Where to see the best fall foliage in Japan this Autumn 2023
Travel
06 Sep 2023 05:00 PM

Where to see the best fall foliage in Japan this Autumn 2023

Anushka Goel

With autumn comes cooler temperatures, warm baths and cups of hot chocolate. Another thing synonymous with the season is autumn leaves. And Japan is undoubtedly one of those places that offer magnificent views of fall.

If you’re planning to visit the country this autumn, we have good news. The Japan Meteorological Corporation has announced the forecast for this year’s autumn leaves and it is expected to be the fall spectacle of a lifetime.

Japan Autumn 2023: Know where to see the best fall foliage in the country

japan autumn 2023 fall foliage leaves
Image credit: Samuel Berner/Unsplash

Autumn is one of the best seasons for nature lovers to head to the Land of the Rising Sun as the weather transitions from warm months to comparatively cooler ones with crisp air. Landscapes turn gorgeous with hues of red, yellow and orange, and that is reason enough to spend more time outdoors.

For this year, The Japan Meteorological Corporation has announced its official forecast for two kinds of foliage, the fiery red momiji (Japanese maple leaves) and golden-hued ginkgo leaves.

When and where to witness Ginkgo foliage?

japan autumn - gingko
Image credit: Japan Meteorological Corporation

The spectacle can be first experienced in Hokkaido, with Sapporo seeing the ginkgo tree leaves around November 6. The visuals will be most vibrant around November 25, adds the report. Additionally, ginkgo trees in Osaka are expected to reach their peak on November 24, while those in Kyoto will be at their best around November 27.

When to experience Momiji leaves at their best?

japan autumn - momiji
Image credit: Japan Meteorological Corporation

According to the forecast, Tokyo will witness stunning red maple leaves around November 30, followed by Osaka a few days later on December 3. Kyoto, on the other hand, will be at its best through December, while those in Sapporo can expect red maples to showcase their beauty around November 8.

The website adds that while this forecast for Japan’s Autumn 2023 fall foliage is for the month of September, another estimate will be released in October.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Sunil Naik/Unsplash

Japan Asia Autumn Japan travel travel news gingko
Where to see the best fall foliage in Japan this Autumn 2023

Anushka Goel

Anushka has worked with publications such as Times of India and Being Indian. A graduate from Xavier Institute of Communications, she specialises in entertainment, food and travel. She also likes to write about sustainability and beauty. When not working, you can catch her reading a book, tending to her plants, cooking or playing an instrument.

   
