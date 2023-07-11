Get a luxurious start to your trip at these premium airport lounges

Premier airport lounges are redefining luxury, offering plenty of world-class services and amenities that will leave you impressed. From exclusive menus crafted by Michelin-starred chefs, cigar rooms, and opulent spas to grand decor, luxury airport lounges are being designed to cater to the crème de la crème of travellers.

We have shortlisted some of the best luxury airport lounges from across the world that are themselves a destination. Bringing the comfort of the hotel to the airport, this selection of five-star (rated by Skytrax) lounges will make you forget that you are waiting for a flight at the airport.

8 of the most luxurious airport lounges in the world:

Al Mourjan Lounge – The Garden, Hamad International Airport (Qatar)

Doha’s Hamad International Airport has taken glamour and luxury a notch above by launching a new lounge called The Garden. It is an extension of the Al Mourjan Business Lounge and is located at the northern end of the terminal, as opposed to Al Mourjan, which is located at the southern end. The highlight of this lounge is that it houses the world’s first Louis Vuitton Lounge, and it overlooks the airport’s indoor tropical garden, The Orchard.

The Garden is exclusively available to passengers flying with Qatar Airways and other Oneworld member airlines in its premium cabins. The new airport lounge has seating for up to 707 guests and 24 quiet rooms and is open for travellers 24/7.

What is unique about the experience?

Undoubtedly, it is the Louis Vuitton Lounge by Yannick Alleno. Endowed with a restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Alleno, the ambience of the lounge is branded to the tee, with the logo embossed on the floor and even the food! Furthermore, it is decorated with designer furniture, some notable pieces being the low tables designed by India Mahdavi and Costela armchairs by Martin Eisler. It must be noted that the restaurant is not free, unlike the food served at The Garden’s dining area.

Air France La Première Lounge, Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (France)

Designed to be an exclusive experience, this lounge offers free access for first-class passengers of Air France. From chauffeur services to Michelin-star level food, this uber-luxury affair starts the moment you leave for the airport till you reach your destination.

What is unique about the experience?

With complimentary pick-up and drop at the airport, the La Première (first class) experience is all about personalised services. Each passenger is assigned a personal attendant who escorts the first-class flyer to a private check-in area, helps with the formalities and takes the client to the lounge.

At the La Première Lounge, the flyers can enjoy delicacies from an exclusively curated menu by Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse. They also have a luxury spa, Sisley, where several 30-minute sessions are free for La Première passengers.

Turkish Airlines Lounge Business, Istanbul Airport (Turkey)

Ranging from lip-smacking Turkish delicacies to football-themed exhibitions, the Turkish Airlines Lounge Business’ luxe and different ambience masks the fact that it is within an airport. The relatively new Istanbul Airport was opened in 2019, and the lounge instantly garnered a reputation among frequent flyers, especially for its food. This super-luxe lounge is open round the clock for business class passengers travelling internationally with Turkish Airlines or other Star Alliance member airlines. It has seating for 765 guests and an approximate area of 5,575 sq m.

What is unique about the experience?

The entertainment options at this lounge may lead to travellers losing track of time. Golf enthusiasts can practise their putting skills at the golf simulator here. Furthermore, flyers can browse through the exhibition showcasing football mementoes from UEFA Champions League dating back to 2005. The top-tier passengers can indulge in traditional delicacies, such as baklava, revani, tulumba, Turkish coffee and other Turkish delights, with live piano music playing in the background.

Etihad First Class Lounge & Spa, Abu Dhabi International Airport (United Arab Emirates)

With Abu Dhabi International Airport being the base of Etihad Airways, it is home to the best lounge curated by the airline. From the spa to the cigar room, travellers are treated to the finest experiences during their visit to this 24/7 lounge.

Spanning 1,700 sq m, the lounge is designed to accommodate passengers of The Residence (a three-room suite) and First Class suites, plus one of an Etihad Platinum member and eligible guests from Etihad’s partner airlines.

What is unique about the experience?

The spa is by none other than Six Senses, a renowned name in the hospitality industry. Guests can treat themselves to massages and facials while waiting for their flight. For an even more exclusive experience, the lounge has a VIP room that is ideal for up to four people and a dedicated host to cater to all needs. This lounge also offers premium cigars for purchase to smoke in the cigar room. The dining area here resembles an upscale restaurant and lays out an array of culinary delights.

Lufthansa First Class Terminal, Frankfurt Airport (Germany)

An entire terminal makes up this first-class lounge that offers personalised services. This stand-alone building is solely for premium flyers, helping them avoid crowds, skip lines and spend some time in plush exclusivity. Travellers just need to reach this terminal, and everything will be taken care of from there on.

Spread across 1,800 sq m, Lufthansa First Class lounge is open daily from 5:30 am to 11:00 pm. Passengers with first-class tickets of Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, SWISS and HON Circle Members flying with these carriers can access this ultra-exclusive space.

What is unique about the experience?

As the world’s only terminal exclusively designed to cater to first-class passengers, the entire experience has been curated keeping in mind the needs of a premium flyer. Personal attendants assist with all the check-in procedures while passengers relax in the lounge. All the exclusive guests are driven together across the tarmac to board the plane. Avid collectors can find Lufthansa’s famous rubber ducks there. This is also one of the few lounges that feature a bathtub in the shower facilities. The bar here also boasts an impressive selection of more than 100 whiskies.

Air New Zealand International Lounge, Auckland Airport (Australia)

As the flagship lounge of Air New Zealand, this VIP space at Auckland Airport features an ultra-modern design and a covered outdoor terrace. Overlooking the runway, the lounge’s terrace offers a remarkable view of the tarmac that aviation geeks would love to see.

It opens at 4:30 am and closes after the departure of the last Air New Zealand flight. The 2,100 sq m lounge has seating for 437 guests. People who are Airpoints™ Elite, Gold, Elite Partner and Koru members with one guest (more details about the guest here), as well as businesspremier™ passengers departing on Air New Zealand flights, can access the lounge.

What is unique about the experience?

The reason why this lounge makes a distinct impression is its terrace. People can see planes take off and land while enjoying a refreshing beverage or a meal. While this lounge may not have luxurious amenities like a cigar lounge or a golf simulator, it does carry necessities that make the travellers’ journey at the airport comfortable.

SWISS First Class Lounge at Terminal E, Zurich Airport (Switzerland)

Zurich Airport has several lounges for passengers to relax; however, it is the First Class Lounge at Terminal E that offers true luxury. With champagne bars, restaurants and plush day rooms, travellers may think they are in a five-star hotel instead of a lounge.

Open from 6 am to 11:30 pm, travellers flying first class with SWISS or Lufthansa can access this prestigious lounge that has 80 seats. HON Circle members can also spend time here.

What is unique about the experience?

The lounge carries an exclusive collection of wines and champagne. Right at the lounge’s entry is a wine humidor, which has over 1,000 bottles of wine from all over the world. This is followed by a champagne bar that showcases a fine selection from which passengers can enjoy a pour. The SWISS First Class Lounge also has two-day rooms, which are just like the ones in a luxurious five-star hotel. The breathtaking views of the Alps from these rooms make the whole experience unforgettable.

Singapore Airlines Private Room Lounge, Changi Airport (Singapore)

Changi Airport in Singapore has gained a global reputation for being the best airport in the world. It boasts a collection of phenomenal airport lounges, with Singapore Airlines’ The Private Room standing out as the pinnacle of luxury. The lounge enhances its prestige and allure by keeping it reserved only for first-class and suite passengers. The operating hours of The Private Room are from 5:30 am until 2:30 am.

What is unique about the experience?

Reputed as the most exclusive lounge by Singapore Airlines, The Private Room is aptly named as it is carefully designed with seating arrangements that prioritise passengers’ privacy and comfort. For coffee enthusiasts, a dedicated barista is available to craft the perfect cup of coffee.

