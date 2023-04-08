Have a blissful vacay at these affordable luxury beach resorts in India

There are few things as relaxing as basking in the sun at a beach while taking in stunning views of the sea. India boasts an extensive coastline with gorgeous beaches facing the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean, and the Bay of Bengal. Popular beach vacation destinations in the country include Kerala, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Karnataka and Maharashtra, each offering a unique coastal experience. The allure of a blissful time at these beach locations is enhanced by luxury beach resorts, which add glamour and comfort to an already breathtaking vacation.

Luxury does not always have to mean expensive. You can have a lavish and indulgent experience within a budget as well. We have discovered a selection of delightful luxury beach resorts in India that are not only charming but also affordable. Thanks to these stunning properties, you can have the beach vacation of your dreams without worrying about the cost.

Here are 11 affordable luxury beach resorts in India