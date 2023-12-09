This ancient temple is India’s most-photographed marvel after dark

While most travellers focus on capturing images during the day, have you ever wondered which structure takes the spotlight after dark? In India, it’s the 12th-century Konark Sun Temple in Odisha.

According to an analysis conducted by Buildworld, this ancient temple is India’s representative in the list of the world’s most-photographed buildings at night. The Netherlands’ Markthal, China’s Bank of China Tower, and Italy’s Mole Antonelliana claim the top three spots worldwide.

The rich history of Konark Sun Temple

Built under the reign of King Narasimha Deva I (between 1238 and 1264), this architectural marvel is dedicated to the Sun God. An epitome of artistic symmetry, the Sun Temple of Konark in Odisha represents the chariot of the Sun God with 24 intricately carved wheels, pulled by seven horses.

The wheels have been designed in a way that their shadow reflects the time of the day, depicting daily activities. Legend has it that the chariot was built in the sea, appearing as if God is emerging out of the waters.

Admiring the magnificence of this UNESCO World Heritage Site, Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore once said, “Here the language of stone surpasses the language of man.”

Stars of the night: A country-wise look at the most-photographed structures

By analysing 10 million photographs on Flickr, Buildworld identified the highest number of images tagged ‘night’ and shortlisted 6,000 iconic buildings across the world. These landmarks were then ranked based on the number of tagged photos per 1,000 images of each building, with data organised globally within North America, Europe, the UK and Asia. Below are the world’s most-photographed buildings at night (photos per 1,000 images):

Markthal, The Netherlands — 370

Bank of China Tower, China — 281

Mole Antonelliana, Italy — 266

National Museum of Singapore, Singapore — 255

Copenhagen Opera House, Denmark — 225

Eiffel Tower, France — 219

Tokyo Tower, Japan — 196

Empire State Building, USA — 191

Four Courts, Ireland — 189

Menara Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — 180

Dancing House, Czech Republic — 172

Berliner Fernsehturm, Germany — 153

Science World Canada, Canada — 147

Doha Tower, Qatar — 144

Wells Cathedral, UK — 142

Bangkok Train Station, Thailand — 142

Royal Exhibition Building, Australia — 141

Burj Khalifa, UAE — 129

Brussels Town Hall, Belgium — 122

N Seoul Tower, South Korea — 122

The Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt — 122

Hungarian Parliament Building, Hungary — 110

The Cloth Hall, Poland — 103

Vienna City Hall, Austria — 101

Landmark 81, Vietnam — 97

Konark Sun Temple, India — 93

Valencia Cathedral, Spain — 82

The Blue Mosque, Turkey — 76

Shwedagon Pagoda, Myanmar — 72

Milad Tower, Iran — 70

Cusco Cathedral, Peru — 68

Grossmünster, Switzerland — 68

Find out more about the analysis by Buildworld here.

(Hero and feature image: Courtesy Nmp Asrith/ Shutterstock)

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.