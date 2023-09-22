India suspends Visa services for Canadians; details here

Latest updates state that Canadian nationals cannot apply for an Indian visa until further notice. The decision was announced by BLS International, the agency responsible for the initial processing of visa applications for Canadian nationals.

The notice states, “Important notice from the Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21st September 2023 [Thursday], Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice (sic).”

What we know about the suspension of Indian visa services in Canada

Important notice from Indian Mission | “Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice. Please keep checking BLS website for further updates,” India Visa Application Center Canada says. pic.twitter.com/hQz296ewKC — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

According to a Hindustan Times report, an Indian official confirmed the news without sharing details. “The language is clear and it says what it is intended to say.”

This is the first time visa services have been suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic, when international borders were closed to contain the spread of the virus. The new update comes just a day after India issued an advisory asking its citizens visiting or living in Canada to “exercise utmost caution”, according to a BBC report.

The suspension of visa services affects both tourists and business travellers planning to visit India from Canada. Notably, the Indian government has not provided a specific timeline for when visa services are expected to resume, leaving Canadian travellers in a state of uncertainty.

