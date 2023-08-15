Travellers are flocking to Kattakkada, Kerala ahead of Onam. The reason? Marigolds!

Kattakkada town in Kerala is witnessing an influx of tourists, and the reason is fragrant marigolds. Pallichal Panchayat has 26 acres of marigold cultivation in 13 places, and the flowers are in full bloom at the moment.

These flowers have been planted under the “ente Nadu ente onam” project, for which 50 acres of land is being used to grow flowers this year in Kattakkada. These blooms have emerged ahead of Onam, and are expected to be used for the festivities, too.

Kattakkada comes alive with fragrant marigold blooms

Talking about the project, Kattakkada constituency MLA I.B. Satheesh said, “For this project, MGNREGA workers have prepared the land, Panchayat has given permission and supervised it, Kudumbasree workers are engaged in flower cultivation and the agriculture department had offered all support. Apart from its beauty, this project shares a big message,” writes ANI. Marigold cultivation has been carried out on wasteland, Mallika, the grama panchayat president, said.

Satheesh said that last year, the project was carried out on 10 acres of land, and this year, the number has increased to 26 acres.

According to the report, Kerala usually imports flowers from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to make floral carpets (called Athappookkalam). These carpets are integral to Onam celebrations, as on the first day of the festival (Atham), people decorate homes, apartments, offices and public places with these carpets. This leads to tonnes of flowers being brought in from neighbouring states. However, this year, some locals are using state-grown flowers to make their Athappookkalam.

Apart from adding another layer of delight to Onam celebrations, these marigolds are attracting tourists not just from Thiruvananthapuram, but all across the state. The flower beds have been created on land that was once infertile, and reports suggest that as the blooming season will get over, these beds will be used to grow vegetables.

