early results are promising, and it’s given us great momentum to look to the next stage of customer research to support Project Sunrise product and service design… The early findings have given us optimism that we can make a real difference to the health and wellbeing of international travellers thanks to this partnership with Qantas.”

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce added, “Now that we have the aircraft technology to do these flights, we want to make sure the customer experience evolves as well, and that’s why we’re doing this research and designing our cabins and service differently.”

Project Sunrise flights will have fewer seats and increased passenger comfort. These include more legroom, wellness zones, an open snack bar (for premium economy and business class passengers) and several other amenities. All these focus on making the passenger’s long-haul flight extra comfortable and luxurious.

Further, Joyce added that while passengers can decide how to spend their time onboard, the company will make recommendations based on the science around menu choices and the best time to eat or rest. He also said, “That extends to before and after the flight to improve how people feel when they arrive on the other side of the world.”

Find out more about the research here.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.