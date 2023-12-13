Avoid travel stress: Steer clear of these most stressful airports in the world

When planning your travels for the upcoming year, spare yourself the hassle of airport stress by being aware of the most stressful airports in the world. According to new research, London Gatwick tops this comprehensive list, followed by Istanbul Airport and Munich Airport.

Air travel has become increasingly tedious in recent years, with news reports highlighting drastic delays, cancellations, overcrowding, and baggage losses, making the airport experience inherently stressful. To sidestep travel woes, it is advisable to avoid the most stressful airports in the world.

Charting turmoil: The top ten most stressful airports in the world

VisaGuide.World analysed several crucial factors contributing to our tiresome and stressful airport experiences. Key factors influencing the list include high passenger traffic, airport size in square metres, passenger density per square metre, the share of annual delays, and the distance in kilometres from the city. Following are the top ten in the list:

London Gatwick Airport Istanbul Airport Munich Airport Denver International Airport Heathrow Airport Los Angeles International Airport Fiumicino International Airport Dallas Fort Worth International Airport John F. Kennedy International Airport O’Hare International Airport

The list is predominantly occupied by the UK, Europe, and the US, featuring two British airports, three European airports, and five American airports.

London Gatwick claims the top spot as the most stressful airport in the world. Munich Airport, with the most delays, ranks third, while Denver International Airport, the world’s largest by area, secures the fourth spot in stress levels. Los Angeles International Airport, experiencing the highest traveller density, ranks sixth on the list.

Despite having some of the world’s largest airports, Asian airports stand out as the least stressful for passengers, as no Asian airport makes it to the top ten. Here are the rankings for Asian airports: Singapore Changi Airport (12th), Tokyo Haneda Airport (14th), Indira Gandhi International Airport (17th), Soekarno–Hatta International Airport (19th), Tan Son Nhat International Airport (29th), and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (30th).

(Feature image: Courtesy Shutterstock)

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.