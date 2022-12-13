Start planning your itinerary already! Make most of these 14 long weekends in 2023

It’s not even a full month to the New Year and with the sudden wake-up call to barely a few weeks left to welcome a new beginning, it almost feels like we jumped straight from 2019 to December 2022! As if we did nothing and barely lived the days. So, here’s a complete list of exactly what you and all of us will be looking forward to in the first place, all the long weekends of 2023 to plan everything in advance and with new enthusiasm.

It is funny how the year has not even ended, yet people, especially, the ones who are always tied up with something or the other are already awaiting the list of holidays and long weekends of 2023 while meeting their deadlines for 2022. The meme on social media which had recently got viral asking people if it pained them to know that even 2022 is ending whereas our minds were still stuck in 2019, seems relatable, now!

The long weekends of 2023 will be offering at least 14 mini-travel plans

Particularly for those who are travel enthusiasts and are always on the run for every single chance to go out and explore, the time of New Year brings with it amazing forecasts of mini holidays and long weekends, which helps in ticking off a lot of plans, if at all planned wisely! Surely, the year 2023 will offer a lot many opportunities to explore and learn about new places, new discoveries, its history, its existence, and so much more. It’s time to be a little more excited now because there will be a good number of long weekends next year which sums up to a total of at least 12 mini vacations that one could go for. Here’s a detailed list of all the upcoming long weekends of 2023!

Long weekends in January 2023!

January 26, Thursday- Republic Day

January 28, Saturday

January 29, Sunday

If you happen to take a day off on January 27, Friday, then you get a fair amount of days for any amazing plan to execute.

Long weekends in March 2023!

March 8, Wednesday- Holi

March 11, Saturday

March 12, Sunday

There’s a lovely stretched weekend coming your way if you happen to take a day off on March 9 and 10 that is Thursday and Friday and elope to maybe Haridwar or Vrindavan for the ultimate Holi fun.

Long weekends in April 2023!

April 1, Saturday

April 2, Sunday

April 4, Tuesday – Mahavir Jayanti

Just take a leave on Monday, April 3, and you get yourself a mini vacation which sounds just perfect for a road trip.

April 7, Friday- Good Friday

April 8, Saturday

April 9, Sunday

The month of April surely has a really excellent weekend for the ultimate getaway. If you get a day off on April 3, 5 and 6 that is Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, it makes for an entire weeklong vacation which calls for an international vacation.

Long weekends in May 2023!

May 5, Friday- Buddha Purnima

May 6, Saturday

May 7, Sunday

If you’re lucky enough to get a day off on May 4, Thursday, then yet again you land a good long weekend to enjoy in the month of May.

Long weekends in June 2023!

June 17, Saturday

June 18, Sunday

June 20, Tuesday- Rath Yatra (Restricted Holiday)

Avoid the Monday blues and take a holiday on June 19, Friday to spend the weekend away.

Long weekends in July 2023!

June 29, Thursday – Bakri Eid

July 1, Saturday

July 2, Sunday

Here, you can go for taking the day off on June 30, Friday.

Long Weekends in August 2023!

August 12, Saturday

August 13, Sunday

August 15, Tuesday – Independence Day

August 16, Wednesday – Parsi New Year (Restricted Holiday)

How about managing a day off on August 14, Monday?

August 26, Saturday

August 27, Sunday

August 29, Tuesday- Onam (Restricted Holiday)

August 30, Wednesday- Raksha Bandhan (Restricted Holiday)

Try taking a day off on August 28, which is Monday. That way, it would seem like August is in a real hurry to finish off already.

Long weekends in September 2023!

September 7, Thursday- Janmashtami

September 9, Saturday

September 10, Sunday

You may take a day off on September 8, that is on Friday, to complete the relaxing weekend chain.

Long Weekends in October 2023!

September 28, Thursday- Milad un-Nabi/Id-e-Milad

September 30, Saturday

October 1, Sunday

October 2, Monday – Gandhi Jayanti

You could land a really good break in October if you take a day off on September 29, Friday.

October 21, Saturday

October 22, Sunday

October 23, Monday- Maha Navmi (Restricted Holiday)

October 24, Tuesday – Dussehra

Again, and like every year, October passes by simply in a blink of an eye!

Long Weekends in November 2023!

November 25, Saturday

November 26, Sunday

November 27, Monday- Guru Nanak Jayanti

Managing leave on November 24, Friday would signify a good long weekend while ending the month and stepping into the festive spree.

Long weekends in December 2023!

December 23, Saturday

December 24, Sunday

December 25, Monday

To get into the ultimate winter and holiday plus Christmas spirit, you may avail yourself of leave on December 22, Friday for a good enough time off.

