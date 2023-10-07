Indigo set to increase flight ticket prices by up to INR 1,000

Air travel costs are on the rise as India’s largest carrier, Indigo, announces a surcharge of up to INR 1,000 for all domestic and international routes, impacting the prices of flight tickets.

The Indian low-cost carrier has decided to implement an additional fee due to a substantial increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) costs. Over the past few months, price of ATF, commonly known as jet fuel, has escalated, prompting the budget airline to implement this surcharge on airfare starting from October 6, 2023. The new fuel charge will range from a minimum of INR 300 to a maximum of INR 1,000 per flight ticket.

According to a statement shared by Indigo, the decision follows the significant increase in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices over the last three months, with monthly price hikes. ATF expenses account for a substantial portion of an airline’s operating costs, necessitating fare adjustment to offset these cost increases. Under the revised pricing, passengers booking IndiGo flights will incur a fuel charge per sector, determined by the distance of the flight, The Indian Express reported.

Understanding Indigo’s flight ticket price increase

Indigo has introduced a distance-based pricing chart to estimate the added fuel charge on flight tickets, categorised as follows:

0-500 km: INR 300

501-1000 km: INR 400

1001-1500 km: INR 550

1501-2500 km: INR 650

2501-3500 km: INR 800

3501 km and above: INR 1000

While this measure has been taken in response to the soaring ATF prices, no other Indian airline has introduced a similar price increase to address this issue.

