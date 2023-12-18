Seas above skies: Kerala to Dubai cruise service offers pocket-friendly journeys

Amid soaring airfares during the holiday season and peak tourism months, NRIs, expatriates, and locals find themselves spending a significant portion of their earnings to travel between Kerala and Dubai, and vice versa. Addressing this challenge is a new cruise ship service between Kerala and Dubai, promising convenient travel, one-third of the airfare, and breathtaking views of the sea and its vast landscapes.

The Central Government has green-flagged the proposal for the Beypore (Kozhikode) – Kochi – Dubai cruise ship service.

With the upcoming cruise ship service, travellers can carry three times the luggage at just one-third of the cost, amounting to approximately INR 10,000 – 15,000 for a one-way ticket. This stands in stark contrast to airline tickets, with one example displaying a hefty sum of INR 55,000 for a Kochi to Dubai flight earlier this January.

The service will begin in collaboration with cargo companies, and the vessel will accommodate up to 1,250 people. In September, NS Pillai, the Chairman of Kerala Maritime Board, stated that NORKA (Department of Non-Resident Keralite’s Affairs) had been assigned to conduct feasibility studies on potential passenger cruise ships for the service, according to Gulf News.

The cruise ship service route will be from Beypore (Kozhikode) to Kochi, and then Dubai. Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has announced the initiation of the tender process to launch the cruise ship service, as reported by Manorama Online. Additionally, according to On Manorama, the total distance above the water surface between Beypore and Dubai spans 4,000 km. Passenger ships travelling at 35 kmph should be able to traverse this distance and bridge the gulf in about three and a half days.

