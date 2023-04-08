Have a blissful vacay at these affordable luxury beach resorts in India

There are few things as relaxing as basking in the sun at a beach while taking in stunning views of the sea. India boasts an extensive coastline with gorgeous beaches facing the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean, and the Bay of Bengal. Popular beach vacation destinations in the country include Kerala, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Karnataka and Maharashtra, each offering a unique coastal experience. The allure of a blissful time at these beach locations is enhanced by luxury beach resorts, which add glamour and comfort to an already breathtaking vacation.
Luxury does not always have to mean expensive. You can have a lavish and indulgent experience within a budget as well. We have discovered a selection of delightful luxury beach resorts in India that are not only charming but also affordable. Thanks to these stunning properties, you can have the beach vacation of your dreams without worrying about the cost.
Here are 11 affordable luxury beach resorts in India
- Le Pondy, Pondicherry
- Mayfair Waves, Puri
- The Gold Beach Resort, Daman
- Amritara The Poovath Beach Front Heritage, Fort Kochi, Kerala
- Sea Shell Resort & Spa, Havelock Island
- MGM Beach Resorts, Chennai
- Gokulam Grand Turtle on the Beach, Kovalam
- BlueOcean Resort and Spa, Ganpatipule
- Beleza By The Beach
- Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach
- The Travancore Heritage Beach Resort, Kovalam
This luxury beach resort in Pondicherry is nestled between the Chunnambar River and the Bay of Bengal, offering panoramic views of azure waters. The four-star property is designed as a luxurious coastal home, with thatched roofs, balconies and open corridors, allowing the pleasant sea breeze to flow through the resort. It has four types of accommodations – lake-facing rooms, sea-facing rooms, luxury pool villas and a presidential suite. With access to a private beach and a beautiful outdoor swimming pool, you have the choice to relax in the water and be surrounded by stunning views.
How to reach the resort
By air: Puducherry Airport is 15 km away.
By rail: Villupuram Junction railway station is 40 km away.
By road: Chennai is 162 km away.
User ratings
MakeMyTrip: 4.1/5
Booking.com: 3.7/5
Tripadvisor: 4/5
The tranquil beach in the revered holy city of Puri is home to this charming boutique luxury resort. The two categories of rooms – premium room and premium suite – are fitted with all the modern amenities and are touched with elements of the world-famous Jagannath Temple. You can enjoy a refreshing swim anytime you want with the convenience of a private beach and a swimming pool at your disposal.
How to reach the resort
By air: Biju Patnaik International Airport is 60 km away.
By rail: Puri railway station is 2 km away.
By road: Bhubaneswar is 70 km away.
User ratings
MakeMyTrip: 4.4/5
Booking.com: 4.1/5
Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
This contemporary boutique resort sprawls across two acres, boasting stunning views of the Arabian Sea. The four-star luxury beach resort is close to Daman’s Devka Beach. With five diverse room categories, this property offers a luxurious stay for all types of travellers. Guests can also enjoy a refreshing dip in the outdoor infinity swimming pool.
How to reach the resort
By air: Daman airport is 2 km away, but not all flights land here. The next best is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, 170 km away.
By rail: Vapi railway station is 12 km away.
By road: Mumbai is 173 km away.
User ratings
MakeMyTrip: 4.2/5
Booking.com: 3.7/5
Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
The four-star heritage property has hints of British, Dutch and Portuguese architecture and is etched with the rich colonial history of Kochi. Facing the Arabian Sea, the beach resort offers stunning views of the pristine blue waters. With three room categories – sea view room, deluxe room and standard room – it embraces the coastal charms and oozes opulence. The resort also has a beautiful swimming pool.
How to reach the resort
By air: Cochin International Airport is 41 km away.
By rail: Ernakulam Junction railway station is around 13 km away.
By road: Thiruvananthapuram is 207 km away.
User ratings
MakeMyTrip: 4.2/5
Booking.com: 4.2/5
Tripadvisor: 4/5
Right on the beachfront of Havelock island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Sea Shell Havelock has earthy and beautiful cottages that blend with nature. You can enjoy a candlelight dinner on the beach or lounge in the swimming pool under the shadow of coconut trees and vistas of water. The beach resort has five room categories, offering villas, cottages, cabanas, chalets and a bungalow for the ideal beach vacay.
How to reach the resort
By air: Veer Savarkar International Airport is 53 km away, and you can take a seaplane to reach Havelock Island from Port Blair Airport.
By water: Air-conditioned catamaran ferry runs from Port Blair to Havelock Island and takes about 90 minutes to reach.
User ratings
MakeMyTrip: 4.3/5
Booking.com: 4.1/5
Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
Lounge in this luxurious resort and enjoy a relaxing vacation in Chennai. The four-star resort is sprawling across 32 acres of lush greenery and a gorgeous private beach facing the Bay of Bengal. The beach resort has stunning accommodations, including beautiful cottages near the sea.
How to reach the resort
By air: Chennai International Airport is 30 km away.
By rail: Chennai Central railway station is 31 km away.
By road: Bengaluru is 347 km away.
User ratings
MakeMyTrip: 3.9/5
Booking.com: 3.4/5
Tripadvisor: 4/5
This 5-star beach resort is situated in the vicinity of the tranquil Hawa Beach in Kovalam, providing you with an opulent and pleasurable vacation experience. Perched on a hill, the property offers beautiful views of the Arabian Sea. You can select from four luxurious room categories during your stay here. The outdoor pool is a great place to wind down while enjoying the pleasant sea breeze.
How to reach the resort
By air: Trivandrum International Airport is 14 km away.
By rail: Trivandrum Central railway station is 15 km away.
By road: Kochi is 213 km away.
User ratings
MakeMyTrip: 4.2/5
Booking.com: 3.7/5
Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
Experience the allure of the Portuguese style in this resort, where exquisite cottages offer splendid ocean views and tropical-inspired interiors that epitomise privacy and elegance. Located in Maharashtra’s Ganpatipule on the Konkan coast, this beach resort has a swimming pool and access to a private beach. You can stay in a tropical garden villa, a beachfront villa or other beautiful rooms the five-star resort offers.
How to reach the resort
By air: Dabolim Airport is 284 km away.
By rail: Ratnagiri railway station is 34 km away.
By road: Goa is 297 km away.
User ratings
MakeMyTrip: 3.8/5
Booking.com: 3.6/5
Tripadvisor: 4/5
This beach resort in South Goa is tastefully designed, bringing elements of luxury to its contemporary charm. It is spread over five acres of land on Betalbatim beach, and the four-star property has rooms, suites and villas. Enjoy the views of lush paddy fields from the rooms and take a leisurely dip in one of their picturesque pools.
How to reach the resort
By air: Dabolim Airport is 23 km away; Manohar International Airport is 64 km away.
By rail: Madgaon Junction railway station is 9.2 km away; Vasco da Gama is 25 km away.
By road: Mumbai is 559 km away.
User ratings
MakeMyTrip: 4/5
Booking.com: 4.25/5
Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
Experience the beauty of Mumbai’s stunning coastline by booking a stay at this breathtaking beachfront property. Situated on the shores of Juhu Beach, overlooking the Arabian Sea, this venue offers the perfect setting for a relaxing beach staycation. Indulge in the luxury of ocean-view rooms, which provide panoramic vistas of the Sea and ensure a serene atmosphere.
How to reach the resort
By air: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is 7 km away.
By rail: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station is 26 km away.
By road: Pune is 163 km away.
User ratings
MakeMyTrip: 3.6/5
Booking.com: 3.3/5
Tripadvisor: 4/5
Perched on a cliff overlooking the Arabian Sea, the seaside property is spread across 15 acres of lush coconut gardens in Kovalam. The heritage beach resort embraces the splendour of traditional architecture of timber houses and ‘Nalukettus’ with tiled roofing. With six categories of rooms, you can enjoy a wide variety of choices of having a private pool, enjoying a sea view and more. It also has a gorgeous swimming pool.
How to reach
By air: Trivandrum International Airport is 14 km away.
By rail: Trivandrum Central railway station is 15 km away.
By road: Kochi is 213 km away.
User ratings
MakeMyTrip: 4.3/5
Booking.com: 4.1/5
Tripadvisor: 4/5
