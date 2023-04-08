facebook
Home > Travel > News > Have a blissful vacay at these affordable luxury beach resorts in India
Have a blissful vacay at these affordable luxury beach resorts in India
Travel
08 Apr 2023 04:00 PM

Have a blissful vacay at these affordable luxury beach resorts in India

Priyaja Bakshi
Have a blissful vacay at these affordable luxury beach resorts in India
Travel
Have a blissful vacay at these affordable luxury beach resorts in India

There are few things as relaxing as basking in the sun at a beach while taking in stunning views of the sea. India boasts an extensive coastline with gorgeous beaches facing the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean, and the Bay of Bengal. Popular beach vacation destinations in the country include Kerala, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Karnataka and Maharashtra, each offering a unique coastal experience. The allure of a blissful time at these beach locations is enhanced by luxury beach resorts, which add glamour and comfort to an already breathtaking vacation.

Luxury does not always have to mean expensive. You can have a lavish and indulgent experience within a budget as well. We have discovered a selection of delightful luxury beach resorts in India that are not only charming but also affordable. Thanks to these stunning properties, you can have the beach vacation of your dreams without worrying about the cost.

Here are 11 affordable luxury beach resorts in India

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /11

Le Pondy, Pondicherry
Le Pondy, Pondicherry

This luxury beach resort in Pondicherry is nestled between the Chunnambar River and the Bay of Bengal, offering panoramic views of azure waters. The four-star property is designed as a luxurious coastal home, with thatched roofs, balconies and open corridors, allowing the pleasant sea breeze to flow through the resort. It has four types of accommodations – lake-facing rooms, sea-facing rooms, luxury pool villas and a presidential suite. With access to a private beach and a beautiful outdoor swimming pool, you have the choice to relax in the water and be surrounded by stunning views.

How to reach the resort

By air: Puducherry Airport is 15 km away.
By rail: Villupuram Junction railway station is 40 km away.
By road: Chennai is 162 km away.

User ratings

MakeMyTrip: 4.1/5
Booking.com: 3.7/5
Tripadvisor: 4/5

Image credit: Booking.com

Address
No.3, Lake View Road, Nallvadu, Post, Pudukuppam, Puducherry 605007
Website
www.lepondy.com
Phone
9446474893, 9446474894 or 9447763394
Amenities:
Free parking, free Wi-Fi, room service, shuttle service, gym and activity centre.
Nearby tourist attractions:
Experience the unique culture of Auroville, learn about spirituality at Sri Aurobindo Ashram, relax at Paradise Beach, visit the Basilica of Sacred Heart of Jesus and stroll around the colourful streets of Pondicherry.
Approximate price:
INR 12,213 per night
Book your stay here via Booking.com
Book your stay here via Agoda

2 /11

Mayfair Waves, Puri
Mayfair Waves, Puri

The tranquil beach in the revered holy city of Puri is home to this charming boutique luxury resort. The two categories of rooms – premium room and premium suite – are fitted with all the modern amenities and are touched with elements of the world-famous Jagannath Temple. You can enjoy a refreshing swim anytime you want with the convenience of a private beach and a swimming pool at your disposal.

How to reach the resort

By air: Biju Patnaik International Airport is 60 km away.
By rail: Puri railway station is 2 km away.
By road: Bhubaneswar is 70 km away.

User ratings

MakeMyTrip: 4.4/5
Booking.com: 4.1/5
Tripadvisor: 4.5/5

Image credit: Booking.com

Address
Road, Goudabad Sahi, Puri, Odisha 752001
Website
www.mayfairhotels.com
Phone
9268569004, 9268569008, 9268569009 or 9268569010
Amenities:
Free Wi-Fi, paid transfers, kids’ play area, room service, gym and spa.
Nearby tourist attractions:
Visit Jagannath Temple and Konark Sun Temple, explore the iconic Golden Beach or take a boat ride in the Chilika lake.
Approximate price:
INR 7,700 per night
Book your stay here via Booking.com
Book your stay here via Agoda

3 /11

The Gold Beach Resort, Daman
The Gold Beach Resort, Daman

This contemporary boutique resort sprawls across two acres, boasting stunning views of the Arabian Sea. The four-star luxury beach resort is close to Daman’s Devka Beach. With five diverse room categories, this property offers a luxurious stay for all types of travellers. Guests can also enjoy a refreshing dip in the outdoor infinity swimming pool.

How to reach the resort

By air: Daman airport is 2 km away, but not all flights land here. The next best is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, 170 km away.
By rail: Vapi railway station is 12 km away.
By road: Mumbai is 173 km away.

User ratings

MakeMyTrip: 4.2/5
Booking.com: 3.7/5
Tripadvisor: 4.5/5

Image credit: Booking.com

Address
Plot No. 2/1, B & 2/1-C, Devka Beach Rd, Nani Daman, Marwad, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 396210
Website
www.thegoldbeachresort.in
Phone
8155001261
Amenities:
Free shuttle service, free parking, Wi-Fi, gym, spa and room service.
Nearby tourist attractions:
Relax at Jampore Beach or Devka Beach, enjoy panoramic views of the sea from Daman Lighthouse, explore the beauty of Daman at Moti Daman Fort and Jetty Garden and learn about culture at Cathedral of Bom Jesus, Dominican Monastery and Somnath Mahadev Temple.
Approximate price:
INR 6,996 per night
Book your stay via Booking.com
Book your stay via Agoda

4 /11

Amritara The Poovath Beach Front Heritage, Fort Kochi, Kerala
Amritara The Poovath Beach Front Heritage, Fort Kochi, Kerala

The four-star heritage property has hints of British, Dutch and Portuguese architecture and is etched with the rich colonial history of Kochi. Facing the Arabian Sea, the beach resort offers stunning views of the pristine blue waters. With three room categories – sea view room, deluxe room and standard room – it embraces the coastal charms and oozes opulence. The resort also has a beautiful swimming pool.

How to reach the resort

By air: Cochin International Airport is 41 km away.
By rail: Ernakulam Junction railway station is around 13 km away.
By road: Thiruvananthapuram is 207 km away.

User ratings

MakeMyTrip: 4.2/5
Booking.com: 4.2/5
Tripadvisor: 4/5

Image Credit: Amritara The Poovath Beach Front Heritage

Address
1, 246, Dutch Cemetery Rd, Fort Kochi, Kochi, Kerala 682001
Website
www.amritara.co.in
Phone
011-40752200
Amenities:
Electric vehicle charging station, free WiFi, room service and paid airport transfers.
Nearby tourist attractions:
Learn about the Jewish community in India at the Jew Town. Shop at Lulu Mall or stroll around Cherai Beach. Witness the beauty of Kerala’s heritage at the Kerala Folklore Museum, Mattancherry Palace and Fort Kochi. Watch dance performances at Kathakali Centre. Take a boat tour of the famous backwaters.
Approximate price:
INR 5,273 per night
Book your stay here via Booking.com
Book your stay here via Agoda

5 /11

Sea Shell Resort & Spa, Havelock Island
Sea Shell Resort & Spa, Havelock Island

Right on the beachfront of Havelock island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Sea Shell Havelock has earthy and beautiful cottages that blend with nature. You can enjoy a candlelight dinner on the beach or lounge in the swimming pool under the shadow of coconut trees and vistas of water. The beach resort has five room categories, offering villas, cottages, cabanas, chalets and a bungalow for the ideal beach vacay.

How to reach the resort

By air: Veer Savarkar International Airport is 53 km away, and you can take a seaplane to reach Havelock Island from Port Blair Airport.
By water: Air-conditioned catamaran ferry runs from Port Blair to Havelock Island and takes about 90 minutes to reach.

User ratings

MakeMyTrip: 4.3/5
Booking.com: 4.1/5
Tripadvisor: 4.5/5

Image Credit: SeaShell Resort & Spa

Address
Beach No-02 Govind Nagar Swaraj Dweep Havelock, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 744211
Website
www.seashellhotels.net
Phone
03192282227
Amenities:
Free parking, room service, paid airport transfer, free Wi-Fi, spa services, kids play zone and an ATM.
Nearby tourist attractions:
Visit Port Blair, Neil Island and other places nearby. Havelock Island has beautiful beaches like Elephant Beach, Radhanagar Beach, Kala Pathar Beach and Vijay Nagar Beach.
Approximate price:
INR 7,500 per night
Book your stay here via Booking.com
Book your stay here via Agoda

6 /11

MGM Beach Resorts, Chennai
MGM Beach Resorts, Chennai

Lounge in this luxurious resort and enjoy a relaxing vacation in Chennai. The four-star resort is sprawling across 32 acres of lush greenery and a gorgeous private beach facing the Bay of Bengal. The beach resort has stunning accommodations, including beautiful cottages near the sea.

How to reach the resort

By air: Chennai International Airport is 30 km away.
By rail: Chennai Central railway station is 31 km away.
By road: Bengaluru is 347 km away.

User ratings

MakeMyTrip: 3.9/5
Booking.com: 3.4/5
Tripadvisor: 4/5

Image credit: MGM Beach Resort

 

Address
1/74, SH 49, Muthukadu, Tamil Nadu 603112
Website
www.mgm-hotels.com
Phone
9790995517
Amenities:
Free WiFi, free parking, room service, paid airport transfers, gym, spa services and kids' play area.
Nearby tourist attractions:
Learn about Tamil film industry at MGR Film City, visit Kapaleeswarar Temple, Valluvar Kottam and Ashtalakshmi Temple. Relax at Marina Beach or Elliot’s Beach. Witness the rich culture at Dakshinachitra, Government Museum and Mylapore.
Approximate price:
INR 9,889 per night
Book your stay here via Booking.com
Book your stay here via Agoda

7 /11

Gokulam Grand Turtle on the Beach, Kovalam
Gokulam Grand Turtle on the Beach, Kovalam

This 5-star beach resort is situated in the vicinity of the tranquil Hawa Beach in Kovalam, providing you with an opulent and pleasurable vacation experience. Perched on a hill, the property offers beautiful views of the Arabian Sea. You can select from four luxurious room categories during your stay here. The outdoor pool is a great place to wind down while enjoying the pleasant sea breeze.

How to reach the resort

By air: Trivandrum International Airport is 14 km away.
By rail: Trivandrum Central railway station is 15 km away.
By road: Kochi is 213 km away.

User ratings

MakeMyTrip: 4.2/5
Booking.com: 3.7/5
Tripadvisor: 4.5/5

Image credit: Booking.com

Address
TC 63, 512 TO 523, Beach Rd, Kovalam, Kerala 695527
Website
www.gokulamhotels.com
Phone
09446325591
Amenities:
Free WiFi, free parking, free shuttle service, room service, paid airport transfers, gym, spa services and activity centre.
Nearby tourist attractions:
Check out Lighthouse Beach, Kovalam Beach, Hawa Beach, Vellayani Lake and Samudra Beach. Learn about the history and culture at Halcyon Castle, Halcyon Castle Trivandrum and Rock Cut Cave Temple.
Approximate price:
INR 8,645 per night
Book Your stay here via Booking.com
Book your stay here via Agoda

8 /11

BlueOcean Resort and Spa, Ganpatipule
BlueOcean Resort and Spa, Ganpatipule

Experience the allure of the Portuguese style in this resort, where exquisite cottages offer splendid ocean views and tropical-inspired interiors that epitomise privacy and elegance. Located in Maharashtra’s Ganpatipule on the Konkan coast, this beach resort has a swimming pool and access to a private beach. You can stay in a tropical garden villa, a beachfront villa or other beautiful rooms the five-star resort offers.

How to reach the resort

By air: Dabolim Airport is 284 km away.
By rail: Ratnagiri railway station is 34 km away.
By road: Goa is 297 km away.

User ratings

MakeMyTrip: 3.8/5
Booking.com: 3.6/5
Tripadvisor: 4/5

Image credit: BlueOcean Resort and Spa

Address
S.No.127, Malgund, Ganpatipule, Maharashtra 415615
Website
www.blueoceanresort.in
Phone
02357235488
Amenities:
Free WiFi, free parking, room service, gym and spa services.
Nearby tourist attractions:
Visit the ancient Ganpatipule Temple, the Ganpatipule beach and Pracin Konkan Museum.
Approximate price:
INR 6,505 per night
Book your stay here with Booking.com
Book your stay here via Agoda

9 /11

Beleza By The Beach
Beleza By The Beach

This beach resort in South Goa is tastefully designed, bringing elements of luxury to its contemporary charm. It is spread over five acres of land on Betalbatim beach, and the four-star property has rooms, suites and villas. Enjoy the views of lush paddy fields from the rooms and take a leisurely dip in one of their picturesque pools.

How to reach the resort

By air: Dabolim Airport is 23 km away; Manohar International Airport is 64 km away.
By rail: Madgaon Junction railway station is 9.2 km away; Vasco da Gama is 25 km away.
By road: Mumbai is 559 km away.

User ratings

MakeMyTrip: 4/5
Booking.com: 4.25/5
Tripadvisor: 4.5/5

Image credit: Beleza By The Beach

Address
Colva Beach, Thondwaddo, Betalbatim, Goa 403708
Website
www.belezagoa.com
Phone
08326719200
Amenities:
Free WiFi, free parking, paid transfers, kids' play area, room service, gym and spa services.
Nearby tourist attractions:
South Goa has some of the beautiful beaches like Palolem, Cavelossim, Colva, Agonda and Varca. Witness the beauty, culture and history of South Cabo de Rama Fort, Indian Naval Aviation Museum, Goa Chitra Museum, Mollem National Park and Dudhsagar Falls.
Approximate price:
INR 9,439 per night
Book your stay here via Booking.com
Book your stay here via Agoda

10 /11

Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach
Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Experience the beauty of Mumbai’s stunning coastline by booking a stay at this breathtaking beachfront property. Situated on the shores of Juhu Beach, overlooking the Arabian Sea, this venue offers the perfect setting for a relaxing beach staycation. Indulge in the luxury of ocean-view rooms, which provide panoramic vistas of the Sea and ensure a serene atmosphere.

How to reach the resort

By air: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is 7 km away.
By rail: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station is 26 km away.
By road: Pune is 163 km away.

User ratings

MakeMyTrip: 3.6/5
Booking.com: 3.3/5
Tripadvisor: 4/5

Image credit: Booking.com

Address
Balraj Sahani Marg, Juhu Beach, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049
Website
www.all.accor.com
Phone
022-66934444
Amenities:
Free WiFi, free parking, paid transfers, kids' play area, pet-friendly, room service, gym and spa services.
Nearby tourist attractions:
Visit the Gateway of India, Elephanta Caves, Taj Palace Hotel, Siddhivinayak Temple and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.
Approximate price:
INR 8,955 per night
Book your stay here via Booking.com
Book your stay via Agoda

11 /11

The Travancore Heritage Beach Resort, Kovalam
The Travancore Heritage Beach Resort, Kovalam

Perched on a cliff overlooking the Arabian Sea, the seaside property is spread across 15 acres of lush coconut gardens in Kovalam. The heritage beach resort embraces the splendour of traditional architecture of timber houses and ‘Nalukettus’ with tiled roofing. With six categories of rooms, you can enjoy a wide variety of choices of having a private pool, enjoying a sea view and more. It also has a gorgeous swimming pool.

How to reach

By air: Trivandrum International Airport is 14 km away.
By rail: Trivandrum Central railway station is 15 km away.
By road: Kochi is 213 km away.

User ratings

MakeMyTrip: 4.3/5
Booking.com: 4.1/5
Tripadvisor: 4/5

Image Credit: Booking.com

Address
Poovar - Vizhinjam Rd, Adimalathura, Chowara, Kerala 695501
Website
www.thetravancoreheritage.com
Phone
022-66934444
Amenities:
Free WiFi, free parking, paid shuttle service, room service, gym, playground, spa services and activity centre.
Nearby tourist attractions:
Immerse yourself in the rich history and culture of the region by visiting significant landmarks like Halcyon Castle Trivandrum and the Rock Cut Cave Temple. Explore the scenic beauty of the famous beaches, including Lighthouse Beach, Hawa Beach and Samudra Beach, as well as the picturesque Vellayani Lake.
Approximate price:
NR 7,500 per night
Book your stay here via booking.com
Book your stay here via Agoda

Hero and feature image credit: Alex Nepomuceno/ Pexel

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure Asia.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What are the facilities we get in beach resorts?

Answer: You can enjoy the same facilities in a beach resort as any other resort, plus stunning views of the ocean and the beach.

Question: Are beach resorts better than resorts with private swimming pools?

Answer: It depends on people’s personal preferences. Both have their charms.

Luxury beach resorts Luxury Resorts Luxury Resorts in India affordable luxury resorts
Have a blissful vacay at these affordable luxury beach resorts in India

Priyaja Bakshi

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.