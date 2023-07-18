Pretty in pink:15 places around the world to live out your real life Barbie fantasy

If playing with Barbies is a fond childhood memory of yours, then you know that the Barbiecore era is here and you need to make the most of it. Barbie, which is set to release on 21 July 21 2023, has one of the most diverse casts in Hollywood, including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa and a cameo by John Cena. The hype around the movie is real given the fact that director Greta Gerwig created a pink shortage in order to bring Barbie’s iconic world to reel life.

From collaborating with some of the biggest brands in the world and celebrities sharing their own versions of Barbie to endless memes ruling our social media, Barbie seems to have taken over every part of the internet. But if that isn’t cutting it for you and you’d rather live your very own real-life Barbie fantasy, then this list is just what you need!

While Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse in California gears up to welcome people and the World of Barbie experience sets up shop in Los Angeles, these aren’t the only places to indulge in all things Barbiecore. Turns out, there are plenty of locations across the globe stepped in pink that are definitely worth the visit. From pink sand beaches to pink castles, here’s a list of wonderfully pink places that guarantee a real-life Barbie experience.

15 places in the world to visit if you want to live the Barbie life

Lake Hillier, Australia

With Barbie being played by an Australian actress, Australia’s pinkest lake is probably the best way to kick off this list. Located on Middle Island, Lake Hillier’s claim to fame would certainly have to be its shocking bubblegum pink colour, which almost makes it seem surreal. As unnatural as it may look, the lake owes its pink colour to algae and halobacteria that thrive off saline environments and have a unique pigment.

How to reach

By air: Lake Hillier can only be seen via air or sea, with the six flights departing daily from Esperance Airport.

By sea: An alternative way to see Lake Hillier, you can take a wildlife cruise from Esperance.

The Laguna Salada de Torrevieja, Spain

Known to be one of the saltiest and largest lakes in Europe, the Laguna Salada de Torrevieja is often referred to as the Pink Lake of Torrevieja and it’s not hard to see why. The lake gets its colour from halobacteria, a bacteria that lives in highly concentrated salt environments and from algae called Dunaliella salina. While swimming here is strictly prohibited on account of the water body’s fragile ecosystem, you can certainly visit to enjoy the view.

How to reach

By air: Alicante–Elche Miguel Hernández Airport is the closest airport, 58 km away.

By road: Laguna Salada de Torrevieja is 9.5 km away from the city centre.

Lake Nakuru, Kenya

When you think of pink colour in nature, flamingoes come to mind. If you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of these stunning birds in all their glory, then Lake Nakuru is just the place. Located around Lake Nakuru National Park, its claim to fame is the flamboyance of flamingos that nest here. With their numbers reaching thousands and sometimes even millions, this sea of pink is quite a magnificent view.

How to reach

By air: Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is the closest airport, 179 km away.

By road: Lake Nakuru National Park is 168 km away from Nairobi.

Elafonissi Beach, Greece

It’s not a holiday in Greece without island hopping and if you find yourself in Chania, then you’re in for a real-life Barbie experience. Beach days here are a little different, especially if you make your way to Elafonissi Beach. Known for its delicate pink sand along the shore, the beach owes this unique colouration to the red pigments of microorganisms that mix with the white sands. What is left is a rather cool gradient, where it seems as though the white sand beaches are dyed a lovely shade of pink.

How to reach

By air: Chania International Airport is the closest airport, 62 km away.

By road: Elafonissi Beach is 73.3 km away from Chania.

Pink Sand Beach, The Bahamas

Who doesn’t love to visit stunning white sand beaches with azure waters? But if you’re in your Barbiecore era, then Harbour Island’s Pink Sand Beach in The Bahamas is where the magic is. Although it seems surreal, the contrast of the pink sand against crystal blue waters, the sand owes its unique colour to foraminifera, an organism with a pinkish shell. Either way, it makes for a stunning sight and quite the Instagram post.

How to reach

By air: The North Eleuthera Airport is the closest airport, 6 km away.

By sea: From North Eleuthera Airport, make your way to 3 Island Dock, there you can take a ferry.

Las Coloradas, Mexico

If you’re on the lookout for naturally occurring pink phenomena, then Rio Lagartos’ Las Coloradas is one that you need to visit. The vibrant pink waters of the pool here almost don’t seem natural, but they most certainly are, thanks to brine shrimp, plankton, and red-coloured algae. Although visitors are prohibited from swimming in these pools, they definitely make for a cool tourist sight.

How to reach

By air: Merida International Airport is the closest airport, 252 km away.

By road: Las Coloradas is 234.6 km from Yucatán.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

A list of all things pink would be truly incomplete without Jaipur on it — after all, it is fondly called the Pink City for a reason. With the colour pink denoting hospitality, everything from homes to shops in the city is covered in this hue. The most famous ‘pink’ attraction is certainly the Hawa Mahal, owing to its grandeur and design.

How to reach

By air: Jaipur International Airport is located within the city away.

Toulouse, France

If pink cities are on your mind, then Toulouse, popularly known as La Villa Rose, should definitely be on your Barbie travel bucket list. Owing to the terracotta bricks used to construct the city’s buildings, Toulouse has a lovely pink tint to it, complete with its French charm.

How to reach

By air: The Toulouse-Blagnac Airport is the closest airport, 11 km away.

Marrakech, Morocco

Continuing the trail of pink cities across the globe, it comes as no surprise that Morocco’s Marrakech is on the list as well. The sandstone and local clay used to build the city resulted in a pink palette, and it wasn’t long before painting new buildings in a similar colour became the norm. Known as the Rose City, Marrakech is absolutely enchanting, with all its sights and sounds.

How to reach

By air: Marrakesh Menara Airport is located within the city.

Takinoue Park, Japan

Located in Takinoue, a town in Hokkaido, Japan, Takinoue Park is truly a marvel of nature, from May to June. It’s during this time that visitors can see Shibazakura or pink moss flowers in full bloom, covering the park in a carpet of pink. It’s quite a sight to behold, but then again, when it comes to Japan, being surrounded by a sea of pink seems to be commonplace, as the cherry blossom or Sakura season often sees the whole country turn wonderful shades of pink.

How to reach

By air: The New Chitose Airport is the closest airport, 38.6 km away.

By road: Takinoue Park is 1.4 km from the city centre.

Craigievar Castle, Scotland

If you want a real-life Barbie princess moment, Craigievar Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, will make your dreams come true. Its pink colour has not only attracted visitors but also inspired many. Walt Disney based many of his castle designs, including the Cinderella Castle, on this royal abode after seeing photographs of it. The inspiration is clear as day – this pink monument sits amid lush greenery, making it seem right out of a fairytale. Although the castle has seen wear and tear over the years, restoration efforts are underway to bring it back to all its pink glory.

How to reach

By air: Aberdeen International Airport is the closest airport, 30 km away.

By road: Craigievar Castle is 32 km from Aberdeenshire.

Tan Dinh Church, Vietnam

Delightfully pink is probably the best way to describe Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Dinh Church. Pink on both, inside and out, the church was first painted in the colour of the hour back in 1957. While the holy site draws in visitors and devotees all year round, it’s truly a sight to behold during Christmas and Vietnamese New Year, seeing that it is completely decked out for the festive season, adding to its charm.

How to reach

By air: Tan Son Nhat International Airport is the closest airport, 5.7 km away.

By road: Tan Dinh Church is 8.9 km away from the city centre.

Nasir-Ol Molk mosque, Iran

Located in Shiraz, Iran, Nasir-Ol Molk mosque is truly an architectural marvel. Known as the Pink Mosque of Iran, this quaint place of worship is a testament to stunning craftsmanship. The beautiful tile work combined with coloured glass panels allows for light to filter through, creating a warm, pink and iridescent glow throughout.

How to reach

By air: Shiraz International Airport is the closest airport, 10.3 km away.

By road: Nasir-Ol Molk mosque is 5.9 km away from the city centre.

The Don CeSar, USA

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse might be all the rage on Airbnb right now, but if there is anyone who did it first, it would have to be The Don CeSar in Florida, US. Set against the backdrop of St Pete’s beach, the regal-looking hotel is hard to miss – thanks to its stunning architecture and unapologetically pink colour palette. It’s the perfect place to live out your Barbie dream vacation!

How to reach

By air: Tampa International Airport and St. Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport are the closest airports, 45 km and 31 km, respectively.

By road: The Don CeSar is 18 km away from the city centre.

La Muralla Roja, Spain

If Barbie had to own a holiday home, it would be at La Muralla Roja in Calpe. Although the name translates to ‘Red Wall’, this charmingly pink apartment complex was designed by renowned architect Ricardo Bofill, who drew inspiration from North African casbahs as well as Arab Mediterranean architectural styles. The pink colour palette adds an avant-garde element to the citadel-like structure of the complex.

How to reach

By air: Alicante Airport is the closest airport, 65.2 km away.

By road: La Muralla Roja is 900 m away from the city centre.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure Global.